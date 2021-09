Denver Traffic Fatalities Map: Where More Than Fifty Tragedies Happened

The City of Denver's Vision Zero , launched in 2017, was originally described as a five-year action plan with the goal of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone." But a year from the deadline, Denver is a long way from accomplishing this mission. So far in 2021, more than fifty people have died during Mile High City traffic accidents involving cars, bicycles and scooters.Four of the fatal crashes happened during a six-day span this month, including a September 7 hit-and-run near the intersection of Arkins Court and 29th Street; 43-year-old Kathleen Sugaski was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.The death toll frustrates Brad Evans, founder of the Denver Cruisers bike rides and a longtime traffic safety advocate. "The thing I constantly call Vision Zero is 'Zero Vision,'" Evans says. "Denver isn't taking the strides it needs to to keep the streets safe — not just for bikes, but for everyone."This past spring, Denver Streets Partnership gave Denver a mediocre B- score for the infrastructure-related steps taken over the previous year. Among the positive moves emphasized by DSP director Jill Locantore were the city's efforts to increase safety on two of the city's most heavily traveled routes, East Colfax Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. But she was frustrated by Denver's failure to build twenty miles of sidewalks (only six miles were completed) and the unmet objective of installing so-called "Smart City" technology at fifteen intersections (data collection devices were put in place, but her organization maintains that there have been "no operational improvements").Evans has particularly harsh words for protected bike lanes that feel temporary rather than permanent. "A plastic bollard isn't going to save anybody — it's not going to protect a bike from getting hit by a car," he says. "The city has spent a lot of money and has a plan for bikes and parks and people. But it's still a disconnected bowl of spaghetti."On September 16, the Denver Police Department providedwith its latest list of traffic fatalities for the year: 54 through September 8. The Vision Zero website lists 55 fatalities, including a death on September 14 that has yet to make the DPD's final roster.Of the 54 fatalities on the DPD roster, three involved scooters — two characterized as "electric stand-up" devices and one dubbed "low-powered" — probably a non-motorized, Razor-type item. Accidents involving scooters have been escalating (the DPD tweeted about one on September 10 that resulted in serious injuries), and Evans worries that this trend will continue. "The street infrastructure isn't made for that mode," he says. "There are holes in the pavement, there are curbs that aren't cut right. A quarter of an inch can be the difference between being fine and wiping out if you're not prepared for it, and people can die."Two bicycle fatalities are included on the list, while ten were pedestrians struck by vehicles. The rest of the fatal crashes involved automobiles either smashing into other cars, rolling over or striking what the DPD categorizes as a "fixed object."Four of these crashes — on January 1, June 22, July 22 and September 5 — will not be counted by the Colorado Department of Transportation as traffic fatalities because of reporting protocols established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System . But these technicalities don't make their outcomes any less deadly.Vision Zero's name is clearly aspirational, but with the plan's fifth year coming in 2022, the city has shifted the goalposts; its website now states that Denver is shooting for "zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2030." That doesn't satisfy Evans. "The Vision Zero program has the right intent, but I think Denver's implementation of it is just fucking frosting," he says. "They didn't bake the cake."The map below shows the 54 fatalities listed by the Denver Police Department for 2021 through September 8. Click on each pin to see the date, address and details about the incident, including whether criminal charges have been filed. The same information is also listed below, in chronological order. We're not naming any of the victims, to protect the privacy of their families.1. 01/01/211400 Blk N Elati StElectric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed Object2. 01/07/21N Fox St & W 38th AveAuto/Rollover3. 01/16/211300 Blk S Federal BlvdPedestrian/AutoHit and Run4. 01/21/211600 Blk S Monaco St PkwyAuto/Fixed Object5. 01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdAuto/Auto6. 01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdAuto/Auto7. 02/03/21EB I-70 & Quebec StAuto/AutoCharges: Careless Driving w/Death8. 02/08/21E Hampden Ave & S Akron StPedestrian/Auto9. 02/12/21W Evans Ave & S Zuni StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide10. 02/15/21NB I-25 & W 8th AveAuto/Rollover11. 02/16/213200 Blk W 44th AveAuto/AutoCharges: Careless Driving w/Death12. 03/05/21Morrison Rd & W Kentucky AveAuto/PedestrianCharges: Hit & Run w/Death13. 03/23/21NB I-25 & NB I225Auto14. 04/01/211400 Blk N Race-Vine AlleyPedestrian/Auto15. 04/03/21Lawrence St & 18th StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide16. 04/10/21W 32nd Ave & N Lowell BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide17. 04/11/212000 Blk N Speer BlvdAuto/Fixed Object18. 04/12/21700 Blk N Corona-Downing AlleyAuto/Fixed Object19. 04/07/21Park Ave West & Wewatta StAuto/Fixed Object20. 04/24/214500 Blk W 26th AveAuto/Fixed Object21. 05/07/21WB I-70 & N Sheridan BlvdMotorcycle/Fixed Object22. 05/08/21700 Blk S Lincoln StAuto/Fixed Object23. 05/17/21N Central Park Blvd & E 35th AveMotorcycle/Auto24. 05/22/215000 Blk N Federal BlvdPedestrian/Auto25. 05/23/21NB I-25 & 20th StMotorcycle/Auto26. 06/06/21WB I-70 & N Brighton BlvdMotorcycle/Auto27. 06/07/21NB I-25 & 20th StAuto/PedestrianHit and Run28. 05/26/21E Florida Ave & S Hudson StAuto/Auto29. 06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StAuto/Fixed Object30. 06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StAuto/Fixed Object31. 06/14/21Park Ave West & Court PlAuto/PedestrianHit and Run32. 06/18/215000 Blk E Evans AveAuto/PedestrianHit and Run33. 06/21/21W Florida Ave & S Osage StMotorcycle/Auto34. 06/24/217100 Blk E Evans AveAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: Vehicular Homicide35. 06/29/21N Quentin St & E 51st AveAuto/MotorcycleCharges: Careless Driving w/Death36. 07/05/21WB I-70 & Central Park BlvdAuto/Rollover37. 06/29/2110100 Blk MLK BlvdAuto/Auto38. 07/22/21W Evans Ave & S Acoma StBicycle/Fixed Object39. 07/26/211000 Blk W 6th AveAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide40. 07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdAuto/Auto41. 07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdAuto/Auto42. 07/30/212300 Blk N Syracuse StAuto/Fixed Object43. 08/08/212200 Blk E Buchtel BlvdAuto/MotorcycleCharges: Careless Driving w/Death44. 08/19/21W 17th Ave & N Irving StAuto/Auto45. 08/24/21100 Blk W Colfax AveMotorcycle/Fixed Object46. 08/27/21E 56th Ave & N Ireland StMotorcycle/Auto47. 08/27/2111700 Blk E MLK BlvdMotorcycle/Auto48. 08/28/211800 Blk E Evans AveAuto/Low Power ScooterHit and Run49. 08/30/211000 Blk S Raritan StAuto/PedestrianCharges: Careless Driving w/Death50. 06/22/21E 40th Ave & N Colorado BlvdElectric Stand-up Scooter/Auto51. 09/02/21E 6th Ave & N Downing StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide52. 09/05/213900 Blk W 10th AveBicycle/Fixed Object53. 09/07/21Arkins Ct & 29th StAuto/PedestrianCharges: Vehicular Homicide54. 09/08/211700 Blk E 46th AveAuto/Auto