Johnston's Favorability Dips in Poll as Residents Worry About Housing, Local Businesses

"Some things that make Denver unique is that compared to the rest of the state, it is quite young for a mid-term electorate, it is more diverse than the state as a whole, and it is very well educated," Ingham said. "It's also a very democratically leaning city, with nearly half the voters who are going to turn out for the midterm elections being registered Democrats."

Overall, the poll's respondents were optimistic about how Denver is doing, with 51 percent saying that the city is moving in the right direction and 41 percent saying it's on the wrong track, while 7 percent weren't sure or didn't respond. According to Ingham, "we've seen a small but steady trend towards optimism" as just about 44 percent said Denver was moving in the right direction in 2023.



But 51 percent is still a very slight majority, and Denver's future is still complicated, according to poll results. See more highlights below.

Homelessness, Affordable Housing Are Top Issues

Mayor's Efforts on Specific Issues Seen Differently

Johnston scored better on specific issues, like homelessness, crime and standing up to the Trump administration.