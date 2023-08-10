Dance Group Pressured to Change "Amalia" Concert Name by Family of Mexican Ballet Icon

"We studied there [at Ballet Folklórico]. My husband was there for ten years, I was there for five," Rosales says. "Our career is really surrounded with that technique — Amalia is technique now, it's not just a company. ... It's kind of our way of introducing folks to the culture."



Rosales was the first U.S.-born principal soloist for Ballet Folklórico from 2014 to 2019. He and Meraza founded ArtistiCO in 2020 as a nonprofit. Rosales sees it a “pipeline for young dancers,” he says, that is dedicated to inclusive values. Rosales was born and raised in Denver, while Meraza is from Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Rosales and Meraza, who run ArtistiCO together, made the decision on Wednesday, August 9, to change the title of the concert. "We just want to avoid any misunderstanding," Rosales told Westword. "We respect the ballet and Amalia Hernández. And our gala will still be that day, just with a different name. Although the name Amalia is common, we just want to move forward with our event on a positive note."



ArtistiCO put on a similar show last year, but there wasn't any known outrage at the time.



Rosales and Meraza, who run ArtistiCO together, made the decision on Wednesday, August 9, to change the title of the concert. "We just want to avoid any misunderstanding," Rosales told. "We respect the ballet and Amalia Hernández. And our gala will still be that day, just with a different name. Although the name Amalia is common, we just want to move forward with our event on a positive note."ArtistiCO put on a similar show last year, but there wasn't any known outrage at the time.

"We regret very much the use of the name Amalia, because it confuses the public," López says.





click to enlarge Salvador López, the director of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández, charges that a Denver concert is violating trademark rights he has over the name and work of his grandmother, Amalia Hernández. Courtesy of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

In Mexico, folklórico refers to a genre of performances that emphasize the ancestral dances of the country's modern history and its Indigenous, pre-Columbian past by using traditional costumes and elaborate choreography. The genre began gaining popularity nationally and then internationally in the 1950s through the work of Hernández.

In 1952, she opened her famed Ballet Folklórico with just eight dancers. She was celebrated for her ballets that depicted reconstructions of Aztec, Mayan and even Yaqui ceremonies, as well as scenes from Mexican history.



She started performing for weekly television broadcasts in 1954 that aired across Latin America on a program named Función de Gala. The Mexican government began sponsoring world tours of her ballet troupe that same year, and Ballet Folklórico de México continues to perform similar tours to spotlight the unique style she pioneered.



By 1959, Hernández's dance hall was named by the Mexican government as the official cultural representative of the country, a title it still holds more than six decades later, after Hernández and her troupe performed at the Pan American Games. In the 1960s, she held a private performance at the White House for John F. Kennedy and his wife. In 2017, Google created a doodle to celebrate her 100th birthday

Hernández's dance hall and academy now sit around the corner from Plaza Garibaldi and the Palacio de Bellas Artes in one of the most recognized parts of Mexico City.



"This is an institution that has 600 people, among them 300 students, plus teachers, etc., and one that has presented in the Palacio de Bellas Artes for 64 years," López says. "When a company like the one in this specific case, the group presenting in Denver that, first of all, uses the name Amalia, and, from my point of view, confuses and spreads the false idea that our ballet is supporting this or is presenting a ballet there, it's something that I forcefully disapprove of."





At the time, Ballet Folklórico was short of dancers who could travel because the COVID pandemic caused a delay in visas being issued. Rosales was available because he had his U.S. passport, but he was recovering from a ruptured Achilles heel.

“I felt the need to go and live and show myself that I could get back up after such a detrimental injury,” Rosales says. “It’s one of the worst injuries you can have as an athlete, and I just felt it was a good way to close that part of my life.”

click to enlarge Jose Rosales sits in the front right during a performance for the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández in Mexico City. Courtesy of Jose Rosales





"Now I'm taking the initiative to review all these companies and groups, organizations or people who are misusing the name and work of Amalia," López tells Westword. "It's not worth it to copy a work that is registered, and less so a work that is part of Mexico's heritage. That kind of misuse is impermissible."



In terms of confidence that he'd win a lawsuit against ArtistiCO, López says: "I think so, because I'm certain that when there's wrongdoing, it collapses under its own weight." He doesn't want to sue, but will if things aren't changed by September 9. The decision ultimately hinges on what López's legal representative reports back to him after attending the show.



"I don't want to anticipate any decision until I know what's going to happen," López says. "If we have the bad luck of them using the company's work, we'll do an analysis of actions we'll take." click to enlarge Jose Rosales is defending his reputation after his former director, Salvador López, accused him of stealing trademarked material. He's already changed the name of an upcoming gala in response. ArtistiCO Westword: "It's not an issue of money, it's an issue of respect for an institution that has for seventy years been spreading the culture of Mexico around the world.



"This isn't an isolated case," he adds. "There are cases in many places, unfortunately. They use videos of the ballet for promotion, or videos recorded in Palacio de Bellas Artes. It's a lack of respect." No stranger to lawyers and not afraid of borders, López took a German dance company to court almost a decade ago and won because they used "the complete name of the ballet," he says."Now I'm taking the initiative to review all these companies and groups, organizations or people who are misusing the name and work of Amalia," López tells. "It's not worth it to copy a work that is registered, and less so a work that is part of Mexico's heritage. That kind of misuse is impermissible."The main goal isn't to drag everyone who uses the name or style of Amalia into court, López says, but rather to protect "the artistic quality and the work that is representing Amalia." He tells: "It's not an issue of money, it's an issue of respect for an institution that has for seventy years been spreading the culture of Mexico around the world."This isn't an isolated case," he adds. "There are cases in many places, unfortunately. They use videos of the ballet for promotion, or videos recorded in Palacio de Bellas Artes. It's a lack of respect."

Rosales, meanwhile, describes López as "a difficult person" and "aggressive" to the point of even fostering a "toxic environment" in his dance hall. "At the Ballet Folklórico, they would say, 'We cut off heads,'" Rosales alleges. "And they would remind us that there was a long line of people waiting for our spots.

Before Hernández died in 2000, she knew her revolutionary techniques had been copied the world over by troupes seeking to replicate the pageantry and authentic style of her dance hall.

"She's the mother of thousands of students and thousands of teachers," Rosales concludes. "That was always her wish: Teach us how to dance and teach us how to promote the culture and then let us go and fly. It's unfortunate that her grandchild and her daughter don't understand that."