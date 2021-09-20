Twitter Debate: Are Broncos the Real Deal or a Mirage After Beating Jaguars?

So is the glass half-full or half-empty? In our estimation, both.
Yes, Denver is one of only two AFC teams at 2-0, along with the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Moreover, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who topped Drew Lock in an utterly predictable QB competition during training camp, is doing his Steady Teddy thing at a high level even though his throwing arm is more pop gun than rifle; versus the Jags, he completed 26 of his 34 passes for a better-than-decent 328 yards. Moreover, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, had a breakout game in Jacksonville, racking up 159 yards on nine receptions despite still looking a bit fragile. As a bonus, rookie running back Javonte Williams put up solid numbers and first-round draft pick Pat Surtan II, who gave up a TD against the Giants, came down with his first NFL interception, helping the Broncos avoid one of their worst tendencies — playing down to crappy competition.
And make no mistake: The Jags are as bad as advertised. Following an initial drive in which he performed better than anyone expected, heavily hyped rookie Trevor Lawrence often looked downright incompetent, as indicated by his putrid stats (fourteen of 33 for 118 yards). But Denver's pass rush was the opposite of fearsome — the defense generated just one sack, by Von Miller — and the special teams unit gave up one of the 2021 campaign's most humiliating scores, a 102-yard kickoff return to Jamal Agnew during what should have been extended garbage time. How the hell does Broncos special team coach Brock Olivo still have a job?
Nonetheless, the Broncos triumphed, and the team is set to face its third consecutive homecoming-style opponent, the New York Jets, this coming weekend. If Denver avoids choking yet again, week four, against the legitimately tough Baltimore Ravens, could be a game-changer.
Continue to get a sense of the ongoing Broncos Twitter back-and-forth in twenty tweets.
Number 20:
Let's go #Denverbroncos I see playoffs ahead baby pic.twitter.com/g2uIONqutP— Tyechia Muhammad (@MzPayneD) September 19, 2021
Number 19:
Preseason: Broncos suck!— Mike Wilson (@GetYoShineBox2) September 19, 2021
Beats Giants and Jags: we for real!
Number 18:
Once the Broncos play a team that won't be picking top 5 in the 2022 draft they will be exposed for the frauds they are lol https://t.co/jEyOhTnhIp— The Real Nation (@TheRealNation21) September 20, 2021
Number 17:
Looking forward to the Broncos being in your top 5 power ranking for beating up 2 terrible teams— Steph, unlicensed lesbian (@afflatusmiisery) September 20, 2021
Number 16:
Hoping that my man Teddy can take our Broncos to the Superbowl! (Or realistically the playoffs, can't hope for too much when you are in the same division at Patrick Mahomes)— Joel Stanley (@joelywoley1994) September 19, 2021
Number 15:
Wins are wins. You keep stacking them and you end up in the playoffs. Especially with the extra game and extra playoff spot. And we have the Jets and the whole NFC East and the Lions. I’ll take all the wins I can get unapologetically— Brock Middlebrooke (@Jo_JoQuinoa) September 20, 2021
Number 14:
Broncos have home field through the playoffs!!!— Big Russ (@RavusVulpes) September 20, 2021
Number 13:
Broncos need more of a disciplined team to beat good teams…. 110+ penalty yards is terrible— 5280 (@MileHighBalling) September 19, 2021
Number 12:
Broncos played the Freakin GIANTS and JAGUARS! Calm the FUCK down.— Lou Sassle (@Incognito4Real1) September 20, 2021
Number 11:
1st step to making the playoffs is beating the teams you’re expected to beat. Of course when they play tougher teams they will learn more about the team but for now they play the schedule and are 2-0. #TeddyB #GoBroncos— Colt Stewart (@coltison82) September 19, 2021
Number 10:
If the @Broncos finish the season 9-6 or higher, then we have a good shot at playoffs. AFC west hella tough. Raiders actually beat the Ravens! Ravens beat the chiefs!— Bobby Hernandez (@Bobbylicious_24) September 20, 2021
Number 9:
Broncos are the only team to play a team with no wins through 2 weeks. They’ll go into week 4 without playing a team with a win. (Giants, Jaguars, Jets)! Don’t get so excited #Broncos fans!— DONALD TRUMP (@Factstastik) September 20, 2021
Number 8:
Please don’t sleep on the Broncos... they will win a playoff game— ZYK417 (@ZYK_417) September 20, 2021
Number 7:
Broncos played the Jaguars and the Giants and have the Jets coming up, lol— Tim Sheehan (@odfritz69Tim) September 20, 2021
Number 6:
I told y’all all the Broncos needed was an average qb at best and we’d be a playoff team!!! 2-0 babyyy— Devo (@DDot2210) September 19, 2021
Number 5:
Don’t tell me it’s Giants & Jaguars. Broncos are 2-0 & couldn’t be more happier ☺️— The Super Villian (@Nick__sama) September 20, 2021
Number 4:
Broncos really got the easiest schedule to start the season. Giants, Jaguars, Jets. They’ll be exposed in October— renfrow’s burner (@notRenfrow) September 19, 2021
Number 3:
The Broncos are so good. We beat the Giants and the Jaguars!— Charlie Wilson (@cinestercharlie) September 19, 2021
Number 2:
I see the Broncos making it to the 1st round of playoffs if they can stay healthy— Krss (@brisfinn) September 19, 2021
Number 1:
Wait. So how do the Broncos get to start the year with the Giants, Jaguars and Jets? That has the to be the first guaranteed 3-0 to start a year ever.— Frankie D (@checkraiseyou) September 19, 2021