All of Denver's 2021 COVID-19 Safety Citations and Closures

E3 Fitness, at 1165 South Broadway, was temporarily closed after multiple violations of COVID-19 public-health orders.

Throughout the pandemic, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has been handing out citations to local businesses violating COVID-19 guidelines. Since our last update, on January 20, the agency has remained busy, ticketing and/or shutting down 65 enterprises, for a total of eighty enforcement actions so far in 2021.

The most recent citation, against E3 Fitness, a gym on South Broadway, was filed on April 15, the day before the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's dial dashboard, which dictated safety protocols for counties across the state, went from compulsory to advisory. While Denver is at Level Orange on the dial as of today, April 28, its own revised regulations allow businesses to operate at Level Blue, with lower restrictions on capacity limits and other loosened guidelines.

Overall, Denver has issued 303 citations for violations of COVID-19 rules since the start of the pandemic, as well as 29 placards — the term officials use to designate closures. These shutdowns are intended to be temporary, but one of the 29 operations to receive a placard (Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple Bar, at 1700 Logan), wound up locking its doors permanently after the DDPHE lowered the boom last May.

Here are the enforcement actions for 2021 so far:



Contacts: 1,189; Mask-related contacts only: 1,189

Warnings: 1,189; Mask-related warnings only: 1,189

Citations: 80

Placards: 6

Reopening: 9

Fifteen of the 2021 citations came down in early January. Of the remaining 65, a significant percentage involve restaurants and bars, with improper use of facial coverings a common issue. For example, the March 3 citation for Pho 555, at 1098 South Federal, is summarized with this: "5 out of 6 employee not wearing a face covering or not wearing a face covering properly."

Also flagged by inspectors were nightspots that exceeded capacity limits and let people congregate in close proximity to each other. The January 29 report about Reivers, at 1085 South Gaylord, reads: "51 patrons in the building, capacity is 35 allowed. 15 people seated at an active bar in use preparing drinks." As a result, the business was shuttered on February 4 but allowed to reopen on February 12. No such punishment was meted out to Maricela's Night Club, at 3900 Pecos Street. According to the DDPHE's March 6 summary, the venue exhibited "poor social distancing, people standing around dancing, and over capacity by 100 percent." However, the issues were "corrected immediately" and no closure was ordered.

Plenty of gyms have been cited as well, and E3 led the pack in 2021. The locale received citations for patrons and employees not wearing masks and working out too close to each other on February 2 and March 3 before being temporarily closed following a third ticket for similar infractions on March 17. A closure from March 19 to March 30 followed — but just over two weeks after reopening, E3 was given its fourth citation for 2021.

More unusual locations being cited include Goodman Tile and Stone ("4 out of 7 employees not wearing face coverings, 2 within 6 feet of each other, and owner admitted they got lazy with wearing them"), Toro Taxes ("2 out of 2 employees not wearing face covering and within 6 feet of each other on follow-up visit") and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School ("2 out of 10 teachers and vast majority of students not wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of distance on 3/17/21").

Here are the 65 citations issued since January 20 (in reverse order), with descriptions from the DDPHE:

1. 4/15/2021 E3 Fitness (1165 S Broadway) 3 out of 3 people in the gym were not wearing face coverings while working out.

2. 4/2/2021 The FIIT Co. (2110 Market St) 1 employee working and wearing a mask, 6 patrons in a class, none of whom were wearing a mask when inspector arrived.

3. 3/31/2021 CrossFit Wash Park (700 W Mississippi) 4 out of 5 patrons and only employee were unmasked while inside of gym.

4. 3/26/2021 Tarantula Billiards (1520 Stout St) Over allowed occupancy, lack of social distancing, drinks service at bar where drinks are prepared, and some patrons without face coverings.

5. 3/26/2021 GVM Studio (4970 E Colfax Ave) 10 out of 16 people not wearing face coverings while sitting within 6 feet of each other in a group circle.

6. 3/26/2021 Uptown Square Apartments (1950 Pennsylvania St) 3 out of 3 residents not wearing face coverings in the gym area. On 3/24, 5 out of 5 office staff wear not wearing face coverings and 4 out 8 residents were not wearing face coverings in the gym.

7. 3/18/2021 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (2200 S Logan St) 2 out of 10 teachers and vast majority of students not wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of distance on 3/17/21.

8. 3/17/21 E3 Fitness (1165 S Broadway) 4 out of 4 people in the gym, including staff, were not wearing face coverings and were within 6 feet of each other on 3/12/21. Closure and placard on 3/19/21. (Reopened 3/30/21)

9. 3/12/2021 Key Auto Denver (4910 W. Colfax Ave) 3 out of 5 people in the office area were without face coverings and there was no social distancing.

