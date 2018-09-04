Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year

On August 1, we reported that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other major city in the country.

In early September, that's no longer true. But the percentage increase of one-bedroom rent in Denver is greater on a year-to-year basis than in the U.S. of A.'s 25 priciest markets.

The data comes from Zumper, whose September rent report shows that since this time in 2017, the cost of one-bedroom rent in the Mile High City has ratcheted up 15.2 percent. The next closest markets among the top 25 are Long Beach, California, at 14.6 percent, and Nashville, Tennessee, at 14.3 percent.