Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2022

Denver's dining scene saw plenty of action over the past twelve months. By the numbers, things have returned to pre-pandemic norms; we reported more than 250 openings and just over 100 closures in 2022. But the year didn't feel like business as usual, as we said goodbye to many beloved spots.
The Breakfast King was the first to fall, when it shuttered without warning last January. Then came Bonnie Brae Tavern and the Saucy Noodle, both longtime staples on the same block, along with Domo, Annie's Cafe, To the Wind Bistro, and many more. Neighborhood joints like the Copper Pot closed their doors, as did places serving items that are tough to find on other menus anywhere in town — think Blue Ocean/Little Chengdu and its hand-pulled noodles.
Some restaurants, such as the Billy's Inn location in Congress Park and the Pueblo-inspired bar Fuel & Iron, never even made it to their first anniversary, shuttering the same year they debuted. But other longtime spots were resurrected under new owners, such as the Front Range Inn. And the Edgewater Inn, a mainstay for almost seventy years, closed at the end of the year; it's been purchased by the owners of Local 46 and is slated to reopen January 4.
A handful of other longtime destinations are poised to make a comeback, too, including El Rancho in Evergreen, which will now be operated by the Bonanno Concepts restaurant group, and Welton Street Cafe, which is hoping to begin construction on its new permanent home soon.
Despite the challenges, though, new spots opened nearly every day. Eateries like Stone Cellar Bistro, Bodega and Cucina Bella are ventures from longtime industry pros who decided to start their own businesses, bringing years of experience and fresh leadership ideas. Some established favorites expanded, with many, like Chicken Rebel and Just BE Kitchen, adding locations in the suburbs, where real estate is more affordable; that's a trend likely to continue in 2023. And while most of the noteworthy openings were independently owned, the metro market continues to draw chains, such as bb.q Chicken, which brought yet another option for Korean fried chicken to the market, and El Pollo Loco, which returned to the state after more than a decade.
As the new year begins, we're hungry to get a taste of newcomers that will be opening in 2023. But as inflation continues to tighten margins, there are sure to be losses on the horizon as well. Saying farewell to Denver staples hurts, but the city's dining scene continues to evolve in new and exciting ways. Despite the growing pains, we're ready to dig into another year of eating and drinking in the Mile High.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in 2022:
12 Spirits Tavern, 420 East 11th Avenue
88 Hot Dogs, 2225 South Peoria Street, Aurora
Adobo OX, 3109 Federal Boulevard
Alvarado's Mexican Fast Food, 4901 South Broadway
Amira Grill, 2280 South Colorado Boulevard
The Annex at WeldWerks, 508 8th Avenue, Greeley
Au Feu, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, 9935 East Colfax Avenue
The Bardo Coffee House, 3333 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
The Barrel Room at the Gallery Sportsman's Club & Range, 1350 Colorado Mills Parkway, Lakewood
bb.q Chicken, 2495 Havana Street, Aurora, and 1360 Grant Street
Beau Jo's Pizza, 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Beau Thai, 3901 Tennyson Street
Bellota, 4580 Broadway, Boulder
Binge Hot Chicken, 4550 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
Blazing Bird, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Blind Tiger, 3040 Blake Street
Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, 10008 Commons Street, Lone Tree
Boba Blast, 1559 South Broadway
Bodega by Fresh Thymes, 2500 30th Street, Boulder
Bodega Denver, 2651 West 38th Avenue
Bonchon, 3970 Buchtel Boulevard
Boombox Brew Bar, 5686 Pecos Street
Boulder Social, 1600 38th Avenue, Boulder
The Botanical Bakery of Denver, 2880 South Broadway, Englewood
Botellón Spanish Tapas & Wine, 2124 Larimer Street
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 9531 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, and 9215 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch
Cantina Loca, 2880 Zuni Street
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, 5715 Atrium Drive, Castle Rock, and 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Carrera's Tacos, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Cheese Meat Board, 2054 Broadway
Cherry Bean, 1111 Broadway
Chez Maggy, 1616 Market Street
Chez Roc, 233 Clayton Street
Chicken Rebel, 10448 Town Center Drive, Westminster, and 8245 Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Chook Charcoal Chicken, 2500 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Convivio Cafe, 4935 West 38th Avenue
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Coriander, 14799 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden
Corner Bakery Cafe, 5680 North Tower Road
Cretans, 233 Clayton Street
Crisp & Green, 7111 East Lowry Boulevard and 14255 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
The Crypt, 1618 East 17th Avenue Cucina Bella, 9660 East Alameda Avenue
Curry Kingdom, An Indian Eatery, 7605 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Daboba, 1920 17th Street
