Crime

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

October 10, 2022 6:34AM

A stabbing took place on the 2200 block of Lawrence Street in Five Points on October 8.
A stabbing took place on the 2200 block of Lawrence Street in Five Points on October 8. Google Maps
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall.

The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was shared via its Twitter account at 8:12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8. The episode involved a stabbing on the 2200 block of Lawrence Street that required the hospitalization of an adult male victim.

That afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., DPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Logan Street, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where an adult male was found dead in his apartment; a homicide investigation has been launched.

Then, at 12:14 a.m. today, Denver Police shared an alert about a shooting on the 3500 block of Mariposa Street, in the Highland neighborhood; a victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries labeled as "unknown." And at 2:19 a.m., officers were looking into a stabbing on the 3500 block of West Walsh Place, in the Westwood neighborhood; a single victim has been hospitalized.

Over the weekend, the Aurora Police Department handled two shootings. At 1:12 a.m. October 9, the APD tweeted about two adult males taken to a nearby hospital after they'd been shot near the intersection of Mississippi and Buckley. And at 9:57 p.m. that evening, the department issued a bulletin about a shooting in the Parker Road/Arapahoe Road area, in which an adult male was injured.

Also dealing with a shooting was the Edgewater Police Department, which issued a tweet at 6:52 p.m. October 8 about an individual wounded by a firearm on the 2600 block of Kendall Street. An update at 1:18 a.m. October 9 reported that the victim had undergone surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition.

And a few miles to the west, the Lakewood Police Department was called to a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. October 8. The scene: the parking lot of a King Soopers located on West Alameda Parkway at South Union Street. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported in connection with these crimes; those with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
