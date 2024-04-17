Denver Deadhead Entrepreneur Jay Bianchi Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Jay Bianchi, the embattled former owner of Grateful Dead-inspired bars Sancho’s Broken Arrow and So Many Roads Brewery, has been arrested by the Denver Police Department in connection with three separate cases related to sexual misconduct in 2020 and 2024.
According to the Denver Sheriff's Department inmate search, Bianchi was booked on April 16 and is currently being held at the Downtown Detention Center.
The DPD confirms that Bianchi is being held for seven counts, six for sexual assault and one for unlawful sexual contact.
One case allegedly occurred in October 2020 in the 700 block of East Colfax Avenue, where Sancho’s was located before it was shut down in a settlement with the city in 2022 over liquor-license violations and a public-nuisance complaint related to illegal cocaine dealing by bartenders.
The charges related to that case are sexual assault with counts for a helpless victim, overcome will and victim incapable, all of which are felonies.
A second crime allegedly took place in November 2020, the day after the October 2020 incident. The November incident occurred in the 900 block of First Avenue, which is where So Many Roads is. In relation to the November 2020 allegations, Bianchi is held under the investigative charge of unlawful sexual contact, which is a misdemeanor.
Bianchi relinquished ownership of So Many Roads to Tyler Bishop in 2020 after he was originally accused of sexual assault. So Many Roads did not reply to a request for comment. Bianchi could not be reached, as he is in jail.
But Bianchi has stayed involved with the brewery, with his Facebook page devoted to promoting its events. In fact, last October, So Many Roads had to close for ninety days after Bianchi served alcohol to an underage undercover DPD officer while working a shift behind the bar.
On April 7 of this year, another case related to Bianchi allegedly occurred in the 900 block of First Avenue. For that case, he was arrested on three counts of sexual assault for helpless victim, no consent and victim incapable, which are felonies.
“We are unable to release the affidavit due to the statutory protections for sex assault victims,” the DPD says.
The Denver District Attorney's Office says the case is still pending and in the DPD's hands, so it can't provide information on a possible bond for Bianchi yet. The Denver Sheriff Department adds that Bianchi's paperwork is still processing, and it will add court information to his inmate search page when it becomes available.
In 2021, Westword reported on accusations of sexual impropriety by Bianchi. At that point, he had not been contacted by the DPD for an investigation.
“I feel like it would be great if there was a criminal investigation, because that's the only thing that would prove that I didn't do it," he said then. "So I guess the big question is, where is this criminal investigation? And why hasn't it proceeded? And what can we do to further that?"
It appears that action is finally proceeding.