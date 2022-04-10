Op-Ed: The Safety Stop, Coming to a Street Near You

I love cycling in Denver. Compared to a lot of cities, we have pretty good bike-trail connectivity, and there is a large community of cyclists passionate about their bikes. As someone who doesn’t have a car, connectivity like that really helps me function day to day. I do not, however, love cycling on Denver’s streets. If I’m on a busy street, there is nowhere for me to bike except the right lane, where motorists get pissed off at my mode of travel, and the constant stop-start at stop signs at abandoned intersections make neighborhood cycling not much better. Luckily for me, that’s about to change.
On March 23, the Colorado House took the final step to pass HB 1028, Statewide Regulation of Controlled Intersections, which means the bill now only needs Governor Jared Polis’s signature before it becomes law in our state. If signed, this law would allow cyclists and scooterists to treat all stop signs as yields, and all stop lights as stop signs. This law is commonly called the “Safety Stop” or the “Idaho Stop” (as it was first passed in Idaho), and has been a focus of bike advocates in Colorado for years.
But why would the state want to make this change? Wouldn’t it be better to have a uniform set of laws for all people using the road?
Luckily, we have a decent amount of information about making this change. Five states have already legalized the Safety Stop, and in every single study, we have seen a decrease in injuries and collisions. There are several reasons for this: continuous movement offers increased stability on a bike, keeping the cyclist out of motorist’s blind spots, and, important, decreasing the amount of time a cyclist is in an intersection. The bill also specifies that those approaching an intersection must slow to 10mph before proceeding, giving them plenty of time to check their surroundings for incoming traffic.
While this shift in the law may make some motorists nervous, it isn’t appearing out of nowhere. In fact, it may already be legal where you live. Four years ago, Colorado passed a bill that permitted municipalities to decide for themselves whether to implement the Safety Stop. Since then, however, only a handful of towns across the state have done so, and that’s a problem. By leaving it up to cities and towns to decide whether to adopt safety stop, the state ends up in a patchwork of conflicting road laws. This causes confusion among cyclists and motorists and potentially increases the chance of a collision if a cyclist and a driver have different understandings of the municipalities’ rules of the road.
If this law is so safe, though, why haven’t more municipalities signed it into law? In my correspondence with my own Denver City Council reps, the issue is not that they believe the Safety Stop is bad for the people of the city, but that there are other, more pressing issues for their consideration. Leaving these decisions up to cities means the process will be slow and the patchwork of laws will be shifting over time, neither of which are good for traffic safety. Legalizing the Safety Stop statewide will foster a uniform network of cycling laws understandable to the average cyclist or bike-commuter, who might otherwise have to keep track of which city they are in as they bike.
This law also helps advance Denver’s own priorities. In 2015, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Vision Zero, the city’s plan to achieve “zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.” Denver’s own crash dashboard, however, indicates that fatalities have risen every year since 2017, with 2021 being the most fatal year on record for crashes in the city. We’re in a road-safety crisis, and we need to be making evidence-based decisions to have any hope of achieving zero deaths and serious injuries in a mere eight years. The Safety Stop is not a silver bullet — don’t expect our roads to be magically safe overnight — but it is a data-driven, common-sense way to reduce the danger of our roads.
Ultimately, this is one step in a larger process of making Denver a city for everyone, regardless of their access to motor vehicles. We want our legislators to listen to the data, and this is an example of leaning on empiricism instead of our intuitions about safety. This law means that people like me might choose neighborhood cycling over cycling on busier roads, and decreases the chance that I get hurt in the process of commuting. I’m excited for this to become law, and I hope this encourages others to get out on their bikes this summer.
James Warren lives in the West Colfax Avenue neighborhood. He's passionate about finding ways to make our streets safer and interested in public policy in general.
