 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
See David Sirota on Frontline's "The Pension Gamble" Tonight
"The Pension Gamble," Frontline

See David Sirota on Frontline's "The Pension Gamble" Tonight

Westword Staff | October 23, 2018 | 12:05pm
AA

David Sirota's reports on Colorado's PERA system, including the Westword cover story "At PERA, Retirees Face Cuts While Wall Street Gets Millions," play a prominent role (as does Sirota himself) on a PBS Frontline episode that airs tonight.

"The Pension Gamble" looks at "the role of state governments and Wall Street in driving America’s public pensions into a multi-trillion-dollar hole," according to PBS. And Sirota is one of the featured journalists in the special.

"Many of you know that I've spent the last five-plus years doing investigative reporting on Wall Street's relationship to public pension systems," says Sirota. "That reporting has resulted in government investigations, legislative initiatives and divestment — and it has also garnered journalism awards as well as ugly personal attacks from politicians that have been exposed by our reporting (Chris Christie, I'm looking at you)."

The Frontline episode airs at 9 p.m. tonight on Rocky Mountain PBS; it will also live-stream online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: