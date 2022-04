Personal Best: Radhika Mahanty Shares Her City

click to enlarge A lot to love in Denver. Courtesy Radhika Mahanty

The Best of Denver 2022 is out, full of people, places and things we love about the Mile High City. For our 39th edition, we asked a few of our favorite, out-and-about Denver residents to share their personal bests. Here's the list from Radhika Mahanty:Red Rocks! But within the city, I always take them to Stranahan’s distillery . It’s a great tour and tasting. I also always take people to Attimo Wine I really like the art alley in RiNo, behind Denver Central Market I will always love the special ambiance at Alex Seidel’s Fruition Unfair question! We have so many great restaurants and chefs here, and I am blessed to have been able to work with some of them. And when you go to The Capital Grille on Larimer Square, you still have the best chance of running into that one person you’ve been trying to coordinate meeting times with for weeks.A few spare hours, that’s funny. But...walking around Washington Park or Cheesman Park!Hiking the Flatirons, then going to sit on the patio at Lucky Pie with a chilled glass of wine.The community here is amazing. So supportive and resilient, and truly connected. I am one of Denver’s biggest fans! I love our arts community. I love to take people around all the hot spots like Denver Union Station, Larimer Square and all of our incredible art districts. We have such incredible gems, in addition to the incredible sports franchises, the Stock Show, Denver Art Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. We have it all!