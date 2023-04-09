Reader: People Still Listen to the Radio?

But the bigger news may be how other once-top stations, such as KBPI, have fallen, judging from comments on the Westword Facebook post of the ratings reveal.
Or that anyone listens to radio at all. Says Chris:
What's a radio station?Adds Ryan:
People still listen to the radio? I've been streaming the music I wanna hear for years now.Responds Scott:
Radio isn't what it was even a decade ago. The 25-54 bracket isn't necessarily your spenders. 54+ has money to spend also, and most are going to podcasts or news stations same with most in the 40+ frame. They are finding niche shows, which better address the things they care about. I listen to some news talk stuff but rarely listen to any music. I stream online stations now.Replies Scott:
I Heart Radio owns almost all of it, and it all sucks. Especially KBPI. I gave up on them when they let Uncle Nasty go, then thought it was a good idea to play 21 Pilots.Suggests Bennie:
I’d listen to KBPI if it wasn’t static. So I mainly listen to Channel 93.3.Offers Jon:
I’d listen to KBPI if they didn’t play the four same songs.Adds Dena:
I would listen to KBCO more if every other song wasn't Dave Matthews. FFS, get off that train.Concludes David:
Corporate radio is horrible. Who wants to listen to ads and morning shows where the hosts just read news from the same Twitter feed that everyone else has? Then they play the same tired music that is completely accessible to anyone on the internet. It does not surprise me that your top stations are either directed toward playing newish music or toward older hits for those who may just want a retro playlist.What do you think of the local radio scene? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
I'm laughing my ass off at KBPI being ranked 25th. Nobody wants to move an antenna around just to pick up a frequency so you can listen to a station that plays Five Finger Death Punch every 45 minutes. Corporate rock is dead, let it die already.