The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The building is closed, but online services remain.
The building is closed, but online services remain.
wikimedia commons

Denver Libraries, Rec Centers, DMV Now Closed

Patricia Calhoun | March 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

On March 12, Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency in Denver. On March 13, after Governor Jared Polis banned all gatherings of over 250 people, Hancock ordered that city venues hosting events of that size be closed, including the Colorado Convention Center, the McNichols Building and the Denver Coliseum.

Now we'll see the next round of city closures. Effective today, March 16, all Denver recreation centers will be closed until further notice in an effort to prevent community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. (All centers that are meal sites will continue to serve meals during scheduled hours.) In addition, Denver Parks and Recreation is canceling all registered spring programs. The city's golf courses remain open, however.

And all Denver Public Library branches, which had already canceled all appearances and special events, will be closed altogether on March 16 until further notice. "We recognize that we are a valuable resource for the community but feel this is the responsible thing to do at this point in time," the DPL says. "The safety and health of our staff and customers is our top priority. The best way to serve our customers right now is to stop the spread of COVID-19."

You can still use many of the library's resources remotely, however. As the DPL notes, those include:

Check your library card to view your account or renew items
Download an eBook, Audio eBook or eFlick
Stream or download free local music on Volume
Stream classic films, indie cinema, and award-winning documentaries on Kanopy
Read a magazine using RBdigital, a free service that offers full digital copies of your favorite magazines to view on a computer or mobile device
Search our databases
Chat with a librarian 24/7 or email a question
Listen to streaming music from the Music Online, Classical Music Library, or Smithsonian Global Sound collections
Browse our Recommendations section for books, movies and music resources
Register for a library card online

Find out more about library services at denverlibrary.org.

One more closure (for now): Denver’s motor vehicles branches will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16. To support residents impacted by those closures, the City and County of Denver will provide a grace period for expired vehicle registrations and for newly purchased vehicles not yet registered through April 9, while the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration is in effect. Residents can use online motor vehicles services at denvergov.org/dmv.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

