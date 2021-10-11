Fatal Denver Birthday Party Attack Goes National Amid Violence Blitz

The Twitter account of the Denver Police Department sent out an alert about the drive-by at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. The location was the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue, where four victims were located.
A follow-up tweet at 9:44 a.m. on October 10 revealed that the case was being investigated as a homicide: One adult male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene, while a second adult male and two adult females were transported to an area hospital for injuries characterized as serious. And at 6:44 p.m. that day, the DPD issued the following alert about a suspect vehicle.
This was hardly the only brutal episode in Denver over the extended weekend. The fatality figures for traffic accidents in the Mile High City, which have already surpassed the 2020 total, rose again on October 8, when a tweet from 9:59 a.m. confirmed that a pedestrian had died after being struck by a motorist near the intersection of Colfax and Speer. Then, at 6:53 p.m. that day, the DPD stated that a death investigation launched late the previous evening on the 1500 block of South Logan Street had officially been christened a homicide probe; a thus-far unidentified person is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder after an adult male was found dead.
#Denver, do you have information regarding this vehicle or suspect(s) related to the shooting/ homicide Saturday night in the 7300 block of E. 22nd Ave? Please call @CrimeStoppersCO with any info. https://t.co/BSXbAjGkWT pic.twitter.com/N3r0LhwuLl— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2021
At around 11:31 p.m. on October 8, police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. The two people injured by the gunfire transported themselves to the hospital and were listed in stable condition the next day, when authorities tweeted that they'd taken two suspects into custody.
At 1:06 a.m. on October 9, the DPD sent out word of a shooting at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road that had left one person dead. At 9:13 a.m., the department reported that two victims had been stabbed on the 2800 block of West Howard Place.
Sunday, October 10, brought more police action. At around 2 p.m., Denver officers were called to a shooting on the 2900 block of East Colfax Avenue that resulted in serious injuries for one person. Then, at 9:18 p.m., a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a motorist took place in the vicinity of Vine Street and East Colfax Avenue; an adult male pedestrian was seriously injured. And at 5:13 a.m. today, DPD investigators were on the 1200 block of Decatur Street for a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital with serious injuries.
The violence in Denver just keeps going and going — and the rest of the country has started to notice.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).