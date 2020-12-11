Your Odds of Getting COVID-19 in Denver Have Gone Way Up

For months, we've regularly reported on the number of COVID-19 cases across the Mile High City as tracked by Denver Public Health — and the increase over the past month or so has definitely been the largest to date in most locations. Cases in many neighborhoods have doubled or even tripled, making it ever more difficult for the average resident to avoid coming down with the novel coronavirus.

DPH shares the data on its Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page, which is updated by 6:30 p.m. daily. As of late December 10, the agency calculates 41,624 COVID-19 cases and 592 deaths in the city.

Among the key statistics is the viral case rate per 1,000 individuals. According to Denver Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Fine, this figure is determined by "calculating the number of people infected with COVID-19 during a specific time frame relative to the total population of that geographic area. If you see a case rate of 200/100,000 thousand, that means that for every 100,000 people that live in that geographic area, 200 of them have COVID-19 during that specific time period. Some of the data we present is cumulative, so that means it is including all COVID-19 cases since the first one was reported in March. Other metrics are using specific time intervals like the last seven or fourteen days, so we can understand the current burden."

The most recent case rate available focuses on the week of November 29 through December 5 — and by comparing it to information from the week of October 25-31, the focus of our previous roundup, we can see the impact of a disease surge that resulted in Denver being placed at Level Red (severe) on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's dial dashboard.

In late October, just two Denver neighborhoods registered zero COVID-19 cases. Now that's down to one, Auraria, which maintained its infection-free status. Of the other 77 neighborhoods, new cases declined in only eight of them, generally by very small amounts — and the case rates in many of the remaining 69 climbed substantially. During the week of October 25-31, the highest case rate was 7.3, in Elyria Swansea; now it's 20.2, in Civic Center. As of October, thirteen neighborhoods had a case rate of 5.0 or higher; now 22 neighborhoods do. And specific sections of the city have seen cases multiply in a big way.

Examples? Montclair went from 8 new cases to 16. South Park Hill jumped from 8 cases to 21. Hilltop increased from 12 to 28. North Capitol Hill rose from 10 to 31, and Cherry Creek from 13 to 45. Civic Center jumped from 16 to 57. And several places registered new infections in the triple digits during the seven-day period, including Central Park (formerly Stapleton), with 112; Westwood, with 123; Montbello, with 247; and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, with 261.

Here are the stats for Denver neighborhoods from November 29 to December 5, along with comparisons to figures from October 25 to 31, listed in ascending order of case rates:

Auraria

Total Cases 0 (same on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0 (same on October 25-31)

Goldsmith

Total Cases 10 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.5 (1.4 on October 25-31)

Washington Park

Total Cases 12 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (1.0 on October 25-31)

Skyland

Total Cases 6 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.7 (2.8 on October 25-31)

Country Club

Total Cases 6 (7 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.8 (2.2 on October 25-31)

South Park Hill

Total Cases 21 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.2 (0.8 on October 25-31)

Whittier

Total Cases 13 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.4 (1.9 on October 25-31)

West Highland

Total Cases 26 (27 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.5 (2.6 on October 25-31)

Belcaro

Total Cases 13 (11 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.5 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Montclair

Total Cases 16 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.5 (1.3 on October 25-31)

Jefferson Park

Total Cases 15 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.5 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Rosedale

Total Cases 7 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.5 (3.2 on October 25-31)

University Park

Total Cases 25 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.6 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Wellshire

Total Cases 9 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.6 (0.6 on October 25-31)

Sun Valley

Total Cases < 5 (0 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.7 (0 on October 25-31)

Hilltop

Total Cases 28 (12 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.7 (1.1 on October 25-31)

Congress Park

Total Cases 31 (24 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.8 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Virginia Village

Total Cases 42 (34 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.9 (2.4 on October 25-31)

City Park

Total Cases 11 (5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.1 (1.4 on October 25-31)

Cheesman Park

Total Cases 29 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.2 (1.4 on October 25-31)

Indian Creek

Total Cases 11 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.2 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Washington Park West

Total Cases 25 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.2 (1.9 on October 25-31)

University

Total Cases 32 (22 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.2 (2.2. on October 25-31)

