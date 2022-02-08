Where Rents in Metro Denver Are Going Down — and Up

The February rent report from Apartment List continues tracking a trend seen in the previous month's survey — for the most part, anyhow.
As was the case in December 2021, rent prices in January, the most recent month for which statistics are available, decreased in many parts of the metro area, including Denver proper. Most of the dips were quite small, however, and prices actually went up in three communities.
From November to December, rent within Denver city limits slid by 1.1. percent — a larger decrease than the 0.4 percent slide from October to November. But in January, rent declined by only 0.2 percent, and the year-over-year increase landed at 16.5 percent, the highest in the metro area — though that rate was matched by Aurora, Westminster and Englewood.
While 16.5 percent is a big bump, the average rent increase nationally for this period was 17.8 percent. This graphic compares rent in Denver to prices both in Colorado as a whole and across the U.S.:
And Denver's two-bedroom rate in January was lower than in some other metro communities. Last month, two-bedroom prices exceeded Denver's in Littleton ($1,860), Thornton ($1,890), Westminster ($1,900), Parker ($2,070) and Broomfield ($2,240).
Every Denver-area community monitored by Apartment List saw rent declines in December. In January, though, prices rose in Englewood (0.1 percent), Lone Tree (0.2 percent) and Broomfield (0.5 percent).
Here's a chart with the latest details: