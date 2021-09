Most Dangerous Streets for Pedestrians in Denver

At 3:02 a.m. today, September 27, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run near the intersection of Third and Broadway. That kind of alert has been sent out all too frequently, as evidenced by our recent map of more than fifty traffic fatalities in Denver in 2021 . So far this year, at least ten pedestrians have died after being struck by vehicles...not counting this morning's fatality. Denver Streets Partnership , which advocates for traffic safety, is currently highlighting one major risk factor for pedestrians in the Mile High City: inadequate sidewalks. To showcase the problems, it's hosting Sidewalk Palooza tours , including an event at 11 a.m. today in Denver City Council District 7 and another in District 6 scheduled for Wednesday, September 29.But some areas are worse than others. To determine which Denver streets are the most dangerous for pedestrians, we turned to the crash data dashboard created for Vision Zero , launched by the City of Denver in 2017 as a five-year action plan with the goal of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone."looked at data for dozens upon dozens of major Denver streets and found more than fifty with at least two pedestrian deaths or serious injuries between 2013, when the statistics begin, and the present. By our count, at least 21 roadways in Denver have experienced at least five pedestrian deaths or serious injuries. Topping this ignominious roster is Colfax Avenue, which has registered 65 serious pedestrian injuries and seven pedestrian deaths over the past eight-plus years.Here's the rundown of the Denver routes with at least five serious pedestrian injuries or deaths, followed by a list of those that chalked up two to four such incidents. We've included the strip's ranking in our report about the most dangerous streets in Denver , which added up traffic fatalities and serious injuries of all types, including those involving pedestrians.Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 4Total: 5Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 0Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 5Total: 5Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 0Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 5Total: 5Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 4Total: 5Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 2Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 4Total: 6Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 0Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 6Total: 6Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 5Total: 6Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 3Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 5Total: 8Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 2Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 7Total: 9Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 9Total: 10Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 10Total: 11Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 1Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 11Total: 12Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 2Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 12Total: 14Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 3Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 18Total: 21Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 6Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 16Total: 22Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 7Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 20Total: 27Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 7Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 23Total: 30Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 2Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 30Total: 32Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 19Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 48Total: 67Pedestrians killed, 2013-2021: 7Pedestrians seriously injured, 2013-2021: 65Total: 72Brighton Boulevard (15th in May 2021), Exposition Avenue, Jewell Avenue, Knox Court, Morrison Road (16th in May 2021), Pearl Street, Yale AvenueChampa Street, Clarkson Street, Kalamath Street, Little Raven Street, Ohio Avenue, Santa Fe Drive (10th in May 2021), Washington Street, Zuni StreetAcoma Street, Arapahoe Street, Chestnut Place, Delaware Street, Franklin Street, Gilpin Street, Harvard Avenue, Lafayette Street, Ogden Street, Race Street, Sherman Street, Stout Street, Vine Street, Wewatta Street, Wynkoop Street