Union Station

Total Cases 33 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.3 (2.0 on October 25-31)

Speer

Total Cases 45 (28 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.4 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Cory-Merrill

Total Cases 15 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.5 (0.7 on October 25-31)

East Colfax

Total Cases 29 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.5 (2.8 on October 25-31)

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Cases 18 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.6 (0.6 on October 25-31)

Sloan's Lake

Total Cases 30 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.6 (1.6 on October 25-31)

Berkeley

Total Cases 34 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.6 (1.6 on October 25-31)

Sunnyside

Total Cases 41 (25 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.6 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Platt Park

Total Cases 24 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.6 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Cases 55 (36 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.7 (2.5 on October 25-31)

North Park Hill

Total Cases 38 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.7 (1.6 on October 25-31)

North Capitol Hill

Total Cases 31 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.7 (1.2 on October 25-31)

Hampden

Total Cases 74 (46 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.7 (2.3 on October 25-31)

Capitol Hill

Total Cases 65 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.8 (1.2 on October 25-31)

City Park West

Total Cases 23 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.8 (1.5 on October 25-31)

Baker

Total Cases 24 (12 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.8 (1.9 on October 25-31)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Cases 36 (21 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.9 (2.3 on October 25-31)

Lowry Field

Total Cases 36 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.9 (1.9 on October 25-31)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Cases 112 (64 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.9 (2.2. on October 25-31)

Windsor

Total Cases 58 (32 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.0 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Five Points

Total Cases 86 (52 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.0 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Hale

Total Cases 25 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.1 (1.5 on October 25-31)

Villa Park

Total Cases 39 (53 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.1 (5.5 on October 25-31)

West Colfax

Total Cases 64 (36 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.3 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Regis

Total Cases 19 (11 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.3 (2.5 on October 25-31)

Overland

Total Cases 12 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.3 (2.9 on October 25-31)

Valverde

Total Cases 19 (23 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.3 (5.2 on October 25-31)

Barnum

Total Cases 30 (35 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.4 (5.2 on October 25-31)

Marston

Total Cases 57 (32 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.5 (2.6 on October 25-31)

Highland

Total Cases 61 (29 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.5 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Hampden South

Total Cases 83 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.6 (1.7 on October 25-31)

Kennedy

Total Cases 25 (5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.7 (0.9 on October 25-31)

Southmoor Park

Total Cases 28 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 4.9 (2.6 on October 25-31)

Cherry Creek

Total Cases 45 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.5 (1.6 on October 25-31)

University Hills

Total Cases 34 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.5 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Clayton

Total Cases 28 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.6 (3.4 on October 25-31)

Ruby Hill

Total Cases 61 (50 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.6 (4.6 on October 25-31)

Bear Valley

Total Cases 56 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.7 (3.2 on October 25-31)

Athmar Park

Total Cases 57 (62 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.8 (6.3 on October 25-31)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Cases 261 (184 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.9 (4.2 on October 25-31)

Cole

Total Cases 32 (18 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.1 (3.4 on October 25-31)

Fort Logan

Total Cases 58 (42 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.2 (4.5 on October 25-31)

Harvey Park South

Total Cases 60 (41 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.5 (4.4 on October 25-31)

Harvey Park

Total Cases 82 (63 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.5 (5.0 on October 25-31)

Barnum West

Total Cases 39 (34 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.6 (5.8 on October 25-31)

Westwood

Total Cases 123 (127 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 6.8 (7.0 on October 25-31)

Globeville

Total Cases 30 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.0 (4.0 on October 25-31)

Mar Lee

Total Cases 98 (62 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.1 (4.5 on October 25-31)

College View/South Platte

Total Cases 52 (43 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.1 (5.8 on October 25-31)

Montbello

Total Cases 247 (225 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.2 (6.6 on October 25-31)

Lincoln Park

Total Cases 26 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.3 (5.6 on October 25-31)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Cases 53 (49 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 7.9 (7.3 on October 25-31)

Chaffee Park

Total Cases 37 (28 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 8.6 (6.5 on October 25-31)

DIA

Total Cases 15 (7 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 8.7 (4.1 on October 25-31)

Civic Center

Total Cases 57 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 20.2 (5.7 on October 25-31)