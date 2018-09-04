 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year
File photo

Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year

Michael Roberts | September 4, 2018 | 6:02am
AA

On August 1, we reported that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other major city in the country.

In early September, that's no longer true. But the percentage increase of one-bedroom rent in Denver is greater on a year-to-year basis than in the U.S. of A.'s 25 priciest markets.

Related Stories

The data comes from Zumper, whose September rent report shows that since this time in 2017, the cost of one-bedroom rent in the Mile High City has ratcheted up 15.2 percent. The next closest markets among the top 25 are Long Beach, California, at 14.6 percent, and Nashville, Tennessee, at 14.3 percent.

Overall, Zumper's report analyzes rent trends in 100 American metro areas, and a deeper dive into the complete lists reveals several places where rent has gone up by more than 15.2 percent. However, the communities tend to be considerably smaller and/or deliver rents that are a lot less than Denver's median one-bedroom rate of $1,520.

For instance, Salt Lake City's one-bedroom rent is up 15.6 percent, but the median price is $1,040, good for 48th place nationwide. Other examples: Boise, Idaho (16.0 percent, $940, 55th place), Laredo, Texas (15.3 percent, $830, 68th place), Knoxville, Tennessee (15.5 percent, $820, a 72nd place tie with Norfolk, Virginia), Arlington, Texas (15.7 percent, $810, 74th place), Cincinnati, Ohio (15.9 percent, $800, a 75th place tie with Winston-Salem, North Carolina), St. Louis, Missouri (16.2 percent. $790, 78th place), Cleveland, Ohio (16.4 percent, $780, 79th place) and Tallahassee, Florida (15.9 percent, $730, 86th place).

If there's any good news for Denver renters in the Zumper numbers, it's that the one-bedroom rent increase from July to August, the most recent figures available, was 1.3 percent, less than a third of the 4.9 percent boost from June to July, which outpaced other major cities at the beginning of August. If that trend continues, locals may finally begin to experience some relief.

But such comfort is in short supply right now. Continue to count down the one-bedroom rents in the 25 largest markets as ranked by the percentage change since this time last year.

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
YouTube file photo

Number 1: Washington, D.C.
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,160
Year-over-year percentage change: -5.3 percent

Number 2: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,470
Year-over-year percentage change: -5.2 percent

Number 3: Honolulu, Hawaii
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,730
Year-over-year percentage change: -0.6 percent

Number 4 (tie): Seattle, Washington
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,950
Year-over-year percentage change: 0.0 percent

Number 4 (tie): Miami, Florida
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,800
Year-over-year percentage change: 0.0 percent

Number 6 (tie): New York, New York
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,870
Year-over-year percentage change: +0.7 percent

Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago, Illinois.
YouTube file photo

Number 6 (tie): Chicago, Illinois
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,520
Year-over-year percentage change: +0.7 percent

Number 6 (tie): Providence, Rhode Island
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,440
Year-over-year percentage change: +0.7 percent

Number 9: Portland, Oregon
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,400
Year-over-year percentage change: +3.7 percent

Number 10: Boston, Massachusetts
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,310
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.0 percent

Number 11: San Francisco, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $3,570
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.3 percent

Number 12: Oakland, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,150
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.4 percent

Anaheim, California.
Anaheim, California.
YouTube file photo

Number 13: Anaheim, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,680
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.7 percent

Number 14: Santa Ana, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,830
Year-over-year percentage change: +6.4 percent

Number 15: Baltimore, Maryland
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,390
Year-over-year percentage change: +7.8 percent

Number 16: Los Angeles, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,320
Year-over-year percentage change: +7.9 percent

Number 17: San Jose, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,550
Year-over-year percentage change: +8.5 percent

Number 18: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,540
Year-over-year percentage change: +9.2 percent

Number 19: New Orleans, Louisiana
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,370
Year-over-year percentage change: +9.6 percent

San Diego, California.
San Diego, California.
YouTube file photo

Number 20: San Diego, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,810
Year-over-year percentage change: +9.7 percent

Number 21: Atlanta, Georgia
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,470
Year-over-year percentage change: +10.5 percent

Number 22: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,410
Year-over-year percentage change: +11.9 percent

Number 23: Nashville, Tennessee
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,360
Year-over-year percentage change: +14.3 percent

Number 24: Long Beach, California
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,570
Year-over-year percentage change: +14.6 percent

Number 25: Denver, Colorado
Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,520
Year-over-year percentage change: 15.2 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >