Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events Ramp Up Before January 20

In January 1986, people across the country celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But Colorado had already created its own holiday the year before, pushed by then-state lawmaker Wilma Webb, who announced that Colorado would hold the first-ever Marade, a combination march and parade, in King's honor.

On Monday, January 20, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission will host its 35th MLK Marade, but there will be plenty of events leading up to it...and following. See the complete Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission schedule here; keep reading for some of the highlights in the metro area.

(And remember, since MLK Jr. Day is officially a holiday, you'll find some changes in RTD service...and you may want to take RTD to the Marade start. Find out more here.)

35th Annual MLK Social Responsibility Awards Luncheon

Friday, January 17, 11:45 a.m.

Hilton Denver City Center, 1701 California Street

This annual event will celebrate the 2020 honorees: Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis; Ball Corporation; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Nita Mosby Tyler; the Women’s Bean Project, John Yee (posthumously) and Bishop Dr. Acen Phillips, winning the Trailblazer award. Tickets to the Business Awards luncheon are $75; get them here.

Denver Black Equity Summit 2020

Saturday, January 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Boulevard

This all-day event will focus on equity in business, education, government and community, with presentations by the City and County of Denver Equity Team and the DPS Equity Team, as well as the Colorado Black Round Table "Equity in Denver Black Community Leadership Hearing Panel" and the presentation of the Commitment to Equity awards. Find out more here.

Freedom Fund Gala Brunch

Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m.

Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel, 3801 Quebec Street

The Denver NAACP will mark the national organization's 110th anniversary with a gala brunch on January 18. It's free for students (under 21) and $75 for everyone else; proceeds go serving breakfast to the homeless and funding other activities. Find out more here.

Gospel Brunch With TMG and Two Sistah's Eats

Sunday, January 19, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Jazz at Jack's, 500 16th Street

This celebration of MLK Jr. includes music by Timothy Martin and Greatness, and food provided by Two Sistah's Eats. Tickets are $32 at eventbrite.

Aurora Motorcade and Wreath-Laying

Monday, January 20, 7 a.m.

Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway

Gather at the Aurora Municipal Center to join the motorcade that departs at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. program at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 East Colfax Avenue. At 8:30 a.m., the group will head to the Marade in Denver.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade

Monday, January 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Park to Civic Center Park

For this combination parade/march, thousands of participants will congregate at the Dr. King memorial in City Park at 9 a.m. for speeches before the Marade heads out for Civic Center Park, cake and a rally. Find out more here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Leadership Summit

Monday, January 20, noon to 4 p.m.

Manual High School, 2800 Williams Street

This Colorado Black Round Table program is designed for high school and middle school students, with discussions of black history, career options and civic responsibility. There will be a special session for parents. Learn more here.

Martin Luther King Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions

Monday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street

A large percentage of the cowboys in the West were black, and this rodeo celebrates their accomplishments...and also puts the spotlight on African-American athletes who excel at these traditional activities today. Get more information and tickets at nationalwestern.com.



The Other Slavery: Andrés Reséndez

Monday, January 20, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Andrés Reséndez, the author of The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, will talk about his book, which discusses how between the year Christopher Columbus arrived in the New World and 1900, there were as many as five million Native people enslaved in America. He'll also sign copies and do a Q&A with Ernest House Jr., former head of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. Tickets are $7 to $11; find out more at historycolorado.org.

And a bonus:

Aurora’s Martin Luther King Jr. and Tallyn’s Reach libraries are showing a photo collage mural from artist Ariella Asher titled “Eye Dream” in commemoration of MLK Jr. The artwork will be on display at Tallyn’s Reach through January 31 and at the MLK Jr. Library until the end of February. Find out more at auroragov.org/mlk.



Do you know of other MLK events? Send information to editorial@westword.com.