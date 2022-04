Huge Growth Gaps Between Metro Denver and Other Parts of Colorado

According to state demographer Elizabeth Garner Colorado's growth rate is slowing substantially — and greater Denver is no exception , despite the popular perception that the city is experiencing a boom. But a new study suggests that the metro area and numerous communities along the urban corridor are much better positioned to weather such changes than are many other parts of the state, some of which are beset with lagging revenue and substantial business declines.The financial website Smart Asset gathered data on Colorado and the country as a whole, using assorted sources from the U.S. Census Bureau (statistics from 2019, plus the agency's American Community Survey and building permits roundup ), as well as information provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and USASpending.gov The results include details about business growth, growth of gross domestic product, new building permits per 1,000 homes, and the national rankings for fifty of Colorado's 64 counties according to the GDP growth index.Of the ten Colorado counties doing the best when it comes to GDP growth, nine are located along the stretch between Colorado Springs and the communities of Fort Collins and Greeley. The sole exception is Mesa County, home of Grand Junction, the largest city on Colorado's Western Slope, which ranks tenth by this metric — and far behind Denver. Denver County's GDP growth is estimated at approximately $2.092 billion, while Mesa County's comes in at $359 million.Business growth also varies widely among the ten Colorado counties with the fastest-growing GDP, from a low of 3.1 percent in Jefferson County to a high of 11.5 percent in Weld County (followed closely by Adams County, at 11.2 percent). Weld County also outdistances the competition in relation to new building permits: 38.3 per 1,000 homes, more than double Denver's 15.7 per 1,000.Here are the top ten Colorado counties according to GDP growth:Business growth: 6.5 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $2,092New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 15.7GDP growth index: 32.76National ranking: 35Business growth: 4.2 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $1,513New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 16.4GDP growth index: 29.52National ranking: 58Business growth: 5.0 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $1,412New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 25.0GDP growth index: 28.96National ranking: 63Business growth: 3.1 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $1,382New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 9.0GDP growth index: 28.79National ranking: 67Business growth: 3.7 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $1,011New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 12.0GDP growth index: 26.71National ranking: 100Business growth: 6.2 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $884New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 17.3GDP growth index: 26.00National ranking: 117Business growth: 11.2 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $826New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 23.3GDP growth index: 25.67National ranking: 121Business growth: 7.3 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $759New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 27.0GDP growth index: 25.30National ranking: 137Business growth: 11.5 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $519New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 38.3GDP growth index: 23.96National ranking: 209Business growth: 4.5 percentGDP growth ($ in millions): $359New building permits (per 1,000 homes): 15.1GDP growth index: 23.06National ranking: 297According to Smart Asset's analysis, many other Colorado counties struggle in one or more of these categories. Moffat (number 35), Yuma (number 37) and Prowers (number 40) all registered negatives for business growth and comparatively low GDP growth: -3.2 percent and $31 million, -5.5 percent and $28 million, and -3.4 percent and $27 million, respectively.The Colorado counties at the bottom of the roster are Bent, at number 49, which boasts business growth of 3.8 percent but GDP growth of just $4 million, and Crowley, at number 50, whose business growth of 21.9 percent only added up to GDP growth of $3 million.Once again, it's a tale of two Colorados.