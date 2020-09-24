 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A CBS4 crew was on hand as a man with a gun was taken into custody by Denver police officers during September 23 unrest.
A CBS4 crew was on hand as a man with a gun was taken into custody by Denver police officers during September 23 unrest.
@AndreaFloresTV

Breonna Taylor Protests: Media in Denver Puts Violence Before Peace

Michael Roberts | September 24, 2020 | 6:31am
AA

While previewing his controversial documentary Denver in Decay last week, filmmaker and KNUS radio personality Steffan Tubbs said he focused on the violence that followed late-spring protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — even though the overwhelming majority of demonstrators acted within the law — because "Denver news media did a terrific job of going, 'Look: Everything's peaceful! There are no problems here!'"

This debatable assertion certainly doesn't apply to mainstream Denver media's reaction to the September 23 decision by a Louisville, Kentucky, grand jury examining the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot after cops burst into her apartment on March 13; although one officer was charged with wanton endangerment for firing his gun in a way that put neighbors at risk, none were held directly accountable for Taylor's killing. So far, Mile High outlets have concentrated on unrest, exemplified by footage of a car driving through a gaggle of protesters and the arrest of an armed man, and have treated the hours of completely lawful rallies and speeches that came before as a side note.

These incidents were minor compared to the response in Louisville, where two police officers responding to protests were shot (they're expected to recover), and other locations across the country. Yet it's understandable that the vehicular matter, which took place near the intersection of Colfax and Broadway, would stand out, since just hours before, 18th Judicial District DA George Brauchler had announced that the man who drove a Jeep through a group of protesters during a July 25 protest in Aurora wouldn't be prosecuted.

Related Stories

In a retweet of a video shared by Denver Public School Board member and organizer Tay Anderson, state representative Leslie Herod, one of the speakers at a peaceful gathering at the Capitol yesterday, wrote, "This is now apparently completely legal here."

Likewise, CBS4 can't be blamed for playing up the man-with-the-gun arrest, since reporter Andrea Flores and camera operator Mark Neitro were just mere feet away when it happened, making the footage a scoop.

Here's a Flores tweet about what went down:

This vivid imagery tended to drown out efforts to keep the focus on Taylor and the larger subject of law enforcement racism, although Mayor Michael Hancock tried.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with #BreonnaTaylor’s family and the entire Louisville community today. I was disappointed in today’s decision by the Grand Jury, which did not include a single direct charge in her death," Hancock tweeted. "It only further underscores the need to hasten conversations between law enforcement and the African American community, focused on the values of life and humanity for all, development of mutual respect and trust, and meaningful systemic change."

That wasn't the way Tubbs saw it. On the Denver in Decay twitter account, he accompanied a retweet about a Denver Police Department announcement of officers responding to the Colfax and Broadway mishap with the caption: "Let's say it together: #DenverInDecay."

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.