The Contenders: Former Boxer Aurelio Martinez Fighting to Be a Contender

Aurelio Martinez , a graduate of Manual High School, has a diverse range of experiences that he'd bring to the Denver mayor's office. He's run the concessions at City Park Golf Course; he also owned and operated Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant. Since retiring in 2020, Martinez has done volunteer advocacy work in the Curtis Park neighborhood, where he lives.While he's not the only former athlete in the mayoral field, he's the most accomplished: He competed as a boxer at both the amateur and professional levels for ten years.To fix a broken city.Enforcement. I’ll put together an Encampment Enforcement Team (EET) to enforce Denver’s camping ban.Yes. It would no longer be needed with EET monitoring.Restructure the Department of Public Safety to better serve and protect Denver residents, workers and businesses. The restructuring process will include input from department heads and Denver residents. Once a restructuring plan is in place, we can better adjust the budget for an increase or decrease.Denver has no authority over DPS. In saying this, we will meet with the DPS school board and superintendent on how Denver can play a part in assisting DPS.The voters need to vote against Park Hill Golf Course development. This will send the proposal back to me as Denver mayor, and we will restructure the plan to better serve the Park Hill communities and Denver.If affordable housing is going to meet Denver’s goals of keeping residents and workers and bringing back residents, Denver will have to develop properties and not rely solely on private developers.Over 400,000 people work in Denver; therefore, you are not going to get many people living outside of Denver to walk, roll or scooter from neighboring cities. We need more park-and-rides to encourage bus or train transportation into the Central Business District.We will cross that bridge when the time comes. I would be hard-pressed to raise any taxes for Denver residents unless there is a strong benefit to Denver residents.This would be something to consider."How our administration will give more control to residents of Denver in order to have a say in development in, or affecting the quality of life in, their neighborhoods."We will put together an Office of Ombudsman and Liaison that will be the bonding of residents and the city administration to ensure neighborhoods are in control.