10. 3/10/2021 Raíces Brewing (2060 W Colfax Ave) Operating above allowed occupancy and patrons mingling between parties.

11. 3/9/2021 Rocky Mountain Nutrition (1511 W. Alameda Ave) Owner, only employee on property, was not wearing a face covering and standing within 6 feet of 3 patrons.

12. 3/6/2021 Maricela’s Night Club (3900 Pecos St): Poor social distancing, people standing around dancing, and over capacity by 100 percent. Issues corrected immediately.

13. 3/5/2021 Botanica 7 Potencia Gomez (5109 W Alameda ) 3 of 3 people not wearing masks. Two employees closer than six feet. One customer not wearing mask.

14. 3/3/2021 Morning Star Jui Jitsu (4362 E Evans Ave) All individuals in the gym not wearing face coverings, within 6 feet of each other and mingling.

15. 3/3/2021 Pho 555 (1098 S. Federal) 5 out of 6 employee not wearing a face covering or not wearing a face covering properly.

16. 3/3/2021 E3 Fitness (1165 S. Broadway) 6 out of 6 individuals not wearing face coverings in the gym. Employee was within 6 feet of patron and neither had face coverings on.

17. 3/2/2021 Giot Dang Café (472 S. Federal Blvd) 5 out of 5 employees with no face coverings and within 6 feet of each other. 3 Patrons observed walking throughout the facility with no face coverings.

18. 3/2/2021 Red Stone (4105 Holly St Unit 1) 6 out of 15 employees not properly wearing face coverings and 3 of the 6 employees were within 6 feet of each other on follow-up visit.

19. 3/2/2021 Goodman Tile and Stone (285 S Santa Fe Dr.) 4 out of 7 employees not wearing face coverings, 2 within 6 feet of each other, and owner admitted they got lazy with wearing them.

20. 2/27/2021 Mt. Fuji Hibachi (601 Grant St) Operating above allowed occupancy, patrons not properly spaced out at tables, and party sizes greater than 10 on follow-up visit.

21. 2/27/2021 La Pachanga (5195 Morrison Rd) Operating above allowed occupancy, patrons not properly spaced out at tables, patrons dancing and mingling with other parties. Closure and placard (Reopened 3/30/21)

22. 2/26/2021 Mt. Fuji Hibachi (601 Grant St) Operating above allowed occupancy, patrons not properly spaced out at tables, and patrons sitting at a bar where drinks are being prepared.

23. 2/26/2021 Pho Song (3100 S. Sheridan Blvd) 3 out 4 employees not wearing face coverings and no social distancing in the kitchen.

24. 2/26/2021 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (2200 S Logan St) 3 teacher with face coverings below chin when in close proximity with students and vast majority of students not wearing face coverings.

25. 2/25/2021 Eon Well (925 Lincoln Ste. 200) 1 out of 2 employees not properly wearing a face covering while within 6 feet of another employee.

26. 2/24/2021 STK Steakhouse (1550 Market St) On 2/19/21 facility was observed operating above allowed occupancy.

27. 2/19/2021 Hillstone (303 Josephine St.) Operating above allowed occupancy, patrons seated at a bar where drinks were being prepared, patrons seated within 6 feet of each other, patrons on the patio with no face coverings drinking and mingling, no assigned tables on patio.

28. 2/19/2021 Toro Taxes (4001 Morrison Rd) 2 out of 2 employees not wearing face covering and within 6 feet of each other on follow-up visit.

29. 2/19/2021 Budget Rental Car (24050 E 78th Ave) Patrons not maintaining 6 feet of distance while waiting in line. Staff not maintaining 6 feet of distance.

30. 2/18/2021 Fit36 (2110 Market St) 6 out of 8 patrons and the owner without face coverings while in the facility.

31. 2/18/2021 Halcyon House Apartments (1955 Arapahoe St) 2 out of 4 employees with no face coverings and within 6 feet of another individual.

32. 2/16/2021 Denver Pho (2200 W Alameda Ave unit 38) 3 out of 7 employees with no face coverings and 2 employees within 6 feet of each other with one not wearing a face covering.

33. 2/12/2021 Dealers Electric Supply (5500 Havana St. Suite B) 5 out of 6 employees with no face coverings and 2 of the 6 were within 6 feet of each other.

34. 2/12/2021 A&E Tire Inc. (3855 E. 52nd Ave) 8 out of 30 staff not wearing face covering while within 6 feet of each other on follow up visit.

35. 2/11/2021 Mountain West Distributors (700 W. Mississippi Ave A1) 4 out of 4 employee not wearing face coverings and 2 out of the 4 were within 6 feet of each other on this follow-up visit.

