Reader: End of an Era? It Was Just Another McDonald's

"Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's," the sign stated.
Westword Facebook post of the McDonald's closing news, readers serve up plenty of other opinions. Says Tucker:
End of an era? It's another McDonald's. And a grimey AF one. Good riddance.Adds Tim:
The most craziest place to go for a Big Mac in Denver.Notes Aldo:
The McDonald's of The Damned.Offers Neil:
I will miss it. I enjoy the stupid shit that happened there every day. I never let it get to me. No one bothered me. Everyone who says it's scary or it's rough are just pussies.Recalls Christine:
Man. No more fun lunches.
I remember when the remodeled McDonald's reopened years old. Really a nice place. I used to go there after or before a class to study and eat a burger. The place is really rundown now. Even the Starbucks across the mall had to move its tables inside because too many people hung out. Downtown Denver on the mall is scary — even more so since the pandemic lockdown.Replies Scott:
Clean up 16th and more places will come and stay.Says Stephanie:
The reason there are so many more homeless people is because everything is so expensive and nobody can afford to live! I can't stand the way people think homeless people just want to be homeless; that is not true in all cases — some, but not all!Adds Brian:
Hatred for the homeless, Democrats, transplants and so many others in a feed about a fast-food spot closing, but none of you can figure out why your city turned to sh**!?! Seems to me it’s obvious — and the problem is you!Replies Estavan:
Well, people can debate and have all their own opinions, but this speaks volumes to the job that Denver City Council and mayor are doing.Concludes Steve:
This is no longer a political debate. When McDonald’s can't make it downtown, nobody can.
Same situation in EVERY city. This is a systemic American issue, not exclusive to Denver or any particular place.
