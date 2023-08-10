Dance Group Pressured to Change "Amalia" Concert Name by Family of Mexican Ballet Icon

Not just with Mexico City — the home of the world-renowned dance hall where he studied the iconic style of the "Queen of Mexican Folklore," Amalia Hernández — but with his husband, Alfonso Meraza, who was a part of the Ballet Folklórico de México for ten years before he and Rosales moved to Denver to start the ArtistiCO Dance Company.
What made it even better was their shared love of legendary Mexican ballet choreographer Hernández, who wound up being the inspiration behind ArtistiCO's latest show, Amalia - ¡Viva México!, which is an ode to the late icon's work and the influence she had over their lives and careers.
There's just one problem: Hernández's family wants nothing to do with it.
"We have never given license, we have never given our support," says Salvador López, the director general at Ballet Folklorico and grandson of Hernández. "The worst part is that they're trying to copy the work, the costumes, the scenography. They're copying everything, and they're copying it poorly and they don't ask for permission — they don't tell us about it. They're doing it, it seems to me, solely with the goal of making money."
Nine years after falling in love with professional dance and the culture of Hernández's work at Ballet Folklórico, Rosales and Meraza's passion for her and the craft is now under attack. ArtistiCO, as a result, was forced to change the name of its Amalia - ¡Viva México! concert this week to simply ¡Viva México! after being pressured and threatened by López with a lawsuit for trademark infringement.
Since May, the company has been selling tickets with the original name and billing the September 9 show as "a dance journey through the colorful regions of Mexico" and a showcase of "more than 50 international dance artists and musicians."
While it features a variety of styles, Rosales says ArtistiCO chose to include the Amalia name in the title because he and Meraza wanted to showcase her technique and pay tribute to her legacy — not make money off her.
"We studied there [at Ballet Folklórico]. My husband was there for ten years, I was there for five," Rosales says. "Our career is really surrounded with that technique — Amalia is technique now, it's not just a company. ... It's kind of our way of introducing folks to the culture."
Rosales was the first U.S.-born principal soloist for Ballet Folklórico from 2014 to 2019. He and Meraza founded ArtistiCO in 2020 as a nonprofit. Rosales sees it a “pipeline for young dancers,” he says, that is dedicated to inclusive values. Rosales was born and raised in Denver, while Meraza is from Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.
Rosales and Meraza, who run ArtistiCO together, made the decision on Wednesday, August 9, to change the title of the concert. "We just want to avoid any misunderstanding," Rosales told Westword. "We respect the ballet and Amalia Hernández. And our gala will still be that day, just with a different name. Although the name Amalia is common, we just want to move forward with our event on a positive note."
ArtistiCO put on a similar show last year, but there wasn't any known outrage at the time.
"We regret very much the use of the name Amalia, because it confuses the public," López says.Rosales is still defending his own reputation and the performance of ¡Viva México!, saying that the concert will show off a technique inspired by Hernández in the hopes of making her family proud.
"We’re creating a whole new show with what we call the Amalia technique, the mixture of using technical, classical, modern, contemporary dance with folklórico," Rosales says. "It’s kind of our way of introducing what we’re doing as a company versus just copying — as they’re claiming — what they’re doing at Ballet [Folklórico]."
"We still have not been informed about anything yet," Becerril said. "We hope they don't use the work of Amalia at the event, but to that effect, our legal representative will be watching the event."
In Mexico, folklórico refers to a genre of performances that emphasize the ancestral dances of the country's modern history and its Indigenous, pre-Columbian past by using traditional costumes and elaborate choreography. The genre began gaining popularity nationally and then internationally in the 1950s through the work of Hernández.
In 1952, she opened her famed Ballet Folklórico with just eight dancers. She was celebrated for her ballets that depicted reconstructions of Aztec, Mayan and even Yaqui ceremonies, as well as scenes from Mexican history.
She started performing for weekly television broadcasts in 1954 that aired across Latin America on a program named Función de Gala. The Mexican government began sponsoring world tours of her ballet troupe that same year, and Ballet Folklórico de México continues to perform similar tours to spotlight the unique style she pioneered.
By 1959, Hernández's dance hall was named by the Mexican government as the official cultural representative of the country, a title it still holds more than six decades later, after Hernández and her troupe performed at the Pan American Games. In the 1960s, she held a private performance at the White House for John F. Kennedy and his wife. In 2017, Google created a doodle to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Hernández's dance hall and academy now sit around the corner from Plaza Garibaldi and the Palacio de Bellas Artes in one of the most recognized parts of Mexico City.Rosales says that ArtistiCO put on the first Amalia - ¡Viva México! in 2022 because "a lot of folks here in Denver and in Colorado, they don’t know who Amalia Hernández is." He and Meraza thought the show would be a great way to change that.
