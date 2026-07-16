Will the Denver Mint produce the $1 gold Trump coin?

The Trump coin is expected to be rolled out this fall.

President Donald Trump is continuing his quest to plaster his likeness on every corner of the United States with a new coin.

The U.S. Mint will begin striking a $1 gold-colored coin with Trump’s face on it to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday, July 15. In an X post, Bessent said the coin will “honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

The announcement quickly inspired nationwide controversy. But don’t storm your local Mint just yet.

The Denver Mint at 320 W. Colfax Ave. will not produce the Trump coin. Only the Philadelphia Mint will manufacture the coin, according to the Treasury Department.

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There are six U.S. Mint locations throughout the country, including four production facilities in Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and West Point. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on why Philadelphia is the only location producing the coin or whether that is typical for commemorative currency.

“We’re excited to begin striking this historic $1 circulating coin celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” the U.S. Mint said via X on Wednesday. “The United States Mint is proud to produce the Nation’s coinage and honored to mark this historic milestone.”

The coin is the latest of numerous efforts by Trump’s administration to immortalize the president.

Commemorative passports feature a page with Trump’s photo. This year’s national parks pass has Trump’s face on it alongside George Washington. Trump’s name was added to the title of the Kennedy Center before a federal judge reversed the renaming, ruling that he needed congressional approval. Trump’s name has been etched into buildings and adorned on banners of federal institutions, including the U.S. Institute of Peace, Department of Justice, Department of Labor and Department of Agriculture.

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Though so far unsuccessful, Trump’s administration previously tried to rename D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station after him — and the president has even spoken of adding his face to Mount Rushmore.

Now, he’s turning to currency. In March, it was announced that Trump’s signature would be added to paper bills, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president’s signature will appear on legal tender. In addition to the gold coin, the Treasury is attempting to create a $250 bill with Trump’s portrait on it.

The $250 bill is facing legal pushback. Federal law prohibits U.S. currency from including portraits of living individuals, so the proposed Trump bill would require Congressional approval. A proposal to allow the Trump bill was introduced in February 2025 and is awaiting consideration by the House Committee on Financial Services.

Critics of the Trump coin argue that it is similarly unlawful. However, the Treasury points to a 2020 act that permits the department to produce $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial” to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. Trump signed the law during his first term.

The Trump coin is expected to be rolled out this fall.