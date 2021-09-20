Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Twitter Debate: Are Broncos the Real Deal or a Mirage After Beating Jaguars?

September 20, 2021 6:28AM

Courtland Sutton had a huge game receiving for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Courtland Sutton had a huge game receiving for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Denver Broncos via YouTube
Plenty of Broncos loyalists overreacted to the squad's season-opening 27-13 victory over the New York Giants — the first win in September during the not exactly glorious Vic Fangio era. And Twitter is now overflowing with similarly exuberant Broncos Country sentiments following win number two, a 23-13 besting of the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 19. Yet just as many observers — some objective, some not — are advising members of the Super Bowl-or-bust crowd to slow their roll.

So is the glass half-full or half-empty? In our estimation, both.

Yes, Denver is one of only two AFC teams at 2-0, along with the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Moreover, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who topped Drew Lock in an utterly predictable QB competition during training camp, is doing his Steady Teddy thing at a high level even though his throwing arm is more pop gun than rifle; versus the Jags, he completed 26 of his 34 passes for a better-than-decent 328 yards. Moreover, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, had a breakout game in Jacksonville, racking up 159 yards on nine receptions despite still looking a bit fragile. As a bonus, rookie running back Javonte Williams put up solid numbers and first-round draft pick Pat Surtan II, who gave up a TD against the Giants, came down with his first NFL interception, helping the Broncos avoid one of their worst tendencies — playing down to crappy competition.

And make no mistake: The Jags are as bad as advertised. Following an initial drive in which he performed better than anyone expected, heavily hyped rookie Trevor Lawrence often looked downright incompetent, as indicated by his putrid stats (fourteen of 33 for 118 yards). But Denver's pass rush was the opposite of fearsome — the defense generated just one sack, by Von Miller — and the special teams unit gave up one of the 2021 campaign's most humiliating scores, a 102-yard kickoff return to Jamal Agnew during what should have been extended garbage time. How the hell does Broncos special team coach Brock Olivo still have a job?

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Nonetheless, the Broncos triumphed, and the team is set to face its third consecutive homecoming-style opponent, the New York Jets, this coming weekend. If Denver avoids choking yet again, week four, against the legitimately tough Baltimore Ravens, could be a game-changer.

Continue to get a sense of the ongoing Broncos Twitter back-and-forth in twenty tweets.

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation