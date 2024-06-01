“Call volumes and hold times increase by as much as 500 percent from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and wait times jump from approximately one minute to five minutes or more,” according to the mayor’s office.
Sunny, Denver’s artificial intelligence assistant, was introduced in February. Powered by chatbot Citibot using AWS technology, the software cost $184,000 for the first year and will cost approximately $100,000 per year in the second and third years of the three-year contract Denver has with Citibot.
Sunny isn’t like most AI bots, such as ChatGPT, because it only pulls from denvergov.org and the city's 311 knowledge base rather than the entire internet. Sunny can respond in 72 languages and is available 24/7 — unlike the city’s 311 services, which are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Because Sunny’s knowledge base comes from city systems and not the internet or other external sources, it’s not likely it will generate responses using information outside of Denver’s 311 knowledge base," a Frequently Asked Questions document explains. "However, because of how quickly Generative AI and other technologies evolve, the city’s Technology Services department monitors Sunny closely and continues to make improvements where needed.”
Technology Services has protocols for problematic responses from Sunny, and encourages people to report any inappropriate responses through Denver’s online services hub by selecting “other.”
So far, Sunny engagements account for 12 percent of all 311 inquiries, according to the city. To use Sunny, people can text “Hi” to Hey311 (439311) or look for the pop-up chatbox in the lower right corner of any denvergov.org webpage.
To see how bright Sunny is, Westword decided to ask Sunny some Denver-related questions. In general, Westword found that on anything more complicated than the basics, the bot struggles, but it could be helpful for new residents.
“Sunny can help you report non-emergency issues like potholes, illegal parking, fallen trees, graffiti, abandoned vehicles, and many other neighborhood or service issues,” the mayor's office says.
Sunny Knows Potholes
The bot will then create a report or open a customer service case, but it doesn’t store personal information, and people can choose to be anonymous. When Westword reported a pothole at the intersection of 13th and Grant streets, the process was smooth.
Sunny asked for contact information for follow-up purposes, for the address of the pothole and other questions, such as what type of material surrounds the pothole and how deep it is. Then Sunny created a service request.
Time will tell if that pothole gets dealt with, but reporting it it was much easier and quicker using Sunny than it would be making a phone call. On potholes, Sunny gets a 10/10.
Next, we asked Sunny when the 16th Street Mall will open. Like the rest of the city, the bot seems unsure of the answer.
“The 16th Street Mall Project is currently underway, with various phases of construction planned,” it says. “However, based on the knowledge provided, there is no specific completion date mentioned for when the entire 16th Street Mall will be fully open.”
At the end of each response, Sunny provides links to further information both in the message text and as buttons that open a new tab. For this question, Sunny routed us to the 16th Street Mall project page, which doesn’t answer the question but does have an update from this month about the construction.
Next, we asked why the stretch of Broadway just south of downtown is a mess. The street has experienced several major construction projects in the last year, with many still ongoing. There's also an upcoming closure at the Welton Street and Broadway intersection starting June 3, as part of RTD’s downtown rail reconstruction project.
At first, Sunny seemed to think the question applied to New York’s Broadway. “I'm sorry, but I can only provide information or answer questions related to Denver, Colorado,” the bot said.
After specifying we were asking about Broadway in Denver, Sunny succeeded.
“We are working on improving Broadway to enhance safety and accessibility for all travelers, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers,” Sunny responded. “The Denver Moves: Broadway project includes a new protected bikeway, upgraded pedestrian crossings, streetscaping and other multimodal improvements.”
It seems like Sunny is just as annoyed as the rest of us about e-scooters. The bot can’t offer advice about where to park them (though it says people should follow local parking rules), and it doesn’t know what people should do if they get hit by an e-scooter. Sunny does encourage e-scooter users to “ensure that you're operating the e-scooters in a manner that is considerate of other road users and pedestrians," however.
