Sports Castle Sold: Plans Call for Pop-Up Events, Then Retail, Offices and a Penthouse

Now the structure at 1000 Broadway has a new owner: a partnership led by longtime Denver construction leader Tom McLagan, executive chairman of Hyder Construction, which also bought the parking lot across the street at 972 Broadway. The deal, which closed on August 25, was a year in the making.
But then, the building itself is almost a century old. It got its start in 1926 as the Cullen-Thompson Motor Company Building, a Chrysler showroom designed in the Beaux Arts style by Denver architect Jules Jacques Benedict; in the ’20s, this stretch of Broadway boasted several auto dealerships located in lavish quarters. (Three blocks away, Westword's office occupies another century-old car dealership building.)
The cars were gone when Gart Properties bought the structure in 1971, transforming it into the Sports Castle and using it as a flagship store for Gart Sports; it even had a ski slope on the top floor. Sports Authority purchased the sporting goods retail business in 1993; after it went bankrupt in 2016, the building stayed vacant except for occasional pop-up events.
McLagan's team had previously won a Historic Denver award for the rehabilitation/adaptive reuse of the old DPS administration building/Denver Art Museum offices at 404 14th Street. "We’ve talked with the Garts and with Tom [McLaglan] several times over the years and in recent months, and the Garts clearly understood the significance of the building to the community," says Annie Levinsky, head of Historic Denver. "We are excited that there is now a preservation plan for the building, which is beloved and special. We’re also excited to see the preservation incentives, available to National Register properties, put into the mix."
According to the announcement, the renovation of the Sports Castle will not begin until 2023. The work will coincide with the completion of an apartment complex just to the north; Cypress Real Estate Advisors bought that property from the Gart family earlier this month.
Until then, the Sports Castle will be activated as an urban event space by Non Plus Ultra, a California-based company that transforms iconic properties into live entertainment venues...at least temporarily.