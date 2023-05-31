OG Rocky Will Appear in His First NBA Finals With the Nuggets

As the Denver Nuggets prepare to take on the Miami Heat for the start of the NBA finals on Thursday, June 1, one man who has been with the squad for over three decades will finally get his first shot at a championship. But he'll never show his face.
Kenn Solomon, the talented acrobat who first filled the suit of Rocky, the Nuggets' mountain lion mascot, in 1990, will be back in uniform — launching his patented backward half-court shots at an NBA championship game for the first time in his storied career. He may even troll opposing players, such as Jimmy Butler, making them the target of his hilarious antics during the series.
Solomon served as the Nuggets' mascot for over thirty years, shooting to a spot in the Mascot Hall of Fame with his humorous skits, relentless energy and dangerous moves. He passed out while being lowered to the court one time, for example, and also got knocked down by a playful punch from Charles Barkley in another instance.
But the fan favorite quietly hung up his paws two years ago, passing the mountain lion suit to his son, Drake Solomon.
During games this season, Kenn Solomon could be seen sporting a purple-dyed soul patch as he coached Drake during Rocky's half-court shots. A second Solomon son, Cade, serves as Rocky's minder during games, while a third, Garett, works as Hooper, the mascot for the Detroit Pistons.
But then a medical issue landed Drake on the mascot injured reserve list this year. The Nuggets didn't have to look far for a replacement: Dad was ready to suit back up...and enjoy the first championship games of his long career.
So far, the Denver Nuggets organization and its parent company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, have kept quiet about who's inside the Rocky suit. While a beloved, longtime NBA mascot passing his suit to his son seems a layup of a public relations story, KSE has shown zero interest in courting press regarding that subject.
Kenn Solomon has also declined to talk about it.
The trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. make the Nuggets the clear favorite in the first game against Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat. The altitude and home-court advantage will help, too. But Rocky's energy gives the Denver team an added edge.
When asked about the team's X factor during a May 30 appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Nuggets coach Michael Malone responded, "No doubt, Rocky."
As Rocky, Kenn Solomon certainly was the team's X factor during three decades of poor play and heartbreak. Even when the Nuggets sucked and the actual team wasn't the draw, Rocky kept fans coming out.
And now, after all those years of hard work, he finally gets his shot at a championship ring. Do they come in mountain lion size?
Kenn Solomon will deserve some kind of reward, since he won't be cashing a $625,000 check at the end of the season; sources with knowledge of his actual salary say that the widely reported claim is 100 percent bogus.
Still, real Nuggets fans know that when Kenn Solomon is in the Rocky suit, he's worth his weight in gold.