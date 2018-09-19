Muslim Community Hosts "Day of Dignity" for Homeless

Denverites experiencing homelessness got a chance to spend Saturday, September 15, hanging out in a festive environment at Lawson Park as part of the third annual Denver Day of Dignity.

Muslim Family Services of Colorado and Islamic Relief USA co-organized the event, with volunteers handing out 500 hygiene kits, 350 backpacks, 300 school kits and 275 coats. Sixty participants were able to take showers at this Day of Dignity, which takes place in fifteen other cities across the country, and participants were encouraged to eat three meals and hang out in the park for the day.

"We aim for this event to be driven by people experiencing homelessness and want to make it like a festival," says Nadeen Ibrahim, the event's organizer.