Dagiya, 5612 South Parker Road, Aurora
Danico Brewing, 18490 East 66th Avenue
Denver Biscuit Company/Fat Sully's, 8271 South Quebec Street, Centennial
Derecho, 2817 East Third Avenue
The Deck, 931 East 11th Avenue
Devil & Angel Desserts, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora
DIRT Coffee, 1785 Quebec Street
Disco Pig, 1403 Larimer Street
Dos Santos, 20 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
Dragonfly Noodle, 1350 16th Street Mall
Duke's Good Sandwiches/Scratch Bakery and Market, 2748 Welton Street
Edgewater Beer Garden, 2508 Gray Street, Edgewater
Eiskaffee, 1112 Broadway
El Pollo Loco, 4698 Peoria Street
El Rey de la Mesa, 2200 California Street
Enso Sushi & Grill, 8000 East Belleview Avenue
Ephemeral Rotating Taproom, 2301 East 28th Avenue
Erie Social Club, 105 Wells Street, Erie
Esmè Cafe, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood
Esters, 10151 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Eternal Flavors Bakery, 5600 West Dartmouth Avenue
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street
Fajita Pete's, 7300 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Fellow Traveler, 3487 South Broadway, Englewood
FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta Street
Free Cafe, 2122 South Lafayette Street
Field and Forest, 415 South Cherokee Street
Filsaime Flavors, 2171 South Grape Street
Fire Wings, 13950 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Five Nines, 233 Clayton Street
Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Fresh Mex, 1818 East Colfax Avenue
Front Range Inn, 7779 Morrison Road, Lakewood
Gaia Masala & Burger, 609 Grant Street
Garage Sale Vintage, 390 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Guapo Taco, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Georgia Boys, 2473 West 28th Street, Greeley
Glo Noodle House, 4450 West 38th Avenue
Gong Cha, 760 South Colorado Boulevard
GQue BBQ, 7085 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Graze Craze, 5730 East Otero Avenue, Centennial
Groovy Bar, 1575 Boulder Street
Gyros King, 3501 Wazee Street
Heady Coffee Co., 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
Hearth, 2500 Lawrence Street
Heaven Creamery, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Hell or High Water, 1526 Blake Street
Hello Darling, 1610 Little Raven Street
Homegrown Tap & Dough, 12622 Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
Huckleberry Roasters, 277 Broadway
Hunan Halal, 2020 South Parker Road
Hungry Wolf BBQ, 13110 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Hwaro Sushi, 2000 16th Street
Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 8300 East 36th Avenue and 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
In-N-Out, 5470 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock, and 111 East 136th Street, Thornton
Jack's on Pearl, 1475 South Pearl Street
Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, 3999 South Broadway, Englewood
January Coffee, 1886 30th Street, Boulder
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
Jet's Pizza, 2306 South Colorado Boulevard
Just BE Kitchen, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Kabod Coffee, Denver International Airport, Level 6 (in the terminal)
Kemo Pizza, 400 Corona Street
Kini's, 233 Clayton Street
Koko Ni, 1441 26th Street
Kuluka Boba + Sweets, 6030 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Kwench Shave Ice and Soda Bar, 23975 East Town Square Avenue, Aurora
La Belle French Bakery, 8547 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
La Mai Thai Kitchen, 2001 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
La Rola Colombian Kitchen, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Law's Chophouse, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 43 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Lee's Sandwiches, 2905 West Alameda Avenue
Left Hand RiNo Drinks & Eats, 4180 Wynkoop Street
Little Man Ice Cream, 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood
The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Boulevard
LoDough Bakery, 1850 Wazee Street
Lotus Flower Bakery, 333 South Federal Boulevard
Lucina Eatery & Bar, 2245 Kearney Street
Mama Lolita's, 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield
Manilla Bay, 13800 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
The Mansion on Colfax, 1509 Marion Street
Marigold, 405 Main Street, Lyons
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, 2415 East Second Avenue
Mattie's Soul Food, 1490 Eudora Street
Max Taps, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
McDevitt Taco Supply, 3560 Brighton Boulevard
MeCo Coffee Collective, 1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville
Meet & Eat Bistro, 10021 East Hampden Avenue
Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A, Denver International Airport
Mighty Scoop, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Mika Sushi 5, 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Miss Molly's Bakery, 2600 East Colfax Avenue
MobCraft Dee Tacko, 2403 Champa Street
Mono Mono, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette, and 9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton
Mono GoGo, 450 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Moobongri Soondae, 2787 South Parker Road, Aurora
