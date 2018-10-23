See David Sirota on Frontline's "The Pension Gamble" Tonight

David Sirota's reports on Colorado's PERA system, including the Westword cover story "At PERA, Retirees Face Cuts While Wall Street Gets Millions," play a prominent role (as does Sirota himself) on a PBS Frontline episode that airs tonight.

"The Pension Gamble" looks at "the role of state governments and Wall Street in driving America’s public pensions into a multi-trillion-dollar hole," according to PBS. And Sirota is one of the featured journalists in the special.