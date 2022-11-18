How Much Denver's Cost of Living Has Gone Up in Five Years

Denver residents know all too well that the cost of living in the city has gone up over the past five years. But a comparison of data from 2017 and 2022 puts this situation in stark relief, revealing the average prices for dozens of goods and services then and now.
In April 2017, Westword published a report on prices in Denver based on statistics from Expatistan.com, which describes itself as "the original source for cost-of-living comparisons." The site uses crowdsourcing techniques to come up with estimates for major cities across the country, including Denver, in six major categories: food, housing, clothes, transportation, personal care and entertainment.
Rather than simply offering overall averages for these metrics, Expatistan gets specific. Under food, for instance, the site provides estimates for the cost of a business lunch, a fast-food combo meal, chicken breasts, milk, eggs, tomatoes, cheese, apples, potatoes, beer, wine, soda and bread. And since the staples that Expatistan uses for its survey haven't changed over the past five years, direct comparisons are possible.
A few products are actually less expensive today, according to the site; for instance, the estimated average cost of toilet paper today is a nickel lower than in 2017. But the vast majority are spendier, often by a lot. The average prices for chicken breasts and beer, for example, are more than double those of five years ago.
The housing numbers are particularly gulp-inducing. In April 2017, the average monthly rent for a 900-square-foot apartment in an "expensive" part of town landed at $1,873. It's now $3,059.
Here are Expatistan averages for Denver from April 2017 and November 2022:
Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district, November 2022: $19
Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district, April 2017: $14
Combo meal in fast-food restaurant (Big Mac meal or similar), November 2022: $10
Combo meal in fast-food restaurant (Big Mac meal or similar), April 2017: $7
500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast, November 2022: $8
500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast, April 2017: $3.94
1 liter (1 qt.) of whole-fat milk, November 2022: $1.06
1 liter (1 qt.) of whole-fat milk, April 2017: $0.84
12 eggs, large, November 2022: $3.56
12 eggs, large, April 2017: $3.34
1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes, November 2022: $5.00
1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes, April 2017: $4.17
500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese, November 2022: $10
500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese, April 2017: $7
1 kg (2 lb.) of apples, November 2022: $4.17
1 kg (2 lb.) of apples, April 2017: $3.26
1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes, November 2017: $1.95
1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes, April 2017: $1.50
0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket, November 2022: $5.35
0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket, April 2017: $2.06
1 bottle of red table wine, good quality, November 2022: $17
1 bottle of red table wine, good quality, April 2017: $16
2 liters of Coca-Cola, November 2022: $2.79
2 liters of Coca-Cola, April 2017: $1.64
Bread for 2 people for 1 day, November 2022: $3.03
Bread for 2 people for 1 day, April 2017: $1.89
Housing
Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sq ft) furnished accommodation in expensive area, November 2022: $3,059
Monthly rent for 85 m sq (900 sq ft) furnished accommodation in expensive area, April 2017: $1,873
Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sq ft) furnished accommodation in normal area, November 2022: $2,268
Monthly rent for 85 m sq (900 sq ft) furnished accommodation in normal area, April 2017: $1,556
Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas...) for 2 people in 85 m sq flat, November 2022: $130
Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas...) for 2 people in 85 m sq flat, April 2017: $124
Monthly rent for a 45 m sq (480 sq ft) furnished studio in expensive area, November 2022: $2,178
Monthly rent for a 45 m sq (480 sq ft) furnished studio in expensive area, April 2017: $1,509
Monthly rent for a 45 m sq (480 sq ft) furnished studio in normal area, November 2022: $1,588
Monthly rent for a 45 m sq (480 sq ft) furnished studio in normal area, April 2017: $1,045
Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas...) for 1 person in 45 m sq (480 sq ft) studio, November 2022: $86
Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas...) for 1 person in 45 m sq (480 sq ft) studio, April 2017: $77
Internet 8 mbps (1 month), November 2022: $70
Internet 8 mbps (1 month), April 2017: $48
40” flat screen TV, November 2022: $513
40” flat screen TV, April 2017: $380
Microwave 800/900 Watt (Bosch, Panasonic, LG, Sharp, or equivalent brands), November 2022: $124
Microwave 800/900 Watt (Bosch, Panasonic, LG, Sharp, or equivalent brands), April 2017: $138
Laundry detergent (3 l/100 oz..), November 2022: $11
Laundry detergent (3 l/100 oz.), April 2017: $13
Hourly rate for cleaning help, November 2022: $46
Hourly rate for cleaning help, April 2017: $26
Clothes
1 pair of jeans (Levi's 501 or similar), November 2022: $66
1 pair of jeans (Levi's 501 or similar), April 2017: $46
1 summer dress (Zara, H&M or similar retailers), November 2022: $41
1 summer dress (Zara, H&M or similar retailers), April 2017: $51
1 pair of sport shoes (Nike, Adidas or equivalent brands), November 2022: $110
1 pair of sport shoes (Nike, Adidas or equivalent brands), April 2017: $85
1 pair of men’s leather business shoes, November 2022: $148
1 pair of men’s leather business shoes, April 2017: $100
Transportation
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI 150 CV (or equivalent), with no extras, new, November 2022: $27,712
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI 150 CV (or equivalent), with no extras, new, April 2017: $22,056
1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas, November 2022: $1.08
1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas, April 2017: $0.57
Monthly ticket public transport, November 2022: $105
Monthly ticket public transport, April 2017: $106
Taxi trip on a business day, basic tariff, 8 km (5 miles), November 2022: $27
Taxi trip on a business day, basic tariff, 8 km (5 miles), April 2017: $12
Personal Care
Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, Frenadol, Coldrex or equivalent brands), November 2022: $9
Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, Frenadol, Coldrex or equivalent brands), April 2017: $5.29
1 box of antibiotics (12 doses), November 2022: $24
1 box of antibiotics (12 doses), April 2017: $25
Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes), November 2022: $117
Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes), April 2017: $95
1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, OB...), November 2022: $8
1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, OB...), April 2017: $5.42
Deodorant, roll-on (50ml/1.5 oz.), November 2022: $3.91
Deodorant, roll-on (50ml/1.5 oz.), April 2017: $2.81
Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml/12 oz.), November 2022: $5.39
Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml/12 oz.), April 2017: $4.72
4 rolls of toilet paper, November 2022: $2.91
4 rolls of toilet paper, April 2017: $2.96
Tube of toothpaste, November 2022: $2.14
Tube of toothpaste, April 2017: $1.86
Standard men's haircut, November 2022: $35
Standard men's haircut, April 2017: $20
Entertainment
Basic dinner out for two in neighborhood pub, November 2022: $54
Basic dinner out for two in neighborhood pub, April 2017: $42
2 tickets to the movies, November 2022: $26
2 tickets to the movies, April 2017: $24
2 tickets to the theater (best available seats), November 2022: $340
2 tickets to the theater (best available seats), April 2017: $213
Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant including appetizers, main course, wine and dessert, November 2022: $88
Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant including appetizers, main course, wine and dessert, April 2017: $80
1 cocktail drink in downtown club, November 2022: $13
1 cocktail drink in downtown club, April 2017: $11
Cappuccino, November 2022: $6
Cappuccino, April 2017: $4.47
1 beer in neighborhood pub (500 ml or 1 pt.), November 2022: $8
1 beer in neighborhood pub (500 ml or 1 pt.), April 2017: $5.44
1 month of gym membership in business district, November 2022: $78
1 month of gym membership in business district, April 2017: $71
1 package of Marlboro cigarettes, November 2022: $8
1 package of Marlboro cigarettes, April 2017: $6