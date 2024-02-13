Nuggets Honoring Lunar New Year by Giving Refugee Advocate Nga Vương-Sandoval First Shot

Vương-Sandoval is feeling "grateful, excited, nervous. I don't know what to expect, but I'm looking forward to something I'll never forget," she says, adding that her husband, a lifelong Nuggets fan, is "beyond proud" he'll get to spend Valentine's Day evening watching his wife take the first shot.



But basketball "is not in my wheelhouse of talents," she admits, adding that "his first response was, 'We've got to get you to the rec center.'" She has gone to the Washington Park Recreation Center the last two nights to practice her free throw, and "I got a couple good shots in," she says.



"I'm representing more than one person in the shot, so I'll give it my all," she continues. "I'm representing the AAPI community. I believe my ancestors will be there. I'm representing refugees and immigrants. I'm representing those who are not professional basketball players but appreciate the game, and I'm representing those who are 5'2."



Vương-Sandoval was also the honorary Colorado delegate for Refugee Congress — she won the 2021 Refugee Congress Excellence Award — and served as a U.S. Refugee Representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2022. Thomas Evans, the artist known as Detour , devoted a mural to her in 2020 in Five Points; the wall on which it was painted has since been demolished . ( Westword named her a person to watch in 2023 .)When she got the invitation from the Denver Nuggets to take the first shot, "I was in a bit of disbelief because I didn't realize that it reached that level of messaging and that the Lunar New Year had reached the Nuggets, something I could never have imagined," she says. "I know the moment is much bigger than me or one person, because it represents a tremendous holiday."She asked why she'd been chosen, and says the team official told her that "we want to recognize people who are doing the work, who actually had a direct hand in making this possible."