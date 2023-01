Reader: End of an Era? It Was Just Another McDonald's

click to enlarge The same McDonald's in 1979, before construction of the mall. Denver Public Library

At the end of every year,tallies the restaurant openings and closings over the past twelve months. But the sign posted on the McDonald's at 200 16th Street, which pre-dated the 1982 opening of the 16th Street Mall, seemed less a comment on Denver's dining scene than the suggestion of the end of an era in the city itself:"Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's," the sign stated.The company says the closure resulted from a review of its portfolio. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the McDonald's closing news, readers serve up plenty of other opinions. Says Tucker:Adds Tim:Notes Aldo:Offers Neil:Recalls Christine:Replies Scott:Says Stephanie:Adds Brian:Replies Estavan:Concludes Steve:What do you think of the current state of the 16th Street Mall? Of downtown Denver in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected] See our Restaurant Roll Call for 2022 , with all the openings and closings on the Denver dining scene (except fast-food joints, including this McDonald's!).