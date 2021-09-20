Twitter Debate: Are Broncos the Real Deal or a Mirage After Beating Jaguars?







Let's go #Denverbroncos I see playoffs ahead baby pic.twitter.com/g2uIONqutP — Tyechia Muhammad (@MzPayneD) September 19, 2021

Preseason: Broncos suck!



Beats Giants and Jags: we for real! — Mike Wilson (@GetYoShineBox2) September 19, 2021

Once the Broncos play a team that won't be picking top 5 in the 2022 draft they will be exposed for the frauds they are lol https://t.co/jEyOhTnhIp — The Real Nation (@TheRealNation21) September 20, 2021

Looking forward to the Broncos being in your top 5 power ranking for beating up 2 terrible teams — Steph, unlicensed lesbian (@afflatusmiisery) September 20, 2021

Hoping that my man Teddy can take our Broncos to the Superbowl! (Or realistically the playoffs, can't hope for too much when you are in the same division at Patrick Mahomes) — Joel Stanley (@joelywoley1994) September 19, 2021

Wins are wins. You keep stacking them and you end up in the playoffs. Especially with the extra game and extra playoff spot. And we have the Jets and the whole NFC East and the Lions. I’ll take all the wins I can get unapologetically — Brock Middlebrooke (@Jo_JoQuinoa) September 20, 2021

Broncos have home field through the playoffs!!! — Big Russ (@RavusVulpes) September 20, 2021

Broncos need more of a disciplined team to beat good teams…. 110+ penalty yards is terrible — 5280 (@MileHighBalling) September 19, 2021

Broncos played the Freakin GIANTS and JAGUARS! Calm the FUCK down. — Lou Sassle (@Incognito4Real1) September 20, 2021

1st step to making the playoffs is beating the teams you’re expected to beat. Of course when they play tougher teams they will learn more about the team but for now they play the schedule and are 2-0. #TeddyB #GoBroncos — Colt Stewart (@coltison82) September 19, 2021

If the @Broncos finish the season 9-6 or higher, then we have a good shot at playoffs. AFC west hella tough. Raiders actually beat the Ravens! Ravens beat the chiefs! — Bobby Hernandez (@Bobbylicious_24) September 20, 2021

Broncos are the only team to play a team with no wins through 2 weeks. They’ll go into week 4 without playing a team with a win. (Giants, Jaguars, Jets)! Don’t get so excited #Broncos fans! — DONALD TRUMP (@Factstastik) September 20, 2021

Please don’t sleep on the Broncos... they will win a playoff game — ZYK417 (@ZYK_417) September 20, 2021

Broncos played the Jaguars and the Giants and have the Jets coming up, lol — Tim Sheehan (@odfritz69Tim) September 20, 2021

I told y’all all the Broncos needed was an average qb at best and we’d be a playoff team!!! 2-0 babyyy — Devo (@DDot2210) September 19, 2021

Don’t tell me it’s Giants & Jaguars. Broncos are 2-0 & couldn’t be more happier ☺️ — The Super Villian (@Nick__sama) September 20, 2021

Broncos really got the easiest schedule to start the season. Giants, Jaguars, Jets. They’ll be exposed in October — renfrow’s burner (@notRenfrow) September 19, 2021

The Broncos are so good. We beat the Giants and the Jaguars! — Charlie Wilson (@cinestercharlie) September 19, 2021

I see the Broncos making it to the 1st round of playoffs if they can stay healthy — Krss (@brisfinn) September 19, 2021

Wait. So how do the Broncos get to start the year with the Giants, Jaguars and Jets? That has the to be the first guaranteed 3-0 to start a year ever. — Frankie D (@checkraiseyou) September 19, 2021