Colorado's Longest, Largest Cinco de Mayo Event Celebrates 35 Years

"Cinco de Mayo started as a way to drive foot traffic and visibility to the Santa Fe Drive corridor," Andrea says. "It started there and grew to be a very big event. In fact, so big we had to move it to Civic Center Park."

Cinco de Mayo's Origin in Mexico



A crowd gathers in Mexico City to watch a military parade on Cinco de Mayo during the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz. Courtesy of Mexican Government



A Juárez successor, Porfirio Díaz led a battalion from Oaxaca in the Battle of Puebla. Díaz took office and began a 35-year dictatorship until he was defeated in 1911 during the Mexican Revolution. According to Mexico's federal archive , Cinco de Mayo "was a date that was celebrated with fervor during the Porfiriato," which refers to Díaz's reign from 1877 to 1911, spanning the dictator's involvement to his daring escape after the French took him prisoner.



After that, Mexicans stopped celebrating the holiday that the ousted dictator had used to promote his image, and Cinco de Mayo was no longer celebrated as a national holiday in Mexico.



Today, only certain parts of the country celebrate the event, including Puebla, where the famous battle occurred. The date was never as important to Mexico as September 16, when the country won its independence from Spain, but the Mexican government still recognizes Cinco de Mayo as one of the most important events in the country's history.

Cinco de Mayo "became a major Mexican-American holiday because of Chicano activists in the 1960s," according to the Texas Department of Education. Chicano activists began to see the victory of Mexican farmers against the larger, better-armed French army as the perfect analogy for their struggle at the time.





Denver's Early Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

click to enlarge The current festival at Civic Center Park takes place over two days with music stages, contests and hundreds of vendors. Brandon Marshall





"Because of a lot of the Chicano activism that came out of the '70s, those Cinco de Mayos definitely revolved around political action and bringing awareness to Latino culture," Andrea says. "Over time, it isn't political, but it now revolves more around the culture." Lincoln Park was a hot spot for Chicano activism in the late '60s, with events like the West High School blowouts and "Justice for Louie" protests after the police shot and killed Louie Pineda in 1968. However, Andrea says that NEWSED's Cinco de Mayo event had a different tone than actions during the Chicano movement.





"NEWSED's goal was to help in a holistic approach to revitalize the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood," Veronica says. "And in the early ’80s, we were really into community organizing."

Tying to ignite interest in Santa Fe Drive as a cultural district, Veronica organized the revival of a neighborhood Cinco de Mayo celebration that would draw large crowds from outside the neighborhood. While the Chicano movement faded in the '80s and advertisers came in to make Cinco de Mayo about beers and tequila, NEWSED was still supporting Lincoln Park with grants to build shopping centers and offer down payment and foreclosure assistance for homebuyers.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NEWSED Cinco de Mayo celebration for two years, but it returned in 2022 and continues to go strong.