36. 2/10/2021 Super Star (2200 W. Alameda Ave #34) 3 out of 7 employees observed in the kitchen with no face coverings, 2 within 6 feet of each other.

37. 2/10/2021 Toro Taxes (4001 Morrison Rd) 3 out of 3 employees not wearing face coverings.

38. 2/10/2021 Lifetime Windows and Siding (2330 Broadway) 9 out of 10 employees not wearing face coverings.

39. 2/9/2021 A&E Tire Inc. (3855 E. 52nd Ave) 10 employee not wearing face coverings.

40. 2/9/2021 General Air (1105 Zuni St) 7 employee without face coverings in an open office; 2 within 6 feet of each other.

41. 2/6/2021 My Neighbor Felix (2525 18th St.) Routine inspection. Under Level Yellow, had 81 people dining, when limit was 50. No distancing at booths.

42. 2/5/2021 So Many Roads (918 W 1st Ave) Facility overcapacity, patrons mingling and unmasked, no social distance between parties. Closure Placard (Reopened2/23/21)

43. 2/5/2021 Innovations Manufacturing (4555 Grape St) 2 employees in office area not wearing a face covering, one had face covering below chin. This is their 2nd GV.

44. 2/5/2021 Harvey Nutrition (2131 S. Sheridan) 3 employee without face coverings and 7 patrons not properly wearing face coverings.

45. 2/5/2021 Uptown Nutrition (2137 S. Sheridan) 9 patrons not wearing a face covering in a workout class.

46. 2/4/2021 Lohmiller and Co (4800 Osage Street) More than 20 employees in facility without masks, within 6 ft of each other. No signage.

47. 2/4/2021 Dickensheet and Associates (1501 W. Wesley) 5 employees without face coverings

48. 2/4/2021 Saigon City (555 S. Federal) 4 staff without/not properly wearing face coverings.

49. 2/4/2021 Mountain West Distributors (700 w. Mississippi A1) 4 employees without face coverings.

50. 2/2/21 E3 Fitness (1165 S. Broadway) 6 people observed without face coverings, 3rd GV issued.

51. 2/2/21 Closets by Design (901 A S. Jason St.) 4 employees not wearing face coverings

52. 2/2/21 Setter Roche Smith Shellenberger (1860 Blake St) 4 out 5 staff not wearing face coverings in open office.

53. 1/30/21 Little India (3496 W 32nd) Patrons at bar within 6ft of active ice well and drink prep as well as within 6 ft of seated table behind them.

54. 1/30/21 Key Insight Construction (6691 Tower Rd Suite 101) 3 construction workers operating indoors, none of them wearing a face covering.

55. 1/29/21 Reivers (1085 S. Gaylord) 51 patrons in the building, capacity is 35 allowed. 15 people seated at an active bar in use preparing drinks, closure placard 2/4/21(Reopened 2/12/2021)

56. 1/29/21 Traverse Fitness (2449 S. Broadway) Five people inside the business, none of them wearing masks.

57. 1/29/21 Talking Book Publishers (1055 W. Arizona) Observed two employees in rooms with other employees not wearing face coverings.

58. 1/29/21 Wyatt’s Towing (5130 Brighton Blvd) Two employees in the front office not wearing masks helping customers. Third employee in an indoor garage not wearing a mask.

59. 1/28/21 Cobblers Corner (826 17th st) 2/3 employees not wearing masks, no signage requiring masks, different households intermingled.

60. 1/26/21 Denver Gateway UPS DIA Warehouse (26400 E 75Th Ave) Observed operations for 30 min. 6 employees with face coverings around their neck/chin or not being worn at all. 12-15 other instances below nose.

61. 1/23/21 Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery (3563 Wazee St) 3 kitchen staff not wearing face coverings while preparing food.

62. 1/22/21 Capitol Hill Liquors (1032 E 9th Ave) Employee with no face covering helping patron with no face covering within 6 ft of each other. No enforcement of required face covering. Orders and citation previously issued.

63. 1/22/21 UPS Mail Innovations (3851 Revere St) 3 employee not wearing face coverings in office, with 2 within 6 feet of each other.

64. 1/22/21 Crossfit Wash Park (700 W. Mississippi Ave) 7 people not wearing face covering in gym.

65. 1/22/21 Rickenbaugh Cadillac (777 Broadway) One employee with no face covering within 6 feet of another employee, and 2 employees not properly wearing face coverings. Orders and citation previously issued.

Click to see all Denver Department of Public Health & Environment COVID-19 safety enforcement actions from the start of the pandemic through April 15, 2021.