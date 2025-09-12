El Grito 5K Returns Sunday, Reviving Chicano Tradition

click to enlarge The first race in 1994 was in the La Alma neighborhood; it will move to Auraria on Sunday, September 14. Courtesy of Claudia Perez

A Race and Celebration of Mexican Roots, Chicano Values

Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, hasn't been celebrated widely in Mexico for more than a century. Mexico saves its pageantry and patriotism for September 16, Independence Day.









The first logo for the El Grito race was tied to Mexico's identity, too. It depicted two runners from Mexico's Tarahumara, an indigenous group from northern Mexico known for running long distances in handmade sandals and garbs.Someone in the organizing group suggested the image after digging up a 1993article featuring two Tarahumara runners racing the Leadville Trail 100-mile ultramarathon . They inspired the El Grito logo, which will return as the symbol of the 2025 race. "El Grito was recognized as this moment of celebration and cultural identity," Perez remembers. "And it was just a very festive time of the year."

click to enlarge The logo for the first race was inspired by a 1993 Denver Post article that showed Tarahumara runners at the Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathon. Courtesy of Tina Romero NEWSED, Cinco de Mayo and the First Race NEWSED agreed to help organize the first race. It had been working to channel Chicano activism into a sense of culture and community in west Denver, in particular in the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood, since the 1970s.



The NEWSED offices on Santa Fe Drive near West 10th Avenue served as the start and finish line for the inaugural El Grito race in 1994, with most of the race taking place on Santa Fe. However, NEWSED wasn't able to continue hosting the race, and in early 1995, the agency moved its growing Cinco de Mayo celebration to Civic Center Park from Santa Fe.





Roi Davis, the owner of the Buckhorn Exchange , stepped in to sponsor the race; he moved the start and finish line to the front of his restaurant at 1000 Osage Street. The group leading El Grito saw the race as a chance to promote health and wellness as Chicano values, "not drinking and eating tacos like Cinco de Mayo. We didn't want that image," Romero says.

"We value culture, we value our education, we value the benefit of running," she adds. "Cinco de Mayo, the way it's perceived in the U.S, it's just a big party. Yeah, we're going to have beer at our race, but that's not going to be the whole impetus for putting this on."

click to enlarge The 2025 loco for the El Grito race will resurrect the logo used in the first race in 1994. Courtesy of Tina Romero

Buckhorn and the Bridge





Before the race, there was a ceremony that included a commemorative bell ringing. In 1810, Hidalgo called for the liberation of Mexico by running to the top of a church tower and ringing a bell to attract the townspeople; that act has since become part of a legend known as El Grito de Dolores (the Cry of Dolores, named after the town where it took place; "Dolores" also means "pain," giving it a double meaning in Spanish).



Every night on September 15, the President of Mexico goes onto the balcony of the National Palace to give El Grito de Independencia and shout "¡Viva México!" in honor of Father Hidalgo.







The course took them north on Osage Street to West 13th Avenue, where they turned right towards Kalamath Street. They then ran six blocks south to West Eighth Avenue, and then right across the bridge over Burnham Yard before turning around and backtracking the whole route.

While passing houses in La Alma, "the neighbors and families in those homes were in their yards or sitting on their front porches and were clapping and cheering when you ran by," Perez says. "That felt special, because it felt like the neighborhood and the community were a part of the fun."

click to enlarge The Buckhorn Exchange began hosting the El Grito 5K after 1994; here Rich Romero announces the results. Courtesy of Claudia Perez The real fun, though, was running over the West Eighth Avenue bridge. It had "a slow incline" and coming back over "takes a lot out of you. You're not realizing," Romero says.



"The bridge was definitely the best part," Perez adds. "You're running on the street, you have to build up a bit of stamina to go up the incline. I think for any runner, having a slope downward is a nice energy burst and then you turn."

Denver's El Grito carried on that Mexican tradition; it was followed by a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," which for several years was sung by Rich's granddaughter (Perez's cousin). After that, the starting gun was fired, and all the runners took off at the same time.





The bridge was "the whole challenge of the race," Romero explains. A water station was always set up on the east side of the bridge because that's where people were the most exhausted. "That's what people loved. They loved the challenge of the bridge. That was really the draw," she adds. "It's slow and comfortable running over the bridge, and you have the mountains. It was cool because you had the views and then everybody going over the bridge and then struggling to return."



While running on the bridge, Perez saw the fastest runners coming back towards her after they turned around on the other side, "waving, and you're cheering them on from behind in the race," she says.Once she got to the other end, it was her turn to come back and see the runners who were behind her and the families and children walking the course. "If you have family members or people you know running the race, that's when you see them," Perez says. "It was a fun moment for runners to hoot and holler and clap for each other."



El Grito kept the same traditions and course until that last race in 2019. click to enlarge Buckhorn Exchange owner Roi Davis (right) with Rich Romero after the restaurant started sponsoring the race. Courtesy of Tina Romero Bringing It Back The old route won't be used this year because the cost of a permit and using the Denver Police Department to keep the course clear was too high, Romero says.



She and Perez have been part of the group working since early 2024 to re-launch the race. Romero says she was first approached that April by James Mejia, the chief strategy officer for Metropolitan State University, and Elizabeth Parmelee, the associate vice president for undergraduate studies at MSU. Displaced Aurarians and the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood association had a strong interest in seeing the race return, and they'd urged MSU administrators to find a way to bring it back. "They were really motivated and excited to bring the race back," Romero says. "So that's how it ended up being on the campus."

"The fact that El Grito has existed for thirty years and that it's coming back this year is significant for being able to have a visible and loud celebration for Latino voices and the important roles that Latino immigrants hold," Perez adds. "To read about your history is one thing, but to see it continue and be celebrated in a living, breathing way is another thing and always felt special."