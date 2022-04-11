Personal Best: Radhika Mahanty Shares Her City

The Best of Denver 2022 is out, full of people, places and things we love about the Mile High City. For our 39th edition, we asked a few of our favorite, out-and-about Denver residents to share their personal bests. Here's the list from Radhika Mahanty:
Where's the best place to take visitors to Denver?
Red Rocks! But within the city, I always take them to Stranahan’s distillery. It’s a great tour and tasting. I also always take people to Attimo Wine.
What's your favorite place in Denver?
I really like the art alley in RiNo, behind Denver Central Market.
What's the best-special-occasion spot in Denver?
I will always love the special ambiance at Alex Seidel’s Fruition.
What's your go-to restaurant in Denver?
Unfair question! We have so many great restaurants and chefs here, and I am blessed to have been able to work with some of them. And when you go to The Capital Grille on Larimer Square, you still have the best chance of running into that one person you’ve been trying to coordinate meeting times with for weeks.
Cherry Creek North.
If you have a few spare hours, what's your favorite thing to do in Denver?
A few spare hours, that’s funny. But...walking around Washington Park or Cheesman Park!
How about a free day?
Hiking the Flatirons, then going to sit on the patio at Lucky Pie with a chilled glass of wine.
What's the best thing about living in Denver?
The community here is amazing. So supportive and resilient, and truly connected. I am one of Denver’s biggest fans! I love our arts community. I love to take people around all the hot spots like Denver Union Station, Larimer Square and all of our incredible art districts. We have such incredible gems, in addition to the incredible sports franchises, the Stock Show, Denver Art Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. We have it all!
A lifelong resident of Colorado, Radhika Mahanty came to the University of Denver for school and never left the city. She says she's been blessed to work at all the best places with all the best people here ,and looks forward to many more adventures with fellow Denver-lovers.