"This is an institution that has 600 people, among them 300 students, plus teachers, etc., and one that has presented in the Palacio de Bellas Artes for 64 years," López says. "When a company like the one in this specific case, the group presenting in Denver that, first of all, uses the name Amalia, and, from my point of view, confuses and spreads the false idea that our ballet is supporting this or is presenting a ballet there, it's something that I forcefully disapprove of."
"We know who she is because we’re in the folk community, but a lot of people don’t know who she is. It was kind of our way of introducing folks to the culture," Rosales says. "We’re paying tribute not through the dances that we learned there, but the concert as a whole is our way of thanking Amalia Hernández."
Rosales says he has a rocky past with López and claims the accusation of plagiarism is "a personal attack." The two haven't talked since 2021, when Rosales attempted to wrap up his career as a dancer with a Ballet Folklórico tour in Dubai, parts of Latin America and in the U.S.
At the time, Ballet Folklórico was short of dancers who could travel because the COVID pandemic caused a delay in visas being issued. Rosales was available because he had his U.S. passport, but he was recovering from a ruptured Achilles heel.
“I felt the need to go and live and show myself that I could get back up after such a detrimental injury,” Rosales says. “It’s one of the worst injuries you can have as an athlete, and I just felt it was a good way to close that part of my life.”
When he arrived in Mexico City, Rosales was received by López and Viviana Basanta, the daughter of Hernández and the artistic director for Ballet Folklórico. López made him sign a document right away that said Rosales wouldn’t sue if any accident had happened, according to Rosales.
Basanta also tried to confront him through comments on Facebook “with little professionalism,” Rosales says. “It’s not healthy. That’s not a healthy way of doing things,” he charges.
Rosales wound up blocking Basanta on Facebook to avoid her. “They still have a scare tactic that they would use, that they would use for their dancers, and they’re trying to use that again now,” he says. “It’s unfortunate, because we’re having to defend ourselves and as a company that is pretty much doing what we were taught.”
As for López, Rosales says they "don’t have a relationship" anymore and that “he hasn’t even reached out to me or even asked what we’re doing" with the upcoming program.
"I think he’s just implying that we’re doing the same show based on the marketing we have," Rosales adds.
Invites have been sent to both López and Basantes to see the concert and to "offer them recognition for what they're doing in keeping this legacy alive."
Aware that his grandmother's name was being used across the world, López started working with a company in New York a couple of years ago to find and investigate dancers who might be infringing on the trademark he has over Amalia's name and style.
"It was through that initiative that we found this event," López says. "I’ve undertaken the task of doing an analysis of everything that has happened with all the groups that have copied or been inspired by or have tried to emulate Amalia’s work. To give you an idea, there are 400 groups inspired by the Ballet Folklórico de Mexico just in the area of Los Angeles, but there are other groups of people and organizations that try to copy the work of Amalia.”
No stranger to lawyers and not afraid of borders, López took a German dance company to court almost a decade ago and won because they used "the complete name of the ballet," he says.
"Now I'm taking the initiative to review all these companies and groups, organizations or people who are misusing the name and work of Amalia," López tells Westword. "It's not worth it to copy a work that is registered, and less so a work that is part of Mexico's heritage. That kind of misuse is impermissible."
"This isn't an isolated case," he adds. "There are cases in many places, unfortunately. They use videos of the ballet for promotion, or videos recorded in Palacio de Bellas Artes. It's a lack of respect."
In terms of confidence that he'd win a lawsuit against ArtistiCO, López says: "I think so, because I'm certain that when there's wrongdoing, it collapses under its own weight." He doesn't want to sue, but will if things aren't changed by September 9. The decision ultimately hinges on what López's legal representative reports back to him after attending the show.
"I don't want to anticipate any decision until I know what's going to happen," López says. "If we have the bad luck of them using the company's work, we'll do an analysis of actions we'll take."
Rosales, meanwhile, describes López as "a difficult person" and "aggressive" to the point of even fostering a "toxic environment" in his dance hall. "At the Ballet Folklórico, they would say, 'We cut off heads,'" Rosales alleges. "And they would remind us that there was a long line of people waiting for our spots.
"They feel like they're the owners of folklore culture — of folklórico dance — because of the iconic Amalia Hernández and what she's done in building this form of dance," he continues. "[Lopez] and I have never really got along, because I would always question the way he would treat his dancers, the way he would pay his dancers, the way he was running his company, the way the he would exploit us on tours."
Before Hernández died in 2000, she knew her revolutionary techniques had been copied the world over by troupes seeking to replicate the pageantry and authentic style of her dance hall.
"I am the mother of thousands," she once told the Los Angeles Times in 1991, when bringing her troupe to San Diego. "You have to be important to be copied," Hernández added.
"She's the mother of thousands of students and thousands of teachers," Rosales concludes. "That was always her wish: Teach us how to dance and teach us how to promote the culture and then let us go and fly. It's unfortunate that her grandchild and her daughter don't understand that."