Denver Election Results: Hancock-Giellis Runoff, Right to Survive Dies

The results in Denver's 2019 election will spur multiple runoffs just under a month from now. Incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock must best former RiNo Art District president Jamie Giellis to keep his job on June 4, when five Denver City Council races will also be decided. Meanwhile, Ordinance 300, better known as Right to Survive, failed by a margin that left plenty of veteran political observers slack-jawed, while Ordinance 301, which called for the decriminalization of psilocybin mushrooms, fared better and isn't technically dead, but its chances have faded in a big way.

The most recent numbers from the Denver Elections Division were updated at 1 a.m. on May 8. They're labeled unofficial, but only one of the contests — for clerk and recorder — is so close that the winners are likely to change. Even 301 shows a difference of more than 3 percent.

All 356 Denver precincts are listed as reporting, with the total ballots cast currently standing at 149,185.

Candidates for various positions had to exceed 50 percent of the vote in order to avoid a runoff with the exception of the folks seeking the two at-large seats on the city council. In that competition, the top finishers are declared victors, and the incumbents, Debbie Ortega and Robin Kniech, were able to outdistance rivals Tony Pigford, Jesse Lashawn Parris, Johnny Hayes and Lynne Langdon. Ortega landed at just over 36 percent, with Kneich scoring more than 27 percent.

District 2's Kevin Flynn, District 6's Paul Kashmann and District 7's Jolon Clark ran unopposed, while three other incumbents — District 4's Kendra Black, District 8's Chris Herndon and District 11's Stacie Gilmore — tallied more than 50 percent to secure their re-election. Not so for District 5's Mary Beth Susman, District 9's Albus Brooks and District 10's Wayne New, all of whom must immediately gear up for June 4. Their respective opponents will be Amanda Sawyer, Candi CdeBaca and Chris Hinds.

Runoffs will also be necessary in District 1, where Amanda Sandoval and Mike Somma are set to face off, and in District 3, where Jamie Torres and Veronica Barela are still standing. And while Timothy O'Brien had no opposition in his bid to remain Denver auditor, the sprint for clerk and recorder proved tight, tight, tight. Signs point to Paul López and Peg Perl winding up back in the ring next month.

There's no suspense over Right to Survive, which notched a mere 17 percent of the vote. And the psilocybin mushrooms ordinance, though trailing behind at 51-48 percent, is still too close to call.

As for the highest-profile sweepstakes, Mayor Hancock faced a strong lineup trying to prevent him from securing a third term. Kalyn Heffernan earned 2 percent, Penfield Tate 14 percent, Lisa Calderón 17 percent and Giellis 25 percent. Their combined strength held Hancock shy of 40 percent, forcing him into the runoff — a fate he avoided in 2015, when he first ran for re-election.

By the way, the first email blast from the Hancock forces about his runoff campaign arrived at 10:16 p.m. on election night. It ended with the following quote from the mayor: "Let’s get to work!"

Continue to see the most recent digits in each category. The names of winners appear in bold italics, while those in the runoff are reproduced in standard italics.

Lisa Calderón finished third in the Denver mayor's race. lisa4denvermayor.org

MAYOR

Penfield Tate — 21,349 — 14.84%

Michael B. Hancock — 56,179 — 39.06%

Kalyn Rose Heffernan — 3,203 — 2.23%

Jamie Giellis — 36,973 — 25.71%

Stephan "Seku" Evans — 1,025 — 0.71%

Lisa Calderón — 25,000 — 17.38%

Kenneth Simpson (WRITE-IN) — 19 — 0.01%

Leatha Scott (WRITE-IN) — 2 0.— 00%

Marcus Giavanni (WRITE-IN) — 61 — 0.04%

Paul Fiorino (WRITE-IN) — 5 0.— 00%

Total Votes 143,816

AUDITOR

Timothy M. O'Brien — 107,499 — 100.00%

Total Votes 107,499

CLERK AND RECORDER

Peg Perl — 38,408 — 32.62%

Paul D. López — 42,600 — 36.18%

Sarah O. McCarthy — 36,740 — 31.20%

Total Votes 117,748

COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE

Jesse Lashawn Parris — 11,115 — 5.38%

Johnny Hayes — 12,413 — 6.00%

Deborah "Debbie" Ortega — 74,647 — 36.11%

Tony Pigford — 28,787 — 13.92%

Lynne Langdon — 22,472 — 10.87%

Robin Kniech — 57,304 — 27.72%

Total Votes 206,738

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 1

Praj Kulkarni — 1,656 — 11.22%

Victoria R. Aguilar — 1,401 — 9.49%

Sabrina D'Agosta — 1,968 — 13.33%

David Sabados — 1,390 — 9.42%

Mike Somma — 2,581 — 17.49%

Amanda Sandoval — 4,625 — 31.34%

Scott Alan Durrah — 1,138 — 7.71%

Total Votes 14,759

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 2

Kevin Flynn — 9,034 — 100.00%

Total Votes 9,034

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 3

Jamie Torres — 2,058 — 39.77%

Veronica Barela — 1,905 — 36.81%

Annie Martínez — 758 — 14.65%

Raymond Montoya — 451 — 8.71%

David Roybal (WRITE-IN) — 3 — 0.06%

Total Votes 5,175

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 4

Colleen Zahradnicek — 2,914 — 21.90%

Kendra Black — 10,394 — 78.10%

Councilmember Mary Beth Susman finished second in the District 5 election, behind Amanda Sawyer. Photo by Jim Narcy

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 5

Michele Fry — 2,145 — 15.26%

Steve Replin — 1,052 — 7.49%

Amanda Sawyer — 5,767 — 41.04%

Mary Beth Susman — 5,089 — 36.21%

Total Votes 14,053

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 6

Paul Kashmann — 11,895 — 100.00%

Total Votes 11,895

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 7

Jolon Clark — 9,009 — 100.00%

Total Votes 9,009

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 8

Chris Herndon — 7,485 — 51.32%

Patrick F. Thibault — 1,147 — 7.86%

Miguel Adrian Ceballos-Ruiz — 1,354 — 9.28%

LaMone Noles — 837 — 5.74%

Erik Penn — 653 — 4.48%

Blair Taylor — 3,097 — 21.24%

Jon Bowman (WRITE-IN) — 11 — 0.08%

Total Votes 14,584

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 9

Jonathan Patrick Woodley — 1,141 — 8.65%

Candi CdeBaca — 5,402 — 40.95%

Albus Brooks — 6,129 — 46.46%

David Oletski — 519 — 3.93%

Total Votes 13,191

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 10

Chris Hinds — 4,757 — 28.98%

Tony Smith — 2,283 — 13.91%

Wayne New — 6,916 — 42.13%

Antonio A. Mendez — 2,457 — 14.97%

Patrick Key (WRITE-IN) — 2 — 0.01%

Total Votes 16,415

COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 11

Christine M. Alonzo — 1,710 — 25.54%

Stacie Gilmore — 4,985 — 74.46%

Total Votes 6,695

INITIATED ORDINANCE 300

YES/FOR — 17.18%

NO/AGAINST — 82.82%

Total Votes 144,517

INITIATED ORDINANCE 301

YES/FOR — 48.33%

NO/AGAINST — 51.67%

Total Votes 142,161