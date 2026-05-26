Denver International Airport announces pedestrian tunnel, conspiracies continue

Airport officials announced a new walkway between all of the three concourses, set to begin construction in 2027.

Denver International Airport announced a new pedestrian tunnel between all three concourses on Tuesday, May 26, and locals are largely happy with the coming options … with a slight layer of cryptic fun.

While the airport did not title the new path “Lizard Lane” or “Reptile Run,” conspiracy theories are still running rampant on what overlords or Martians are waiting in the underground lair of the third-busiest airport in the country.

Mayor Mike Johnston and DIA CEO Phil Washington shared plans to construct the pedestrian walkways by repurposing sections of underground baggage tunnels, which were “determined to be the best alternative option to the train,” according to a press release.

The 30-year-old train system have seen more than $75 million in investments in cars and systems lately, with more allegedly on the way (although plans for a small nuclear reactor were shelved after opposition from nearby residents ). But that hasn’t stopped people from often packing in the platform.

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An airport traveler took a photo of the crowd as they entered DIA’s train concourse at around 10 a.m. on March 18. Reddit user geoduck76

Construction on the new walkways is expected to begin in 2027; an estimated price has not been announced. The walkways will connect from Concourses A to B, then B to C. There is already a walkway from the main terminal to Concourse A.

The walk from the main terminal to Concourse C would be a little under a mile.

“This is a big win for Denver’s travelers and for our entire community,” Johnston said in the announcement. “We’ve heard loud and clear that easier, more reliable ways to move between concourses has been a top priority for people traveling in and out of DEN. These new pedestrian walkways would deliver on that.”

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But in Johnston’s statement lies an interesting nugget.

“And who knows,” he said. “Maybe along the way, travelers will finally get a closer look at the underground tunnels and decide for themselves what’s fact and what’s fiction.”

We got ’em!

Denver Airport Tunnel Conspiracies

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As you may know, DIA’s history is marred with secrecy and conspiracy, much of it based on what actually goes on underground. Some of these theories include underground tunnels leading to bunkers for elites when nuclear fallout strikes. Another is that the lizard people live under there to eat children, with some especially eccentric theorists believing JonBenét Ramsey was one of the victims. (No, really.)

“Be prepared to fight the lizard people along the way,” one social media user said on the r/Denver thread regarding the news.

“Maybe the lizard people will start up a rickshaw service to get people to their gates faster,” another wrote.

But mostly, people were just frustrated that the process took this long. There has been no way to walk between the concourses since DIA opened in 1995, despite having around 88 million passengers in 2024 and a plan to modernize for 100 million annual passengers by 2027 (aptly called Vision 100).

“The addition of pedestrian walkways at DEN is a significant investment and will give our customers more options for their connecting flights,” added Jonna McGrath, United Airline’s vice president of airport operations.

Hey, even if late, it’s finally coming. Praise, Blucifer.