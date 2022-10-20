Support Us

Denver Ride-Share Driver Charged With Being a Serial Sexual Assaulter

October 20, 2022 7:08AM

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street, was instrumental in the arrest of John Pastor-Mendoza.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street, was instrumental in the arrest of John Pastor-Mendoza. Google Maps
The Denver District Attorney's Office has formally charged ride-share driver John Pastor-Mendoza with kidnapping and sexually assaulting, or attempting to sexually assault, ten women over more than a three-year period. The count total comes to 41, the same as his age.

This is not the first time that a ride-share driver — both Uber and Lyft are mentioned in the warrant, but Uber maintains that Pastor-Mendoza never used its app — has been accused of committing a crime against a customer in the area. But the allegations are by far the most wide-ranging, since ride-sharing was introduced in the city more than eight years ago. And the victims were picked up at some of the most prominent metro nightspots, past and present, including Beta, Neon Baby, the Irish Rover and Tracks, the last of which proved instrumental in his arrest.

The Pastor-Mendoza arrest warrant's timeline begins on September 16, 2018, when the first victim (all names have been deleted from the document) caught a ride share on or near the 700 block of Santa Fe Drive after consuming alcohol and then getting separated from friends. She subsequently blacked out, only to awaken in bed at an unknown apartment in the presence of a stranger she described as approximately 5'5" in height, with dark, curly hair. Her underwear had been removed and was never found — and her ATM card and iPhone were missing from her purse when she hurriedly gathered her belongings and fled. That same day, the victim underwent a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) appraisal that located male DNA, which would prove critical over the course of the investigation.

The warrant details nine other crimes all too similar to the first, in which a man either attempted or succeeded at sexually assaulting defenseless victims. Here's the DA's office rundown of dates and places linked to the incidents:
September 16, 2018: The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street
December 29-30, 2018: Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street
March 9, 2019: LoDo area
March 17, 2019: LoDo’s Bar and Grill, 1946 Market Street
July 27, 2019: Neon Baby, 1942 Market Street
August 15, 2021: The Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway
September 23, 2021: Speer Boulevard & 13th Street
March 4, 2022: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street
May 13-14, 2022: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street
July 8-9, 2022: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street
The break in the case came the week of August 15, when a detective contacted Tracks and asked if a regular patron matched the suspect's description. On August 19, an unidentified individual — presumably a club employee — forwarded the detective photos of Pastor-Mendoza inside the club. An image of his driver's license was captured, too, as was a shot of his vehicle, a white Hyundai Tucson.

A victim soon chose one of Pastor-Mendoza pics from a photo array, the warrant states, prompting a search of his apartment. Among the items located was a bank card belonging to one of the victims and eighteen cell phones — a number that suggests additional victims may have yet to be located.

Lyft responded to word of Pastor-Mendoza's arrest with this statement: "The behavior described is absolutely appalling, and the driver has been permanently removed from the Lyft community. We have been in touch with law enforcement to assist with their investigation and stand ready to provide support in an ongoing capacity."

Since Uber's Denver debut in 2014, numerous drivers have been arrested and charged with crimes. In 2015, for example, a man was accused of trying to burglarize clients' homes, while another was charged with sexually assaulting a sleepy rider in a manner chillingly similar to descriptions in the Pastor-Mendoza warrant. And a pair of Boulder Uber and Lyft drivers were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in early 2020.

The issue is hardly unique to Colorado. The Helping Survivors website features accounts of sexual crimes allegedly committed by ride-share drivers in Washington, Nevada, Kansas, Ohio and Connecticut, among other places. And earlier this week, a ride-share driver in Dallas was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student from Southern Methodist University.

Pastor-Mendoza is expected in court on November 4. Click to read the John Pastor-Mendoza arrest warrant and Uber's list of safety tips for passengers.