Sunny Doesn't Know Ball
Don't expect to have a fun back-and-forth conversation, either. Sunny can’t answer questions about anything outside the Denver 311 knowledge base, even on extremely Denver topics. When asked why the Colorado Rockies are so bad, who the Denver Broncos starting quarterback is or the best local band, Sunny spit out the same response:
“I'm sorry, but I can only provide information or answer questions related to Denver, Colorado. If you have any inquiries about Denver, feel free to ask, and I'll do my best to assist you!”
Sunny doesn’t even have a favorite Taylor Swift song. So, yeah, Sunny isn’t going to be much help on your trivia team. The bot gets confused, too, seeming to pull from keywords rather than entire sentences.
When asked, “Is there lead in my water?” Sunny noted that “Denver Water's Lead Reduction Program follows five main components to ensure the safety of the water supply.” But it didn’t share what those components are, or link to any information about the Lead Reduction Program.
Instead, Sunny directs users to a page about water quality in Denver’s streams and lakes. So Westword clarified that it was asking about lead in the home.
“We understand your concern about lead in water within your home,” Sunny replied. “However, based on the knowledge we have, there is no specific information provided about lead water testing or mitigation in homes.”
To be fair, that information is stored on the Denver Water website instead of denvergov.org. At least Sunny can advise when to water lawns and provides tips for pulling extra nutrients and water out of grass trimmings.
Sadly, Sunny is sort of a narc. When asked what to do if you smell weed in Denver, Sunny says not to intervene, but to call the cops.
“If you suspect someone is using drugs in a public space like a park, we encourage you to report it to the Denver Police Department,” Sunny instructs. “For non-emergencies, you can reach out to the Denver Police non-emergency line at 311, then press option 9 to report the situation.”
And Sunny doesn’t know much about psychedelics in Colorado, either. When asked if people can use psilocybin mushrooms, decriminalized in Denver since 2019, it replies, “We are not sure.” Then, Sunny offers links to Denver’s marijuana laws, the Volunteers in Police Service and the Denver Marijuana Management Symposium, which hasn't occurred since 2019.
After being asked if psychedelics are allowed in Denver, Sunny says it doesn’t have up-to-date information. To be fair to Sunny, laws around psychedelics in Colorado are still evolving and are confusing to real humans with actual brains, too.
Sunny Isn't a Concierge
A lot of the links Sunny offers in support of its responses are outdated, especially for events.
Sunny’s weakest category so far is suggesting things to do in Denver. If you ask Sunny what events there are this weekend, Sunny will say it isn’t sure and direct people to Denver’s event permitting page. For city events, something the mayor’s office has specifically highlighted, Sunny links to Denver’s special events calendar.
While that is helpful, a lot of Sunny’s other info seems out of date or not relevant. Under an inquiry for events, it suggests web pages for the 2021 MLB All-Star game and an employee appreciation event only open to city employees.
Sunny can’t say what concerts are happening in Denver this weekend (Westword has you covered on that front, luckily), but it does offer information on happenings at Mile High Stadium, the Sunnyside Music Festival from 2021, and a 2022 blog post about how to get around downtown for what was a busy weekend that year.
Concerning top restaurants in the city, Sunny has a few thoughts.
“We don't have specific rankings for the best restaurants in Denver,” the bot says. “However, you can explore a variety of dining options in historic locations such as the Buckhorn Exchange, Union Station and the Dairy Block.”
Interesting choices. Again, Sunny also provides several random, outdated links to former mayor Michael Hancock’s 2021 Mayor’s Design Awards Winners, creative ways to celebrate Preservation Month from May 2021, and an announcement that Denver extended its temporary outdoor dining program in 2020.
Those curious about what was going on in Denver under Michael Hancock's administration will definitely dig a conversation with Sunny.
Don't get it twisted: We're not hating on Sunny, who is likely to improve and appears to love the Mile High City just as much as the rest of us. When asked why Denver is a good place to live, Sunny knows just what to say.
“Denver is widely recognized for its exceptional balance of a thriving economy, healthy lifestyle, and urban as well as natural amenities,” it says. “Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Denver provides a legendary setting for leisure and recreation, strengthening its reputation as one of America’s most livable cities.”
And magic mushrooms. You can't ignore those forever, Sunny.