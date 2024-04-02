Migrants Starting LLCs to Get Around Work Permit Challenges

Most migrants who come to Denver don't have permission to work, pushing them to wash car windows at busy interections, sell roses or oranges across the city, or stand outside Home Depot waiting for off-the-books day labor.





Ryall's group has helped Venezuelan migrants work and earn money by handing them snow shovels and setting up pop-up barbershops , as well. The group also organizes donation drives for them. "Any employer, any legally owned business can contract the services of another legally owned business," Ryall says. "It's a legally owned business, registered with the state with an [Employer Identification Number] from the U.S. government."

Of the more than 40,000 migrants who have arrived in Denver since December 2022 , about half of them have left for onward travel to another city. Most of the remaining 20,000 migrants or so who stay here don't have work permits, according to Denver city officials.



click to enlarge Shoveling snow is another common way for migrants to work in Denver. Courtesy of Jasmina Filca "Most of the migrants that I know don't have a clear pathway to federal work authorizations," Ryall says, leaving an LLC as "the one and only work around" for not having work authorization.It's only been used on a small scale so far, but Ryall calls it "a totally valid way to work" and "something that can happen in our city en masse."





"There is work being done this way," Ryall says. "It is a way in which we can really combat some employment failures at a federal level here."



"She helped so much, making it so my wife and I can work as a business cleaning houses and other stuff," Suarez says of Ryall.



The Highland Mommies were ready to set up a couple dozen more migrants as contractors for ranching and farming jobs in Haviland, Kansas, through an arrangement for migrants staying at the Denver Friends Church.



Migrants who get work this way have to pay taxes and withhold their own taxes to pay them quarterly. Suarez says that Ryall explained the tax process to him, but his gig as a ranch hand showed him another problem: he was paid with a check but didn't have a bank account.



Opening bank accounts for migrants has been the biggest roadblock for making the LLC idea work, Ryall says, as they usually don't have U.S. government-issued IDs or social security numbers.



"Even migrants who have LLCs, who have secretary of state paperwork, who have an EIN from the IRS, who have border paperwork with their picture on it, who have their Venezuelan ID, still cannot open a bank account," Ryall says. "Or get a Colorado ID, for that matter."



Suarez and his wife cashed their paycheck at a Mexican corner store, he says. Other workarounds include a Bambu card, which is a prepaid gift card that can receive direct deposits, or starting an account with Majority, a mobile banking app made for migrants that accepts Venezuelan IDs.



Hiring migrants as contractors favors employers, Ryall adds, because it means they don't have to provide benefits or retirement savings. "It's actually a hell of a lot easier for the employer," she explains.



Suarez, who now works as a welder, has since been able to open a bank account and now makes about $400 a week. He and his wife are renting a room in a house.



Although Suarez says the pay "is very bad," he no longer has to wait at Home Depot, and has "been working consistently for about a month now."



Figuring the LLC process came with "a bit of a learning curve" for everyone involved, Ryall says. The migrants have to learn "this is a business you own. This is what an expense is. You're going to have separate bank accounts. You're going to have to file quarterly taxes," which is tough, she says.



"We're explaining this to a population of people from a place where there's no such thing as an LLC," Ryall says. "So it's a pain in some way for the migrants — but it's also a pathway to stability, to work, to a dream that they hoped America would be for them, which is simply just to be able to work and care for themselves."

