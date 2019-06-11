 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Residents of Districts 11 and 8 celebrate the passage of the Far Northeast Area Plan.EXPAND
Residents of Districts 11 and 8 celebrate the passage of the Far Northeast Area Plan.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Denver City Council Adopts Plan to Guide Growth of Northeast

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | June 11, 2019 | 9:46am
AA

Denver's northeast neighborhoods have a new plan for development and growth for the next decades.

On Monday, June 10, Denver City Council unanimously adopted the Far Northeast Area Plan, which will serve as overarching guidelines for growth for Montbello, Gateway-Green Valley Ranch, and the southern portion of the Denver International Airport neighborhood.

A culmination of two years of work, the plan aims to preserve the character of the neighborhoods and manage,  through partnerships between the city, private groups and nonprofits, the high rate of growth expected in the coming years. As part of the plan, the Montbello neighborhood will break ground on a grocery store in the coming months, and a busy strip of Peoria Street in Montbello will become friendlier for pedestrians.

Related Stories

A twenty-person steering committee led the effort, holding five public meetings that brought together about 550 attendees. Denver Community Planning and Development also went to over fifty community events as part of the planning process.

The northeast encompasses seventeen square miles of land and is a relatively new part of the city; Montbello, the oldest of the neighborhoods, became a part of Denver in the 1960s. The area includes large Latino and African-American populations.

The neighborhood guidelines will complement Comprehensive Plan 2040, Denver's overarching strategy for the next twenty years that city council adopted in April. At the council meeting yesterday, members Chris Herndon and Stacie Gilmore praised the Far Northeast Area document.

"We are finally here," said Herndon, who represents District 8, which encompasses part of the northeast.

Residents of the region mostly expressed support for the plan at the meeting and spoke of how engaged they were in creating it. "This process really exemplifies what it means to have community-informed and community-led initiatives at the neighborhood level," said Donna Garnett, executive director of the Montbello Organizing Committee, at the meeting. For years, Garnett's committee has been pushing for a grocery store in Montbello, which currently doesn't have a full-service option.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >