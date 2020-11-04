Denver Election Results: Trump Hatred and New Taxes

If President Donald Trump wins another four years in office, don't blame Denver. Voters in the Mile High City preferred Joe Biden by an enormous margin — and they also voted for numerous progressive ballot measures, including new taxes earmarked to address climate concerns and the homelessness crisis.

The latest results from Denver's Election Division were updated at 11:30 p.m. on November 3, and while they're not yet official, none of the contests can be classified as a nail-biter right now. The smallest margin on a ballot measure is currently in the 10 percent range.

When it came to the presidency, Denver dwellers showed clear partiality: Biden and running mate Kamala Harris collected more than 82 percent of the vote, to just over 15 percent for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Likewise, former Denver mayor (and Colorado governor) John Hickenlooper owes much of his sizable victory over incumbent Cory Gardner to the state capital. Hick's Denver vote total to date is just shy of 81 percent, compared to less than 18 percent for Gardner. U.S. Representative Diana DeGette scored in the same ballpark as Hickenlooper, en route to earning another two years in Washington, D.C.

Denver voters were asked to weigh in on twelve measures, and only one of them fell short: 2I, which would have eliminated the requirement to hire a city director of elections. The rest sailed through, including 2A and 2B, which called for separate sales-tax boosts to address climate and housing matters; two school-board measures also sailed through. And three proposals found voters giving more power to Denver City Council.

Here are the latest Denver stats (ballot measure summaries courtesy of Ballotpedia).

Presidential Electors

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris — 82.72 percent

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence — 15.63 percent

Don Blankenship/William Mohr — 0.07 percent

Bill Hammons/Eric Bodenstab — 0.05 percent

Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker — 0.23 percent

Blake Huber/Frank Atwood — 0.01 percent

Jo Jorgenson/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen — 0.89 percent

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel — 0.04 percent

Mark Charles/Adrian Wallace — 0.04 percent

Phil Collins/Billy Joe Parker — 0.01 percent

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson — 0.01 percent

Dario Hunter/Dawn Neptune Adams — 0.01 percent

Princess Khadijah Maryam Jacob-Fambro/Khadijah Maryam Jacob Sr. — 0.01 percent

Alyson Kennedy/Malcolm Jarrett — 0.01 percent

Joseph Kishore/Norissa Santa Cruz — 0.01 percent

Kyle Kenley Kopitke/Nathan Re Vo Sorenson — 0.01 percent

Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman — 0.05 percent

Joe McHugh/Elizabeth Storm — 0.01 percent

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard — 0.01 percent

Jordan "Cancer" Scott/Jennifer Tepool — 0.0 percent

Kanye West/Michelle Tidball — 0.16 percent

United States Senator

John W. Hickenlooper — 80.89 percent

Cory Gardner — 17.71 percent

Daniel Doyle — 0.21 percent

Stephan "Seku" Evans — 0.26 percent

Raymond Anthony Doane — 0.93 percent

United States Representative, District 1

Shane Bolling — 17.01 percent

Diana DeGette — 80.85 percent

Paul Noel Fiorino — 0.45 percent

Jan Kok — 0.26 percent

Kyle Furey — 1.43 percent

Ballot Measures



Ballot Measure 2A

A "yes" vote supports authorizing the city and county of Denver to levy an additional 0.25 percent sales tax generating an estimated $40 million per year to fund climate-related programs and programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, thereby increasing the total sales tax rate in Denver from 8.31 percent to 8.56 percent.

Yes — 64.28 percent

No — 35.72 percent

Ballot Measure 2B

A "yes" vote supports authorizing the city and county of Denver to levy an additional 0.25 percent sales tax generating an estimated $40 million per year to fund housing and homeless services, thereby increasing the total sales tax rate in Denver from 8.31 percent to 8.56 percent.

Yes — 64.8 percent

No — 35.2 percent

Ballot Measure 2C

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to allow the city council to procure professional services and hire staff without approval from the mayor or the executive branch of the city government, including professional legal services other than those of the city attorney.

Yes — 54.78 percent

No — 45.22 percent

Ballot Measure 2D

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to create a 19-member Board of Transportation and Infrastructure with six members appointed by the mayor and nine members appointed by the city council to review the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and make recommendations concerning the department to the city manager.

Yes — 76 percent

No — 24 percent

Ballot Measure 2E

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to require the city council to confirm through a majority vote any mayoral appointments to the following offices: the manager of transportation and infrastructure, the manager of parks and recreation, the manager of finance, the manager of safety, the sheriff, the chief of police,

the chief of the fire department, the director of excise and licenses, the manager of general services, the manager of human services, the manager of aviation, the manager of the department of public health and environment, the manager of community planning and development, and the city attorney.

Yes — 58.99 percent

No — 41.01 percent

Ballot Measure 2F

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to remove language requiring city council meetings at certain times and certain council meeting procedures, thereby allowing the city council to set through ordinance the required procedures and scheduling of meetings to conduct public business while continuing to require meetings to be held at regular times and to be open to the public.

Yes — 84.54 percent

No — 15.46 percent

Ballot Measure 2G

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to allow the city council, after consulting with the manager of finance, to initiate budget appropriations or transfer of undedicated funds that do not cause estimated expenditures to exceed revenue. Once officially proposed, proposed budget changes must be approved by a majority of the city council (or a supermajority to overturn a veto).

Yes — 54.64 percent

No — 45.36 percent

Ballot Measure 2H

A "yes" vote supports this measure to authorize the city to provide internet, telephone, and television services by satisfying the referendum requirement in state law.

Yes — 83.4 percent

No — 16.6 percent

Ballot Measure 2I

A "yes" vote supports amending the city charter to remove the requirement that the city clerk and recorder hire a director of elections and allow the city clerk and recorder to hire four at-will employees, instead of two, in addition to the deputy.

Yes — 45.86 percent

No — 54.14 percent

Ballot Measure 2J

A "yes" vote supports this measure to remove the city's ban on pit bulls and establish requirements for pit bull permits, including proof of microchip, owner information, emergency contacts, proof of vaccines, and a fee.

Yes — 64.5 percent

No — 35.5 percent

Ballot Measure 4A

A "yes" vote supports authorizing the district to levy an additional property tax of $150 per $100,000 in assessed value (1.5 mills) in 2021 and to increase that levy by up to $100 per $100,000 in assessed value (1 mill) every year to a maximum rate of $400 per $100,000 in assessed value (4 mills). Going into 2020, residential property was assessed at a rate of 7.15 percent of market value and non-residential property was assessed at 29% of market value. Under a 7.15 percent residential property tax assessment rate, a home with the median market value of about $470,000 would be assessed for taxes at $33,605, which means a 1 mill tax would be $33.6.

Yes — 73.83 percent

No — 26.17 percent

Ballot Measure 4B

A "yes" vote supports authorizing the district to increase its debt by up to $795 million in bonds with a maximum repayment cost of $1.5 billion and to continue the district's existing property tax rate to repay the bonds.

Yes — 79.5 percent

No — 20.5 percent