Father-Son Denver Cop Duo Arrested, Charged With Billing for Skipped Off-Duty Work

On July 26, the Denver Police Department arrested two of its own: Michael Pineda and his son Santana Pineda, both on felony theft charges.
The Pinedas, 50 and 26, have been accused of billing a private employer for thousands of dollars' worth of off-duty hours that they never actually worked. Felony theft is a Class 6 felony in Colorado.
The investigation into the Pinedas began after a DPD sergeant attempted to speak with Santana Pineda on the morning of April 15 outside a store at the intersection of East 36th Avenue and Quebec Street, where he'd been scheduled to work off-duty to act as a "visible deterrent" and "handle any police-related matters that arise," according to the arrest affidavit.
However, neither Santana nor Michael Pineda, who was also scheduled to work that day, were there when the officer arrived.
The DPD's secondary employment program allows officers to work in off-duty capacities, typically wearing their uniforms, to earn extra cash. These officers work off-duty at bars, clubs, Rockies and Broncos games, jewelry stores and many other retail establishments. Their assignments are often a benefit for the DPD as well, since they add police presence at the location.
Businesses must hire officers by going through the DPD's secondary employment office. The cops log their off-duty hours in a database, and their off-duty employers have the option of paying the officers directly or cutting checks to the DPD, which then doles them out.
The sergeant who noticed that the Pinedas were not at their off-duty jobs raised the issue with the Internal Affairs branch of the DPD, which then launched an investigation.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video provided by the off-duty employer and compared it with the officers' time sheets. The investigators "discovered 23 shift discrepancies for Michael Pineda valued at $5,070 and 18 shift discrepancies for Santana Pineda valued at $3,751.50 for work that was not completed," according to a DPD release. The two were paid $90 an hour, a standard off-duty rate for DPD officers.
The Pinedas had been working off-duty for the business since October 2021, but the videos only went back to February 28 of this year. They showed that Michael Pineda worked just 51.67 of the 108 hours that he'd billed for and that Santana Pineda worked only 29.32 of the 71 hours he'd claimed.
Once the Internal Affairs investigation uncovered the discrepancies, the DPD turned over its findings to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Michael Pineda joined the DPD in 2004, while his son, Santana, joined the department in 2019. The DPD placed both of them on paid administrative leave on July 11; after their felony arrests on July 26, they were placed on unpaid administrative leave.
While DPD leadership defended its off-duty program last summer after officers were criticized for their off-duty work at a controversial LoDo bar, this isn't the first time it's faced issues. Back in 2008, then-Denver Auditor Dennis Gallagher criticized the department for insufficient oversight regarding the payment and fee system for off-duty work. But Gerry Whitman, the police chief at the time, defended the department’s practices, saying that tighter controls were unnecessary.
There are certain restrictions in place regarding secondary employment, however. For example, Denver police officers can only do off-duty jobs within Denver. Additionally, they can't work off-duty at marijuana businesses or at strip clubs.