Denver and Colorado Election Results: TABOR Lives, DD Too Close to Call

Results from the November 5 election are officially unofficial at this writing. However, it's clear that the most prominent of the statewide measures, Proposition CC, which would have allowed the government to keep funds earmarked for taxpayer give-backs under the provisions of the Douglas Bruce-authored TABOR Amendment, died at the ballot box. As for Proposition DD, about the legalization of sports betting, it's currently ahead by less than 1 percent and is considered too close to call.
Meanwhile, in Denver, voters backed all four referred issues, in contrast to residents in many other cities and municipalities across Colorado, who turned thumbs down on plenty of occasions.
The following figures are culled from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office and Denver's elections branch. The former were updated at 5:08 a.m. today, November 6, while the latter were posted at 11:30 p.m. on November 5.
As an off-year election, the 2019 ballot-casting drew considerably less attention than next year's version will — but important issues were at stake. Proposition CC found TABOR opponents taking their most direct shot in years at the measure, which has prevented tax increases without a vote of the people since its implementation in the early 1990s. Proponents appeared to be hoping that pro-TABOR forces might be more complacent under these circumstances, but that didn't prove to be the case. The De-Brucing effort went down by double digits.
The closeness of the Proposition DD count is a bigger surprise. After all, there was no organized opposition to the sports-betting plan, which has been promoted as benefiting Colorado water projects. Yet the current margin is razor-thin.
Regarding the Denver proposals, Referred Question 2A called for the establishment of a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure; Referred Question 2B asked to make Denver Arts & Venues its own agency; Referred Question 2C requested that emergency medical technicians and shift commanders be added to the city's charter; and Referred Question 2D pushed a requirement that officials elected in Denver actually live there during their terms in office. All four cruised to victory.
Continue to see the latest data in regard to questions put before voters in Denver, assorted cities and the state as a whole, plus contests for municipal offices and assorted school districts.
STATE QUESTIONS
Proposition CC
Yes/For — 44.88 percent
No/Against — 55.12 percent
Proposition DD
Yes/For — 50.48 percent
No/Against — 49.52
CITY OF DENVER QUESTIONS
City and County of Denver Referred Question 2A
Yes/For — 73.66 percent
No/Against — 26.34 percent
City and County of Denver Referred Question 2B
Yes/For — 79.53 percent
No/Against — 20.47 percent
City and County of Denver Referred Question 2C
Yes/For — 83.96 percent
No/Against — 16.04 percent
City and County of Denver Referred Question 2D
Yes/For — 89.74 percent
No/Against — 10.26 percent
MUNICIPAL OFFICES
City of Arvada Mayor
Dave Palm — 17.62 percent
Marc Williams — 45.02 percent
Harriet Hall — 37.36 percent
City of Arvada Councilmember — At Large
Bob Fifer — 58,89 percent
Jeff Cannon — 41.1 percent
City of Aurora Mayor
Marsha Berzins — 10.87 percent
Mike Coffman — 38.09 percent
Ryan L. Frazer — 16.49 percent
Omar Montgomery — 32.80 percent
Rene Roberta Paterson — 1.75 percent
City of Aurora Councilmember — At Large
Curtis Gardner — 24.39 percent
Angela Lawson — 22.00 percent
Martha Lugo — 10.97 percent
Thomas Mayes — 10.27 percent
Johnny Watson — 17.66 percent
Leanne Denise Wheeler — 14.72 percent
City of Aurora Councilmember — Ward VI
Francoise Bergan — 59.36 percent
Bryan Lindstrom — 40.64 percent
City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 1
Tim Watts — 100 percent
City of Brighton Councilmember — Ward 2
Mary Ellen Pollack — 100 percent
City of Littleton Councilmember — At Large
Bill Schwanitz — 18.63 percent
Scott Melin — 24.31 percent
Jessic Mendes Ford — 8.39 percent
Pam Grove — 25.68 percent
Kyle Schlachter — 22.99 percent
City of Littleton Councilmember — District IV
Iftin Abshir — 45.78 percent
Kelly Millman — 54.22 percent
City of Longmont Mayor
Brian J. Bagley — 79.51 percent
Schuyler Trowbridge — 20.49 percent
City of Longmont Councilmember — At Large
Joan Peck — 46.03 percent
Jeff Moore — 20.79 percent
Ron Gallegos — 16.11 percent
Matthew Garrett — 17.06 percent
City of Longmont Councilmember — Ward 1
Tim Waters — 100 percent
City of Northglenn Mayor
Joe Brown — 24.53 percent
Mark Philip Bromley — 30.55 percent
Meredit Leighty — 44.92 percent
City of Northglenn Councilmember — Ward 2
Becky Brown — 42.55 percent
Spencer Yale — 28.49 percent
Jay Michael Jaramillo — 28.96 percent
City of Westminster Councillor
Anita Seitz — 16.22 percent
Michele Haney — 11.42 percent
Sheela Mahnke — 12.62 percent
Nick Dyer — 7 .73 percent
Rich Seymour — 15.89 percent
Lindsey Smith — 15.02 percent
Bruce Baker — 14.47 percent
Patricia "Pat" Moore — 6.64 percent
BALLOT QUESTIONS
City of Brighton Ballot Question 3A
Yes/For — 70.77 percent
No/Against — 29.23 percent
City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3B
Yes/For — 38.22 percent
No/Against — 63.78 percent
City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3C
Yes/For — 63.65 percent
No/Against — 36.35 percent
City of Longmont Ballot Question 3D
Yes/For — 45.21 percent
No/Against — 54.79 percent
City of Longmont Ballot Question 3E
Yes/For — 75.78 percent
No/Against — 24.22 percent
City of Northglenn Question 3F
Yes/For — 44.94 percent
No/Against — 55.06 percent
SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES
Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Board of Directors — At Large
Nichelle Ortiz — 19.41 percent
Barbara Yamrick — 14.09 percent
Vicki Reinhard — 25.36 percent
Stephanie Mason — 22.20 percent
Amber Drevon — 18.94 percent
Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District A
Jai Rajagopal — 27.71 percent
Lisa Sweeney-Miran — 72.29 percent
Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District C
Kathy Gebhardt — 100 percent
Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District D
Stacey Zis — 100 percent
Boulder Valley School District RE-2 Director — District G
Richard L. Garcia — 100 percent
Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director At-Large
Natela Manuntseva — 12.93 percent
Alexis Menocal Harrigan — 37.98 percent
Tay Anderson — 49.09 percent
Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 1
Diana Romero Campbell — 31.1 percent
Radhika Nath — 19.39 percent
Scott Baldermann — 49.5 percent
Denver Public Schools (School District No.1) Director District 5
Tony Curcio — 32.33 percent
Brad Laurvick — 36.39 percent
Julie Bañuelos — 31.28 percent
Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District A
Andy Jones — 48.91 percent
Susan Meek — 51.09 percent
Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District C
Franceen Thompson — 40.51 percent
Elizabeth Hanson — 59.49 percent
Douglas County School District Re 1 Director — District F
Kory Nelson — 45.70 percent
David Ray — 54.30 percent
Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 3
Stephanie Schooley — 53.37 percent
Rob Applegate — 46.63 percent
Jefferson County School District R-1 Director — District 4
Joan Chavez-Lee — 46.45
Susan Miller — 53.55 percent
