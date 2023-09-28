Regis Welcomes First Latino President, Earns Hispanic-Serving Institution Designation





The designation ultimately entitles Regis to grants and government funding earmarked specifically for the approximately 600 schools — or about 10 percent of all colleges and universities in the country — that the U.S. Department of Education considers to be Hispanic-Serving Institutions. Faculty members appreciate the new status as more than just a path for more funding.



"It's not pursuing funding for the sake of, but rather it has to be aligned with our own plans," Aceves says. "First and foremost, it's reaffirming that we now reflect the community we serve [and] support not only our Latinx students, but all of our students. It's really about creating an inclusive, welcoming community of learners and scholars."





"We continue to see a growing interest, particularly in our Hispanic community, partly because of important relationships we have with other Jesuit high schools," Aceves explains. "Their pathway to the university was something we were very much aware of." Aceves has been looking to the relationship Regis has with Jesuit high schools across the state as key to keeping a significant Latino population on campus each year. Arrupe Jesuit high school in Berkeley — whose more than 400 students are over 90 percent Latino — is particularly important for Regis, he says.

Raul Dominguez, a professor, looks at the class he teaches on Mexican music and identity as an example of the school's shift. "It's the first time a class like this has been taught," he says, noting how other classes focus on Mexican arts and culture. "For this kind of class to take place at Regis is super special. It also is a reflection on the university as a whole as we turn our gaze on this Hispanic-Serving Institution designation."

click to enlarge Regis University is poised to serve more Latinos after it appointed its first Latino president and earned a designation as a Hispanic-serving institution this year. Regis University

According to Gonzales, the Latino numbers can be attributed to Regis building a foundation of Latino undergraduates in a "very organic" way. "We didn't push this to happen," she says. "Over time, we gained the trust of the Latine community. It's the Catholic connection; it's the values we share with the community."



Aceves says that keeping "faith as an integral part" of the university's mission has appealed to Latino families.



"When we recruit Hispanic students, we don't just recruit the student," he tells Westword. "We recruit the family."