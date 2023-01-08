Support Us

Reader: End of an Era? It Was Just Another McDonald's

January 8, 2023 7:59AM

The McDonald's at 200 16th Street closed December 31.
At the end of every year, Westword tallies the restaurant openings and closings over the past twelve months. But the sign posted on the McDonald's at 200 16th Street, which pre-dated the 1982 opening of the 16th Street Mall, seemed less a comment on Denver's dining scene than the suggestion of the end of an era in the city itself:

 "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's," the sign stated.
click to enlarge
The same McDonald's in 1979, before construction of the mall.
Denver Public Library
The company says the closure resulted from a review of its portfolio. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the McDonald's closing news, readers serve up plenty of other opinions. Says Tucker:
End of an era? It's another McDonald's. And a grimey AF one. Good riddance.
Adds Tim:
The most craziest place to go for a Big Mac in Denver.
Notes Aldo: 
The McDonald's of The Damned.
Offers Neil:
I will miss it. I enjoy the stupid shit that happened there every day. I never let it get to me. No one bothered me. Everyone who says it's scary or it's rough are just pussies.
Man. No more fun lunches.
Recalls Christine:
I remember when the remodeled McDonald's reopened years old. Really a nice place. I used to go there after or before a class to study and eat a burger. The place is really rundown now. Even the Starbucks across the mall had to move its tables inside because too many people hung out. Downtown Denver on the mall is scary — even more so since the pandemic lockdown.
Replies Scott: 
Clean up 16th and more places will come and stay.
Says Stephanie:
The reason there are so many more homeless people is because everything is so expensive and nobody can afford to live! I can't stand the way people think homeless people just want to be homeless; that is not true in all cases — some, but not all!
Adds Brian:
Hatred for the homeless, Democrats, transplants and so many others in a feed about a fast-food spot closing, but none of you can figure out why your city turned to sh**!?! Seems to me it’s obvious — and the problem is you!
Replies Estavan:
Well, people can debate and have all their own opinions, but this speaks volumes to the job that Denver City Council and mayor are doing.

This is no longer a political debate. When McDonald’s can't make it downtown, nobody can.
Concludes Steve: 
Same situation in EVERY city. This is a systemic American issue, not exclusive to Denver or any particular place.
What do you think of the current state of the 16th Street Mall? Of downtown Denver in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]

See our Restaurant Roll Call for 2022, with all the openings and closings on the Denver dining scene (except fast-food joints, including this McDonald's!).