Morris & Mae, 18475 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Mountain Thai Kitchen, 1000 Depot Hill Road, Broomfield
Mr. Oso, 103 Ogden Street
Mr. Tang, 2680 South Havana Street, Aurora
Myungrang Hotdog, 2623 South Parker Road, Aurora
Nana's Cocina, 3550 West 38th Avenue
Native Foods, 9996 Common Street, Lone Tree
NBX Asian Cuisine, 9064 Forsstrom Drive, Lone Tree
New Image Brewing, 9505 West 44th Avenue
Next Level Burger, 1605 East Evans Avenue
Ni Tuyo, 730 South University Boulevard
Noisette, 3254 Navajo Street
Old Santa Fe Express Mexican Grille, 1500 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis Street
Oscar's Eats, 2630 West 38th Avenue
Pairadice, 2209 Welton Street
Parkside Eatery, 14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Pato's Tacos, 5038 East Colfax Avenue
Petunia Bakeshop, 3000 West 23rd Avenue
P.F. Chang's To-Go, 400 Colorado Boulevard
Pho Hong, 375 South Federal Boulevard
Pickleball Food Pub, 7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Pierogies Factory, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton
Pirate Alley Boucherie, 1801 Wynkoop Street
Pit Fiend, 2826 Larimer Street
Pizza Pasta Villa, 2740 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Plant Magic Cafe, 925 East 17th Avenue
Playa Bowls, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Point Easy, 2000 East 28th Avenue
Pokeworks, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
The Post Chicken & Beer, 1575 Boulder Street
Postino, 1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Prodigy Coffeehouse, 4500 Broadway
Public Offering Brewing Company, 1736 South Broadway
Puerto Nayarit, 2996 West Jewell Avenue
Pure Green, 681 East Louisiana Avenue
Queen City Collective Coffee, 10051 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Ratio Beerworks, 2030 South Cherokee Street
Raising Cane's, 201 East 136th Avenue, Thornton, and 5060 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Ramen Sho & Nori Nori, 5028 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Reckless Noodles, 800 Sherman Street
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant, 3820 River Point Parkway, Sheridan
Rewild, 2949 Federal Boulevard
Reynard Social, 1616 Market Street
Roca's Pizza & Pasta, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Ronin Lowry, 7111 East Lowry Boulevard
The Rogue Wine Bar & Patio, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Saucy's Southern BBQ & Cuisine, 2100 South University Boulevard
Seafood Empire, 6981 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Shake Shack, 7979 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Sky Bar, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Smashburger, 200 Quebec Street
Snarf's Sandwiches, 125 Adams Street
Snooze, 101 Broadway
Snowl Cafe, 5610 South Parker Road, Aurora
Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro, 3100 East Colfax Avenue
Spitz, 8181 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Stem Ciders, 3040 Blake Street
Stick & Feather, 3851 Steele Street
STiX Crafthouse, 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Stone Cellar Bistro, 7605 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Sunroom Brewing, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Sushi Neko, 6620 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Sushi Rama, 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield
Syrup, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Süti & Co.,2031 16th Street, Boulder
Sweet Basil Cafe, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora
Sweetgreen, 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch
Taaz Tavern, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
Tacos Selene, 1001 Santa Fe Drive
Tattered Cover Best Cellars, 8885 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Teachers' Lounge, 1250 Welton Street
Tea N Mi, 2058 South University Boulevard
Teocalli Cocina, 5770 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Teriyaki Madness, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Terra, 891 14th Street
Thai Lanna, 535 16th Street Mall
Tiff's Treats, 1147 Broadway
Tiffin's India Cafe, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Tikka & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
TJ Street Tacos, 7585 East Iliff Avenue
Toastique, 9567 South University Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, and 8501 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Tom's Starlight, 601 East Colfax Avenue
Torchy’s Tacos, 63 North Quebec Street
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Troutdale Tavern, 30790 Stagecoach Boulevard, Evergreen
Tsaocaa, 5092 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Two Brothers Cafe, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Van Leeuwen, 1750 29th Street, Boulder and 1459 Larimer Street
Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th Street, Boulder
Venalonzo’s Tacos, 6830 South Yosemite Street, Centennial
Volcano Ramen, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster
Voodoo Doughnut, Denver International Airport, Concourse B Mezzanine
Water Grill, 1691 Market Street
Wellness Sushi, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Whataburger, 1310 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs
Wild Taco, 215 East Seventh Avenue
Yak & Yeti, 4101 Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge
Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 1350 South Colorado Boulevard
Ziggi's Coffee, 18168 West 92nd Lane, Arvada; 5210 Leetsdale Drive; and 7700 West 67th Avenue, Arvada
10 Barrel Brewing Company, 2620 Walnut Street
Acres, 3999 South Broadway
Ale House, 2501 16th Street
Allegro Coffee Roasters, 4040 Tennyson Street
Amethyst Coffee, 1111 Broadway
Annie’s Cafe, 3100 East Colfax Avenue
Asbury Provisions, 2043 South University Boulevard
Awake, 2240 Clay Street
Ballpark Vienna Beef, 1312 21st Street
Basic Kneads, 17525 South Golden Road, Golden
Bender's Brat Haus, 700 South Buckley Road, Aurora
Billy's Inn, 1222 Madison Street
Black Project Spontaneous and Wild Ales, 1290 South Broadway
Blue Ocean/Little Chengdu, 8101 East Belleview Avenue
Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue
Bonnie Brae Tavern, 740 South University Boulevard
Bowman's Vinyl Lounge, 1312 South Broadway
Breakfast King, 1100 South Santa Fe Drive
Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard
Bucksnort Saloon, 15921 Elk Creek Road, Sphinx Park/Pine
Burrito Giant, 4501 West 38th Avenue
Cafe Chihuahua, 2250 South Federal Boulevard
Cajun Haus, 1225 South Federal Boulevard
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, 5909 South University Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Chili's Bar & Grill, 951 16th Street Mall
Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Chubby's #14, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
Citron Bistro, 3535 South Yosemite Street
Crêpes n' Crêpes, 2816 East Third Avenue
The Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
Crush Pizza + Tap, 1200 West 38th Avenue
Crush Wing + Tap, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
Deep Roots Winery LoDo, 1516 Wazee Street
Denny's, 275 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Devour the 303, 1135 East Evans Avenue
Dirty Pit Craft House, 51 West Dry Creek Court, Littleton
Domo, 1365 Osage Street
Edgewater Inn, 5402 West 25th Avenue
El Cazo Cocina y Cantina, 2901 West 25th Avenue
El Rancho, 29260 U.S. 40, Evergreen
Etc. Eatery, 1472 South Pearl Street
Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue
Frank's Chophouse, 921 Walnut Street, Boulder
Freshcraft, 1530 Blake Street
Fuel & Iron, 1526 Blake Street
Giordano's, 24 Broadway
Gluten Escape Bakery, 7255 South Havana Street, Centennial
Golden Europe, 6620 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Gravel Pit, 2014 South University Boulevard
Green Russell, 1422 Larimer Street
Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole, 300 Fillmore Street
Hot-Chick-A-Latte, 4736 East Colfax Avenue
The Irish Snug, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Jackass Hill Brewery, 2409 West Main Street, Littleton
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Kinga's Lounge, 1509 Marion Street
KT's BBQ, 4030 Colorado Boulevard
Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street
La Sandia, 8340 Northfield Boulevard
Large Marge's Philly Cheesesteaks, 3890 Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge
Las Tortas, 5307 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street
LoHi SteakBar, 3200 Tejon Street
Mario's Double Daughter's Salotto, 1632 Market Street
Mas Kaos, 4526 Tennyson Street
Mike's Famous Pizza, 3700 West Quincy Avenue
Mono Mono, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street
Nelly's Kitchen, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Nick's Cafe, 777 1/2 Simms Street, Lakewood
Oak Market, 233 Clayton Street
Of a Kind, 233 Clayton Street
Old West Pancake House, 3600 Park Avenue West
Open, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Oskar Blues Taproom, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder
Owlbear, 2826 Larimer Street
Park Tavern, 931 East 11th Avenue
Parsley, 303 West 11th Avenue
Patxi's Pizza, 185 Steele Street; 598 East 17th Avenue; and 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood Perkins, 1995 South Colorado Boulevard
Pharaoh's Lounge, 333 Broadway
Precision Pours, 1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville
The Preservery, 3040 Blake Street
R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Right Coast Pizza, 7100 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Rotary, 1116 West Dillon Road, Louisville
Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder
Russell's Smokehouse, 1422 Larimer Street
Sassafras, 1027 Washington Avenue, Golden
The Saucy Noodle, 727 South University Boulevard
Sexy Pizza, 1018 East 11th Avenue
Sherry's Soda Shoppe, 2716 Welton Street and 1087 13th Street, Boulder
Sir, 1822 Blake Street
Ska Street Brewstillery, 1600 38th Street, Boulder
Smokin' Dave's BBQ & Brew, 7685 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Sugar Bakeshop, 277 Broadway
Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street
Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Tables, 2267 Kearney Street
Taco Bar, 215 East Seventh Avenue
Tazu Sushi and Asian Cuisine, 300 Fillmore Street
Therizo, 2890 Fairfax Street
To the Wind, 3333 East Colfax Avenue
Urban Beets, 5616 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Vert Kitchen, 704 South Pearl Street
Viceroy Lounge, 778 Mariposa Street
Welton Street Cafe, 2736 Welton Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us at [email protected].