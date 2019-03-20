Denver Revokes Short-Term Rental License for First Time

The City of Denver just revoked a short-term rental license for the first time.

Today, March 20, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses rescinded the license of Garth Yettick, a short-term rental operator whose neighbors and the department say was out of compliance with city regulations.

“Denver is determined to have a regulated short-term rental market that is business friendly, but also protects the integrity and safety of our neighborhoods...Denver welcomes short-term rentals that operate within the rules to protect the community, but we will not hesitate to take action following legitimate complaints from the community,” said Ashley Kilroy, executive director of Excise and Licenses, in a statement.