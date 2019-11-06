Denver and Colorado Election Results: TABOR Lives, DD Too Close to Call

Proposition DD, about sports betting, is ahead in the latest unofficial tally, while Proposition CC, intended to snuff out Douglas Bruce's TABOR Amendment, has gone down in flames.

Results from the November 5 election are officially unofficial at this writing. However, it's clear that the most prominent of the statewide measures, Proposition CC, which would have allowed the government to keep funds earmarked for taxpayer give-backs under the provisions of the Douglas Bruce-authored TABOR Amendment, died at the ballot box. As for Proposition DD, about the legalization of sports betting, it's currently ahead by less than 1 percent and is considered too close to call.

Meanwhile, in Denver, voters backed all four referred issues, in contrast to residents in many other cities and municipalities across Colorado, who turned thumbs down on plenty of occasions.

The following figures are culled from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office and Denver's elections branch. The former were updated at 5:08 a.m. today, November 6, while the latter were posted at 11:30 p.m. on November 5.

As an off-year election, the 2019 ballot-casting drew considerably less attention than next year's version will — but important issues were at stake. Proposition CC found TABOR opponents taking their most direct shot in years at the measure, which has prevented tax increases without a vote of the people since its implementation in the early 1990s. Proponents appeared to be hoping that pro-TABOR forces might be more complacent under these circumstances, but that didn't prove to be the case. The De-Brucing effort went down by double digits.

The closeness of the Proposition DD count is a bigger surprise. After all, there was no organized opposition to the sports-betting plan, which has been promoted as benefiting Colorado water projects. Yet the current margin is razor-thin.

Regarding the Denver proposals, Referred Question 2A called for the establishment of a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure; Referred Question 2B asked to make Denver Arts & Venues its own agency; Referred Question 2C requested that emergency medical technicians and shift commanders be added to the city's charter; and Referred Question 2D pushed a requirement that officials elected in Denver actually live there during their terms in office. All four cruised to victory.

STATE QUESTIONS

Proposition CC

Yes/For — 44.88 percent

No/Against — 55.12 percent

Proposition DD

Yes/For — 50.48 percent

No/Against — 49.52

CITY OF DENVER QUESTIONS

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2A

Yes/For — 73.66 percent

No/Against — 26.34 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2B

Yes/For — 79.53 percent

No/Against — 20.47 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2C

Yes/For — 83.96 percent

No/Against — 16.04 percent

City and County of Denver Referred Question 2D

Yes/For — 89.74 percent

No/Against — 10.26 percent

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

City of Arvada Mayor

Dave Palm — 17.62 percent

Marc Williams — 45.02 percent

Harriet Hall — 37.36 percent

City of Arvada Councilmember — At Large

Bob Fifer — 58,89 percent

Jeff Cannon — 41.1 percent

City of Aurora Mayor

Marsha Berzins — 10.87 percent

Mike Coffman — 38.09 percent

Ryan L. Frazer — 16.49 percent

Omar Montgomery — 32.80 percent

Rene Roberta Paterson — 1.75 percent

City of Aurora Councilmember — At Large

Curtis Gardner — 24.39 percent

Angela Lawson — 22.00 percent

Martha Lugo — 10.97 percent

Thomas Mayes — 10.27 percent

Johnny Watson — 17.66 percent

Leanne Denise Wheeler — 14.72 percent

City of Aurora Councilmember — Ward VI

Francoise Bergan — 59.36 percent

Bryan Lindstrom — 40.64 percent

City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 1

Tim Watts — 100 percent

City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 2

Mary Ellen Pollack — 100 percent

City of Littleton Councilmember — At Large

Bill Schwanitz — 18.63 percent

Scott Melin — 24.31 percent

Jessic Mendes Ford — 8.39 percent

Pam Grove — 25.68 percent

Kyle Schlachter — 22.99 percent

City of Littleton Councilmember — District IV

Iftin Abshir — 45.78 percent

Kelly Millman — 54.22 percent

City of Longmont Mayor

Brian J. Bagley — 79.51 percent

Schuyler Trowbridge — 20.49 percent

City of Longmont Councilmember — At Large

Joan Peck — 46.03 percent

Jeff Moore — 20.79 percent

Ron Gallegos — 16.11 percent

Matthew Garrett — 17.06 percent

City of Longmont Councilmember — Ward 1

Tim Waters — 100 percent

City of Northglenn Mayor

Joe Brown — 24.53 percent

Mark Philip Bromley — 30.55 percent

Meredit Leighty — 44.92 percent

City of Northglenn Councilmember — Ward 2

Becky Brown — 42.55 percent

Spencer Yale — 28.49 percent

Jay Michael Jaramillo — 28.96 percent

City of Westminster Councillor

Anita Seitz — 16.22 percent

Michele Haney — 11.42 percent

Sheela Mahnke — 12.62 percent

Nick Dyer — 7 .73 percent

Rich Seymour — 15.89 percent

Lindsey Smith — 15.02 percent

Bruce Baker — 14.47 percent

Patricia "Pat" Moore — 6.64 percent

BALLOT QUESTIONS

City of Brighton Ballot Question 3A

Yes/For — 70.77 percent

No/Against — 29.23 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3B

Yes/For — 38.22 percent

No/Against — 63.78 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3C

Yes/For — 63.65 percent

No/Against — 36.35 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Question 3D

Yes/For — 45.21 percent

No/Against — 54.79 percent

City of Longmont Ballot Question 3E

Yes/For — 75.78 percent

No/Against — 24.22 percent

City of Northglenn Question 3F

Yes/For — 44.94 percent

No/Against — 55.06 percent

SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES

Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Board of Directors — At Large

Nichelle Ortiz — 19.41 percent

Barbara Yamrick — 14.09 percent

Vicki Reinhard — 25.36 percent

Stephanie Mason — 22.20 percent

Amber Drevon — 18.94 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District A

Jai Rajagopal — 27.71 percent

Lisa Sweeney-Miran — 72.29 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District C

Kathy Gebhardt — 100 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District D

Stacey Zis — 100 percent

Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District G

Richard L. Garcia — 100 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director At-Large

Natela Manuntseva — 12.93 percent

Alexis Menocal Harrigan — 37.98 percent

Tay Anderson — 49.09 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 1

Diana Romero Campbell — 31.1 percent

Radhika Nath — 19.39 percent

Scott Baldermann — 49.5 percent

Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 5

Tony Curcio — 32.33 percent

Brad Laurvick — 36.39 percent

Julie Bañuelos — 31.28 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District A

Andy Jones — 48.91 percent

Susan Meek — 51.09 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District C

Franceen Thompson — 40.51 percent

Elizabeth Hanson — 59.49 percent

Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District F

Kory Nelson — 45.70 percent

David Ray — 54.30 percent

Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 3



Stephanie Schooley — 53.37 percent

Rob Applegate — 46.63 percent

Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 4



Joan Chavez-Lee — 46.45

Susan Miller — 53.55 percent