Reader: These Kids Need to Get Back to School

Westword Staff | January 24, 2021 | 7:37am
photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash
Many secondary schools in the Denver Public Schools district are returning to in-person instruction starting tomorrow, January 25, on a hybrid basis before moving to in-person teaching full-time a week later, on February 1. Other schools in the metro area are already back in session.

But teachers and parents alike are divided on whether in-person learning should be emphasized right now, as evidenced by comments posted on the Westword Facebook page in response to "Why Many Denver Teachers Don't Want to Return Yet to In-Person School."

Says Mike:

Get teachers vaccinated ASAP and let the kids back in school.

Adds Shawn:

Stop paying teachers until they return to work, problem solved itself.

Replies Aaron:

Most are putting in significantly more hours while they struggle to teach remotely. Maybe people should put more value on education

Notes Natalie:

Funny, people are saying teachers are overpaid — but want them to risk their lives for their kids.

Comments Christie:

JCEA (Jefferson County union) is calling for a personal day on Monday when the kids are supposed to go back. Get the kids in school. If you're too old or have a compromised immune system, teach remotely. These kids need to get back into school. We are losing a whole generation. They’re not getting educated like they should be. Kids are falling behind, not showing up for online classes, dealing with depression and anxiety at a high rate as well as committing suicide.

Counters Jordan: 

Sooo, we rework the school system. Sending kids back will surely make things worse until COVID is more under control. I would rather see students and teachers alive and having to work through their anxiety and depression than having students and teachers dying from COVID or their friends dying, because surely that will do more damage to a kid than having to change how they learn.

And Richard concludes:

Those who prefer to attend or teach in person should be allowed to do so, with proper PPE and protocols to prevent and detect virus spread. Those who prefer to learn and teach from home should also be allowed. And there should be enough flexibility for every student to try either or both. Vaccination should be available to those who teach in person, but not required. It is still an experimental drug that can not as yet be given to children.

Do you think Colorado should focus on in-person education? Should parents have options? Should teachers? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

