Candi Crushed: District 9's CdeBaca Loses to Darrell Watson by Over 3,500 Votes

"While the results in my race are not what I hoped for, the goal in this election was to bring more progressive candidates to the table," CdeBaca said, referring to Shontel Lewis, who had the lead in District 8, and Shannon Hoffman, who made the runoff for District 10.



"This was never about 'Candi' — this was about building power for community, to shift the way that our city moves," she continued. "More people are paying attention and getting involved across districts, and those are wins we can build on. I see our work in this election cycle as VERY consequential. We had a net gain in our two progressive votes on council, we defeated a disastrous proposal to develop our last tract of open space in already extremely gentrifying and green space-deprived communities, AND we brought a community candidate within less than 2 percentage points of being in a mayoral runoff."



Speaking to her constituents directly, CdeBaca said she was "grateful" for the community and for "everyone who poured their hearts and souls" into supporting her these past four years.



"We have been building the best world possible with what resources we have, and we have been fighting for what everyone deserves," the councilwoman said. "Our wins happen daily, and no election will ever determine our worth or work ethic. We were serving District 9 before coming into office, and we will continue that work far beyond elected office."





"I don't vote 'no' for fun," CdeBaca told Denverite in March 2022. "I vote 'no' on things we should vote no on, and do it unapologetically."

In April 2023, CdeBaca was accused of not showing attention to Denver's Black community during the election after she was unable to attend multiple meetings organized by Black leaders. Longtime political consultant John Bailey blasted her for being a "no show" for two runoff candidate forums he hosted with the Black community.



"YOU DON'T HAVE THE TIME FOR US - WE WON'T SUPPORT OR VOTE FOR YOU," said Bailey, founder of the Black Cannabis Equity Initiative, in an email sent to CdeBaca and community members.



Bailey said that when CdeBaca was asked to appear at the candidate forums — scheduled for two Saturdays at New Hope Baptist Church — she declined. According to CdeBaca, she couldn't make the meetings because of the short notice.



"[Bailey] reached out to me after dates were scheduled with only a week's notice in the middle of a runoff," she said, adding that there was "no effort to collaborate on a time that works, no courtesy of a request for dates that work."

