4
Proposition DD, about sports betting, is ahead in the latest unofficial tally, while Proposition CC, intended to snuff out Douglas Bruce's TABOR Amendment, has gone down in flames.
Shutterstock file photo

Denver and Colorado Election Results: TABOR Lives, DD Too Close to Call

Michael Roberts | November 6, 2019 | 6:43am
AA

Results from the November 5 election are officially unofficial at this writing. However, it's clear that the most prominent of the statewide measures, Proposition CC, which would have allowed the government to keep funds earmarked for taxpayer give-backs under the provisions of the Douglas Bruce-authored TABOR Amendment, died at the ballot box. As for Proposition DD, about the legalization of sports betting, it's currently ahead by less than 1 percent and is considered too close to call.

Meanwhile, in Denver, voters backed all four referred issues, in contrast to residents in many other cities and municipalities across Colorado, who turned thumbs down on plenty of occasions.

The following figures are culled from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office and Denver's elections branch. The former were updated at 5:08 a.m. today, November 6, while the latter were posted at 11:30 p.m. on November 5.

As an off-year election, the 2019 ballot-casting drew considerably less attention than next year's version will — but important issues were at stake. Proposition CC found TABOR opponents taking their most direct shot in years at the measure, which has prevented tax increases without a vote of the people since its implementation in the early 1990s. Proponents appeared to be hoping that pro-TABOR forces might be more complacent under these circumstances, but that didn't prove to be the case. The De-Brucing effort went down by double digits.

The closeness of the Proposition DD count is a bigger surprise. After all, there was no organized opposition to the sports-betting plan, which has been promoted as benefiting Colorado water projects. Yet the current margin is razor-thin.

Regarding the Denver proposals, Referred Question 2A called for the establishment of a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure; Referred Question 2B asked to make Denver Arts & Venues its own agency; Referred Question 2C requested that emergency medical technicians and shift commanders be added to the city's charter; and Referred Question 2D pushed a requirement that officials elected in Denver actually live there during their terms in office. All four cruised to victory.

Continue to see the latest data in regard to questions put before voters in Denver, assorted cities and the state as a whole, plus contests for municipal offices and assorted school districts.

STATE QUESTIONS

Proposition CC

Yes/For — 44.88 percent
No/Against — 55.12 percent

Proposition DD

Yes/For — 50.48 percent
No/Against — 49.52

CITY OF DENVER QUESTIONS

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2A

Yes/For — 73.66 percent
No/Against — 26.34 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2B

Yes/For — 79.53 percent
No/Against — 20.47 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2C

Yes/For — 83.96 percent
No/Against — 16.04 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2D

Yes/For — 89.74 percent
No/Against — 10.26 percent

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

City of Arvada Mayor

Dave Palm — 17.62 percent
Marc Williams — 45.02 percent
Harriet Hall — 37.36 percent

City of Arvada Councilmember — At Large

Bob Fifer — 58,89 percent
Jeff Cannon — 41.1 percent

City of Aurora Mayor

Marsha Berzins — 10.87 percent
Mike Coffman — 38.09 percent
Ryan L. Frazer — 16.49 percent
Omar Montgomery — 32.80 percent
Rene Roberta Paterson — 1.75 percent

City of Aurora Councilmember — At Large

Curtis Gardner — 24.39 percent
Angela Lawson — 22.00 percent
Martha Lugo — 10.97 percent
Thomas Mayes — 10.27 percent
Johnny Watson — 17.66 percent
Leanne Denise Wheeler — 14.72 percent

City of Aurora Councilmember — Ward VI

Francoise Bergan — 59.36 percent
Bryan Lindstrom — 40.64 percent

City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 1

Tim Watts — 100 percent

City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 2

Mary Ellen Pollack — 100 percent

City of Littleton Councilmember — At Large

Bill Schwanitz — 18.63 percent
Scott Melin — 24.31 percent
Jessic Mendes Ford — 8.39 percent
Pam Grove — 25.68 percent
Kyle Schlachter — 22.99 percent

City of Littleton Councilmember — District IV

Iftin Abshir — 45.78 percent
Kelly Millman — 54.22 percent

City of Longmont Mayor

Brian J. Bagley — 79.51 percent
Schuyler Trowbridge — 20.49 percent

City of Longmont Councilmember — At Large

Joan Peck — 46.03 percent
Jeff Moore — 20.79 percent
Ron Gallegos — 16.11 percent
Matthew Garrett — 17.06 percent

City of Longmont Councilmember — Ward 1

Tim Waters — 100 percent

City of Northglenn Mayor

Joe Brown — 24.53 percent
Mark Philip Bromley — 30.55 percent
Meredit Leighty — 44.92 percent

City of Northglenn Councilmember — Ward 2

Becky Brown — 42.55 percent
Spencer Yale — 28.49 percent
Jay Michael Jaramillo — 28.96 percent

City of Westminster Councillor

Anita Seitz — 16.22 percent
Michele Haney — 11.42 percent
Sheela Mahnke — 12.62 percent
Nick Dyer — 7 .73 percent
Rich Seymour — 15.89 percent
Lindsey Smith — 15.02 percent
Bruce Baker — 14.47 percent
Patricia "Pat" Moore — 6.64 percent

BALLOT QUESTIONS

City of Brighton Ballot Question 3A

Yes/For — 70.77 percent
No/Against — 29.23 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3B

Yes/For — 38.22 percent
No/Against — 63.78 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3C

Yes/For — 63.65 percent
No/Against — 36.35 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Question 3D

Yes/For — 45.21 percent
No/Against — 54.79 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Question 3E

Yes/For — 75.78 percent
No/Against — 24.22 percent

City of Northglenn Question 3F

Yes/For — 44.94 percent
No/Against — 55.06 percent

SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES

Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Board of Directors — At Large

Nichelle Ortiz — 19.41 percent
Barbara Yamrick — 14.09 percent
Vicki Reinhard — 25.36 percent
Stephanie Mason — 22.20 percent
Amber Drevon — 18.94 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District A

Jai Rajagopal — 27.71 percent
Lisa Sweeney-Miran — 72.29 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District C

Kathy Gebhardt — 100 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District D

Stacey Zis — 100 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District G

Richard L. Garcia — 100 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director At-Large

Natela Manuntseva — 12.93 percent
Alexis Menocal Harrigan — 37.98 percent
Tay Anderson — 49.09 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 1

Diana Romero Campbell — 31.1 percent
Radhika Nath — 19.39 percent
Scott Baldermann — 49.5 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 5

Tony Curcio — 32.33 percent
Brad Laurvick — 36.39 percent
Julie Bañuelos — 31.28 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District A

Andy Jones — 48.91 percent
Susan Meek — 51.09 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District C

Franceen Thompson — 40.51 percent
Elizabeth Hanson — 59.49 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District F

Kory Nelson — 45.70 percent
David Ray — 54.30 percent

Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 3

Stephanie Schooley — 53.37 percent
Rob Applegate — 46.63 percent

Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 4

Joan Chavez-Lee — 46.45
Susan Miller — 53.55 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

