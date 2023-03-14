The Contenders: Renate Behrens Needs a Job and Settled on Denver Mayor

WestwordOriginally from Germany, Renate Behrens is running for mayor of Denver with a focus on solving homelessness and fighting age discrimination. She says that she's worked as a secretary, a chef and a caregiver, and has a background in real estate, property management and construction."I am an honest, caring person," says Behrens, adding that she needs this job because she doesn't get Social Security and does not have health insurance.My country did not do anything for me regarding human trafficking, domestic violence and homelessness, so I want to do something for my country and serve as mayor in Denver.My first day in office, I need a list of city-owned empty acreages and big buildings — and private ones, too— for new construction of affordable housing for everyone in need. And the big buildings, like schools, hospitals, factories, churches and offices, will be turned into affordable apartments.In order for people to calm down and become themselves again and feel secure and at home, I would do this: put mobile homes and rowhouses on parking spaces downtown. These apartments are very simple, yet have electricity, heating, shower and hot plates.Rent has to be paid. If they make it for one year, they get the rent amount back for a fresh start. Employers who have homeless employees should provide housing if needed/wanted.I would end homeless encampments immediately, never sweep and never take their constitutional rights away.Increase police funding for a special department only: Police should be patrolling the streets and neighborhood regularly, should know everybody and their needs and problems, and should be willing and able to help.I do not know yet. But we have to invest much more in our future, the children.No development at all. Leave it as green lungs for the city. Get rid of the golf course. There are too many. Try to buy these 155 acres.As I said before, make apartments out of empty, abandoned or unused buildings, change zoning, let single-family homes add a mother-in-law-suite. Commercial buildings should have apartments, too.Yes, of course. Install obstacles to make the traffic slow, so people avoid using their cars. Entertainment on the curbside. I would improve public traffic of any kind (hearings, meetings, surveys according to the wants and needs of the users). Of course, electric vehicles, public and private, only. Public traffic will be FREE for all. So we can turn the parking spaces of the commuters into gardens/parks and improve the air in Denver.Of course, homeowners have to do their part, get rid of grass and grow produce in their garden.No public money for for-profit companies, like Broncos and Xcel!!!!!!!!