Study: Denver Has Best Home-Field Advantage In NFL, NBA and MLB

On Sunday, September 9, the Broncos beat the Seahawks in Denver, further improving their decades-long home-field dominance, and the Rockies have eight more wins at Coors Field than losses this season.

Those stats are no coincidence. Denver sports teams have the best home-field advantage of any major-league teams in the U.S., according to a study set to be published in the Annals of Applied Statistics Journal. The Nuggets, Broncos and Rockies all sat at the top of their leagues for home-field advantage, and the Avalanche came in seventh in the National Hockey League.

By using betting lines, which translate easily from league to league, rather than wins and losses or point differentials, study authors and statisticians Michael Lopez, Gregory Matthew and Benjamin Bauer were able to compare home-field advantage across the four major leagues.