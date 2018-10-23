See David Sirota on Frontline's "The Pension Gamble" Tonight

David Sirota's reports on Colorado's PERA system, including the Westword cover story "At PERA, Retirees Face Cuts While Wall Street Gets Millions," play a prominent role (as does Sirota himself) on a PBS Frontline episode that airs tonight.
"The Pension Gamble" looks at "the role of state governments and Wall Street in driving America’s public pensions into a multi-trillion-dollar hole," according to PBS. And Sirota is one of the featured journalists in the special.
"Many of you know that I've spent the last five-plus years doing investigative reporting on Wall Street's relationship to public pension systems," says Sirota. "That reporting has resulted in government investigations, legislative initiatives and divestment — and it has also garnered journalism awards as well as ugly personal attacks from politicians that have been exposed by our reporting (Chris Christie, I'm looking at you)."
The Frontline episode airs at 9 p.m. tonight on Rocky Mountain PBS; it will also live-stream online.
