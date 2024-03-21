Newcomer Director Sarah Plastino Talks New and "Sustainable" Approach to Migrant Crisis





The departure of millions of Venezuelans from their country to places like Denver "is one of the hugest flows of displacement in our hemisphere in decades," Plastino said.



The City of Denver is facing a $120 million shortfall in funding if it were to continuie delivering migrant services at the rate it was in January, when as many as



"Nobody wants large cuts that cause pain, no one wants to see layoffs, nobody wants to see furloughs," Plastino said. "My colleagues across the government have been looking for a way we can reduce in a way that doesn't impact our communities."



A Philadelphia native, Plastino has more than fifteen years of experience as a human rights and immigration defense lawyer in the United States and in Latin America. She moved to Denver in 2017 to work as an attorney for the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network before becoming a professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law from 2019 to 2021.



In 2021, Plastino started her own consulting firm to offer legal and policy expertise on immigrant rights, and she has been on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition Action Fund since 2022.



Plastino, who will be making about $175,000 per year, said she will "lead this response with compassion," but also with a "goal of making it financially sustainable for the city."



"My philosophy coming into this job is compassion and sustainability and making sure we balance those," she added. "Absolutely it's a priority of mine to get this program in a financially sustainable place."



click to enlarge Plastino stands next to Denver City Council President Jamie Torres as Mayor Johnston details his migrant response strategy. Bennito L. Kelty





If not financial aid, the federal government could at least help create more pathways for work authorization for migrants who arrive, according to Plastino, who said that very few migrants get work authorization through CBP One, an app that allows migrants to set up appointments with immigration officials and enter the country on parole, allowing them to work right away.



Most migrants apply for asylum but have to wait six months after applying to work as they wait for court dates. Many migrants "will not get decisions on their cases for years," because of a backlog in cases, Plastino said.



The federal government did give Venezuelan migrants who arrived before August 2023 the benefit of Temporary Protected Status, a designation that protects people fleeing humanitarian crises in their own countries and allows them to stay and work in the U.S.



However, more and more migrants who aren't eligible for TPS are arriving in Denver.



"We would really like to see a reissuance of TPS," Plastino noted. "All the folks who came into our shelter system in December and January, they don't qualify for TPS."



So far the City of Denver has helped 1,400 migrants get work permits through legal clinics, which Plastino called "an amazing, amazing number."



"We're also diligently working through our job force programs to match those folks with open jobs," she added.









click to enlarge Eight-year-old Aranza Delgado at the migrant encampment that used to be outside the Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni Street. Bennito L. Kelty Denver Migrant Shelters

Johnston has been able to whittle down the deficit for migrant services — originally $180 million — to $120 million by

Plastino is coming into her position during a lull in Denver's migrant arrivals. For the first time since September, Denver had fewer than 1,000 migrants currently staying in its shelters as of Wednesday, March 20. This gives her and her team "a bit of breathing room."



"That is an important turning point for the city," she said. "Two months ago, that looked really different. We were at our high, and we were in the throes of an emergency response. And right now we are shifting to a long-term, more programmatic model response. We're trying to be deliberate. We're trying to be proactive."