COVID Outbreaks at Grocers, Box Stores Aren't Over

The latest COVID-10 outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows a continuing decline in the number of sites connected with spread of the disease, which mirrors the state's drop in cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks. But confirmation of a new outbreak at a King Soopers outlet in Douglas County and active investigations at more than twenty other grocers and box stores demonstrate that the virus continues to circulate at public places.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The 27 new or tweaked outbreaks named by the CDPHE on March 16 are down from 36 added to the roster on March 9; once again, many of the sites are in Boulder County.
The previous two outbreaks reports were dominated by Boulder K-12 schools and child-care centers that a spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health said had actually occurred in January, during the height of the Omicron surge, but had not previously been added to the state health department's list for unknown reasons. This time around, eight of the ten Boulder K-12 schools (out of twelve school outbreaks statewide) have outbreak start dates from March; BCPH has not responded to Westword's questions about whether the latest sites represent new outbreaks or repeats.
In addition to the K-12 school outbreaks, the CDPHE documents spread at two Boulder County child-care centers that dates back to January, plus a dozen health-care centers (eight of which specialize in senior care, including one in Montrose County that has suffered a death) and the King Soopers branch at 17761 Cottonwood Drive in Parker.
Earlier in the pandemic, a total of 38 King Soopers and City Market stores owned by the giant Kroger concern were deemed COVID outbreaks — among the highest total for national chains operating in Colorado. The CDPHE has resolved those probes but is still actively investigating outbreaks at eight Walmarts and an affiliated distribution center, seven Home Depots and three Costcos, as well as a Trader Joe's, a Sam's Club and a Target distribution center.
Here are the 27 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on March 16, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Alamosa High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Alamosa County, 2/28/2022, 6 staff cases, 48 attendee cases
2. Alexander Dawson School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/14/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
3. Alicia Sanchez International School: January 2022, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2022, 2 staff cases, 25 attendee cases
4. Beewell Assisted Living LLC (230508), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/17/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
5. Bethke Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/14/2022, 8 attendee cases
6. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): March 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 3/4/2022, 2 staff cases
7. Columbine Elementary School — Boulder, School, K-12, Boulder County, 2/17/2022, 18 staff cases, 86 attendee cases
8. Columbine Elementary School — Longmont, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2022, 7 attendee cases
9. Crest View Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/16/2022, 2 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
10. Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center (021141): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 1/6/2022, 26 resident cases, 26 staff cases, 1 resident death
11. Erie Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2022, 7 attendee cases
12. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 2.28/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
13. Health Solutions — Chinook Campus: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Mental Health Center, Pueblo County, 3/15/2022, 7 staff cases
14. Health Solutions — Montebello Campus, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 3/15/2022, 13 staff cases
15. Health Solutions — Youth and Family Services, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 3/15/2022, 7 staff cases
16. High Peaks Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/16/2022, 8 attendee cases
17. King Soopers #126, Retailer, Douglas County, 3/14/2022, 8 staff cases
18. Red Hawk Elementary, School, K-12, Boulder County, 2/11/2022, 15 attendee cases
19. Rocky Mountain Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2022, 12 attendee cases
20. Salvation Army — Harbor Lights: March 2022, Healthcare, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Denver County, 3/16/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
21. Someren Glen (2304VQ): March 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living/Independent Living, Arapahoe County, 3/15/2022, 2 staff cases
22. St. Paul Health Center (020448): March 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 3/8/2022, 2 staff cases
23. Sunrise Senior Living of Westminster (23R753): March 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 3/11/2022, 5 staff cases
24. Sunset Middle School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2022, 18 attendee cases
25. The Cottage School — Longmont: January 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
26. The Patchwork School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/17/2022, 7 attendee cases
27. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): March 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 3/10/2022, 2 staff cases