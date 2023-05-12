Rocky Mountain Horror: Jennifer Marcum Story Reappears on 20/20

Tonight, May 13, ABC's 20/20 is airing "Rocky Mountain Horror," another story on Scott Kimball, the Colorado serial killer convicted of four murders — including that of Jennifer Marcum, a former dancer at Shotgun Willie's whose remains have still not been found twenty years after she vanished. And he's suspected of many, many more.
The Kimball case has provided fodder for several national reports. But the first major look into Marcum's disappearance was published in June 2006: "Strip Search," by Luke Turf, which is featured in the 20/20 piece.
"Nobody wants to talk about Jennifer Marcum," Turf wrote. "Not the girls who stripped with her at Shotgun Willie's. Not the man with whom she was living. Not the men she may have testified against. Not the father of her child. Not her incarcerated ex-boyfriend [Kimball], who was the last man to see her alive. No one except her father and mother."
Bob Marcum and Mary Willis, Marcum's parents, were their daughter's strongest advocates. Bob put up a $20,000 reward for information and paid for a billboard that was displayed above Shotgun Willie's. It included the poignant question, "Jennifer, where are you?"
Marcum was born in Denver but grew up in Springfield, Illinois. She subsequently dropped out of high school, got married and moved back to Colorado with her husband, a member of the military. After their divorce, she had a son with another man. In 1999, after she split from him, Marcum took a job as a stripper at Shotgun Willie's to provide for the boy.
Soon after, Marcum got involved with Steven Ennis, an ecstasy dealer in Denver and New York (where she also stripped, using the name "Francesca"), who'd caught the attention of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Ennis was eventually busted, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten years in prison in October 2002.
Mary Willis told Turf that the following December, she received a call from a hysterical Marcum, who revealed that she'd been beaten up after shifting from stripping to prostitution. Months of couch-surfing followed, and she eventually wound up sharing an apartment in Lakewood with Scott Kimball, who was fresh out of prison. Her son was living with his father.
After that, Marcum slipped off the radar. When she didn't return calls to her cell phone for months, her parents expressed their concerns to neighborhood police. But given her chaotic lifestyle, they thought it was possible that she simply didn't want to speak with them.
In 2004, they learned the terrible truth: Marcum's car had been found the previous year, and she was missing. According to FBI special agent Nick Vanicelli, who was handling the investigation in 2006, "she dropped off the face of the earth."
Kimball met with Marcum's parents in a meeting arranged by the FBI. He insisted she'd been en route to the airport with a suitcase in her hand on February 17, 2003, the last date her whereabouts were known, even though there were no records indicating that she'd ever gotten on a plane.
Three years later, Mary Willis told Westword, "Jennifer fell through the cracks. She wasn't important enough. She was a dancer, she was an escort — she wasn't important enough, and I don't think the FBI cared, period. It's all got to do with drugs and money."
At the time of Turf's article, Kimball was back in jail after being implicated in a fraud case.
He subsequently began talking to investigators and, in 2009, Kimball pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of four people: Kaysi McLeod, nineteen; LeAnn Emry, 24; Terry Kimball, his sixty-year-old uncle; and Marcum. He was sentenced to seventy years behind bars for the slayings.
But while the bodies of the other three were located, with Kimball leading investigators to the remains of Emry and his uncle, Marcum's final resting place has never been found.