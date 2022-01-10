Denver Rent Prices Down — Barely

The January rent report from Apartment List reveals that rent within Denver city limits slid by 1.1 percent from November to December, the most recent month for which numbers are available; that's a greater decrease than the 0.4 percent slide the previous month. But over the past twelve months, Denver rents have gone up a wallet-straining 16.8 percent — and several metro-area communities saw an even greater rise over that same period.
If it's any consolation, the average rent increase nationally for this period is 17.8 percent. This graphic compares rent in Denver to prices in Colorado as a whole and the U.S. generally.
Denver's two-bedroom cost is still gulp-inducing, but it's actually lower than costs in other metro communities. Last month, two-bedroom tags exceeded Denver's in Littleton ($1,860), Thornton ($1,900), Westminster ($1,930), Parker ($2,080) and Broomfield ($2,220).
In year-over-year percentage gains, the smallest bump took place in Brighton, which rose by 10.3 percent. The increases in such northern suburban locations as Broomfield (13.5 percent), Thornton (14.2 percent) and Arvada (14.9) were also below that of Denver. The same was true in Littleton (16.1 percent) and Aurora (16.7 percent).
The spendiest municipalities? Westminster, with a 17.8 percent annual upswing, followed by Englewood at 17.1 percent. Here's a chart with the latest details: